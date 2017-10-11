Video: Holtby evokes Hasek, MLB playoffs with sliding gambit

As fantastic as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby is, it feels like he doesn’t generate a ton of Dominik Hasek comparisons.
Generally, it feels more logical to compare him to Martin Brodeur or Henrik Lundqvist: increasingly the NHL’s go-to workhorse goalie. In a league where starts get parceled out to backups more and more, Holtby’s been a rock in net for the Capitals, and his numbers remain strong.
Sometimes talk of being high-level “innings eaters” can make a guy sound boring.
Holtby made sure to remind us that he’s far from bland during tonight’s Capitals – Pittsburgh Penguins game, cutting off speedster Carl Hagelin‘s would-be breakaway by sliding down the ice and cutting him off.
The only drawback was that Holtby was whistled for a delay of game minor in the process, to the chagrin of Barry Trotz. Still, that moment was so cool – and the Capitals killed the penalty – that we can bask in its glory.
As an aside: it’s kind of insane how often that works for goalies, right? Then again, if you’re a player breaking away, you’re already worrying about defensemen at your back … imagine a heavily padded goalie also cutting you off?
In the case of the Penguins, McKenzie reports that the team is happy with what they’ve seen from the wonderfully named Greg McKegg so far, but they’re still looking to add a more proven third-line center.
When it comes the the Capitals, McKenzie notes that there’s still plenty of work to do regarding pending free agents John Carlson and Lars Eller.
Let’s break down the facets of both situations.
Deadline dealers or something sooner?
So, at the moment, Cap Friendly pegs the Penguins’ cap space at about $2 million. That number could go up a bit in demoting a cheaper, younger player to the AHL, which they’d need to do if they added a player via a trade.
Theoretically, the Penguins could work something out for Matt Duchene, thus sparing him from absorbing more abuse from childhood heroes (has Adam Deadmarsh badmouthed Duchene yet?). That would likely require the Avalanche to retain some of Duchene’s $6M cap hit.
At least, it would now. What if the Penguins instead opted to be trade deadline buyers?
Some rentals work out like Bill Guerin did for the Penguins, while others fall closer to, say, Alexei Ponikarovsky. If McKegg is the guy at 3C for longer, here’s how he looked coming into Thursday:
Three games played: one assist, 24-20 on faceoffs, six shots on goal, 15:38 time on ice average, solid possession stats.
Not too shabby, but when you’re shooting as high as the Penguins are, you might want to invest in some third-line center insurance.
A quick look at Eller, Carlson
Even if you don’t think John Carlson, 27, is too great in his own end, you’d probably have to admit that he’s well worth the near-$4M cap hit he’s carrying right now because of his outstanding offensive output.
The scoring side of Carlson’s HERO chart makes your eyes pop so much that you almost miss the not-so-great “shot suppression” category.
So, the question is, how much will Carlson cost and would it be worth it to the Capitals?
As a UFA with some big scoring numbers, Carlson could command a nice raise. The Capitals showed courage in letting Karl Alzner walk, so it will be fascinating to see what they do with Carlson.
Personally, Lars Eller is a very nice player, but possibly a luxury at his current rate of $3.5M. In a way, allowing him to walk might sting just as much because he’s been a handy answer to what was once a long-standing Capitals question at third-line center.
Still, the Capitals need only look to the Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks to realize that successful NHL teams sometimes allow valuable players to walk.
***
All of these cases are pretty interesting to watch. These two teams remain prominent because of their stars, but also their willingness to adapt.
UNLV associate ice hockey coach Nick Robone released a statement confirming that he’s been released from hospitalization about a week after being injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 28-year-old was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the attack happened. UNLV’s Twitter feed noted that he suffered a bullet wound in his chest, and that while his lung was badly bruised, it thankfully missed that area.
Alex Ovechkin vs. Sidney Crosby. The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners in Washington Capitals (2-0-1) hosting the repeat champions in the Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-1) in the latest edition of “Wednesday Night Rivalry” on NBCSN. What more could you want?
Well, OK.
These teams also boast some absolutely fantastic supporting cast members, even after each franchise said goodbye to notable contributors during the summer.
WELLESLEY, Mass. — A Massachusetts college’s newest varsity athlete is a 10-year-old chronically ill boy recruited more for his spirit than his slap shot.
The Babson College men’s ice hockey team in Wellesley welcomed Walpole fourth-grader Coleman Walsh to the squad Tuesday. The induction was organized by Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects colleges with youngsters dealing with debilitating or life-threatening illnesses.
Since birth, Coleman has been fighting Williams syndrome, a developmental disorder.
Coleman signed a letter of intent with Babson. He put on skates and a jersey before taking to the ice. He’ll be able to attend practices, games and other events.
Anaheim Ducks player Chris Wagner is from Walpole and wished Coleman luck this season in a video message.