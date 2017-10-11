Getty

NHL on NBCSN: Caps’ Ovechkin looks to keep rolling in clash with Penguins

By Joey AlfieriOct 11, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
NBCSN will continue its coverage of the 2017-18 campaign tonight when the Washington Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you want to watch the game online, you can do so here.

A few people predicted that this season would be the begin of the end of Washington’s run of dominance in the NHL. After all, they lost a number of key pieces like Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner, Nate Schmidt, Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams during the summer. But so far, the Caps have showed no signs of slowing down.

They’re 2-0-1 through three games, and they’ve managed to find the back of the net an incredible 14 times during that stretch (they’ve scored at least three goals in every game).

Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are a huge reason why the Capitals have had plenty of offensive success in 2017-18. Ovechkin, who had 33 goals in 82 games last year, is already up to seven goals in three contests this season. Obviously, that won’t continue, but it’s still impressive considering many thought his better days were behind him.

“I think, organizationally, Alex took it to heart that he’s got to keep evolving,” head coach Barry Trotz said, per the Washington Post. “I mean, it’s tougher when you get older. You’ve got to work out harder, you’ve got to do all that stuff. When you’re younger, you could probably cut a couple corners, because the body responds. As you get older, that body has to be the driving force. I think he put a little more work into that area.”

Meanwhile, Kuznetsov has eight assists this season.  He’s also registered an assist on each of Ovechkin’s seven goals.

As for the Penguins, this season has kind of been a mixed bag through three games. They opened the season with a 5-4 overtime loss to St. Louis at home, they followed that up by getting obliterated in Chicago by a score of 10-1 and they responded by shutting out Nashville 4-0 on Saturday night.

“Our schedule’s been tough,” winger Phil Kessel said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune. “We won last year, and we played back-to-back opening nights and three in four. It’s a tough start. But I thought we played well last game. We just gotta move on from there.”

Of course, these two teams met in the playoffs, again, in 2017 with the Penguins coming out on top (again) in seven games.

It’s early, but the Canadiens are struggling to find the back of the net

By Joey AlfieriOct 11, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens look a lot different at the start of this season than they did at this time last year, and it appears to be taking time for them to gel.

GM Marc Bergevin made several moves over the summer, as Andrei Markov, Nathan BeaulieuAlexei Emelin and Alex Radulov are all gone. Replacing them are Jonathan Drouin, David Schlemko (injured), Mark Streit, Karl Alzner and rookie Victor Mete.

We’re just four games into the season, but the results have been poor so far. The Canadiens have found the back of the net just four times in 2017-18 despite getting a lot of shots on goal (they had over 40 in last night’s loss to Chicago).

They’re off to a 1-3-0 start, and the panic alarm is already starting to go off in Montreal.

“We were dominating, cycling the puck, getting shots from D and lines,” Drouin said after last night’s 3-1 loss to Chicago, per Sportsnet. “As a team and as a player, too, when the puck’s not going in maybe you tighten the stick or you think a little bit too much. But I think tonight that was not the case. Hopefully moving forward it’s not the case, either. I think we’re playing pretty well and the puck’s not going in.”

Four games into a new season and sticks are already being tightened, that’s a problem.

The Habs’ shooting percentage is ridiculously low, which probably won’t continue for much longer. Of the 31 teams in the NHL, Montreal ranks fifth in shots-per-game with 38.8. That means that they’re scoring on just 2.58 percent on their shots on goal. That’ll change soon, but they can’t allow themselves to fall behind the eight ball.

The problem right now, is that Montreal’s top guys aren’t scoring. Max Pacioretty, Alex Galchenyuk and Drouin have combined for one goal in four games. On a team that isn’t extremely deep up front, that can’t happen.

The Atlantic Division is vastly improved. Toronto looks outstanding, Tampa Bay will be better, Ottawa made it to the conference final last year, Buffalo played them tough in the opener, and Florida and Boston are both capable of competing for a playoff spot. So the Canadiens can’t just wait around for their scoring touch to appear, they have to go out and work for it.

PHT Morning Skate: Wings fan faces lifetime ban from arena for throwing octopus on ice

By Joey AlfieriOct 11, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT
–Yesterday, we told you about the Flames snapping their 25-game losing skid in Anaheim. Well, the Flames players are giving the credit to a voodoo figurine from the movie “Major League”. (The Score)

–New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and his girlfriend were in attendance at the Rangers-Blues game in New York last night, and the Fox Sports camera caught them in an awkward moment. No idea what was going on there. (BarDown)

–This Detroit Red Wings fan is facing a lifetime ban from the new Little Caesars Arena because he threw an octopus on the ice, which is a well-known tradition there. “The two supervisors of security told me I’m done. I think it’s very stiff. If they want to fine me I understand, if they wanted to ban me for a year … I can deal with that, but to get banned forever? That can’t happen.” (CBC.ca)

–The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t get off to a great start in Montreal last night, but they did enough to get themselves a win. Rookie Alex DeBrincat even contributed two points. Check out DeBrincat’s first career goal and all the good highlights from the game. (Top)

–Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale spoke to NHL.com about partnering with Lightning head coach Jon Cooper to raise money for pediatric cancer research. By his own admission, Vitale isn’t really a hockey guy. “I’m being honest with you, I really don’t know much at all about hockey, but I got so caught up when the Lightning were chasing the Stanley Cup in the playoffs two years ago. I went to every game. A buddy of mine had a suite and invited me to the suite. I got caught up with the electricity and the excitement.” (NHL.com)

–Sens forward Alex Burrows received a standing ovation as he went back to Vancouver for the first time since they traded him away. He also got a video on the big screen during a stoppage in play. Check out what they did for him:

–The Golden Knights became the first expansion team to go 3-0-0 in NHL history, so naturally, Roberto Luongo had to commemorate the moment with a hilarious tweet during the first period of last night’s game:

 

Predators complete ‘crazy comeback’ against Flyers

Associated PressOct 11, 2017, 1:43 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The banner went up and the home team came back to win in a thrilling finish. All in all, a perfect night for the Nashville Predators and their fans.

Filip Forsberg scored his second goal with 35.6 seconds left and the Predators rallied by scoring twice in the final 1:17 to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Tuesday for their first victory of the season.

“This season, being down 0-2, it was a huge game for us,” Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne said. “Good start to the game and then let it slip a little bit and then a huge comeback. I feel like we’ve done that many times. It’s a pretty hard way to play. Emotionally and everything, it was a big win for us.”

On the night they raised their Western Conference championship banner, the Predators blew a 3-0 lead as the Flyers scored five straight goals.

Read more: Nolan Patrick’s first career NHL goal helps spark Flyers comeback

But then Forsberg scored his first of the game 50 seconds after the Flyers took a 5-3 lead, and Scott Hartnell jammed in his second goal tying it with 1:17 left on a 5-on-3 that was actually 6-on-3 with Rinne pulled. When Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol challenged for offside and lost, the Predators had the man advantage, and Forsberg scored the winning goal top shelf.

Hakstol was surprised he lost the replay review.

“Otherwise, I wouldn’t have made the challenge,” he said.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said the team practiced the 5-on-3 situation Monday, with the sixth attacker a bonus.

“Our guys did a really good job,” Laviolette said.

Craig Smith and Nick Bonino also scored, and P.K. Subban had three assists for Nashville. Forsberg also had an assist on Hartnell’s tying goal as Nashville won its fifth straight home opener.

Valtteri Filppula scored twice for the Flyers, and Andrew McDonald, Nolan Patrick and Travis Konecny each added a goal. Philadelphia finished 2-2 on its first four-game road trip to open a season since 1971.

The Predators, losers at Boston and Pittsburgh, raised the banner 19 years to the day of the first game in franchise history.

Mike Fisher , the captain who retired in August , joined current captain Roman Josi in unveiling the banner before it was raised to the rafters. Then country star Trace Adkins performed the national anthem, and Nashville’s mayor came out to wave a towel as the Predators continued their playoff tradition for at least the home opener.

Then the Predators gave their fans reason to keep cheering, with Smith scoring a power-play goal with a wrister past Brian Elliott at 4:17 of the first period. That gave Nashville its first lead this season, and the Predators took eight of the first 10 shots.

Nashville scored first in the second period, too. Hartnell beat Elliott with a slap shot off the rebound of teammate Pontus Aberg‘s shot at 3:08 for a 2-0 lead. Mattias Ekholm skated across the crease, and his backhand shot went off Elliott to Bonino, who easily tapped the puck in for a 3-0 lead and his first goal since leaving Pittsburgh for Nashville this offseason .

Then the Flyers turned the celebration into a game. McDonald scored his first goal on a slap shot at 10:19, and Patrick, the second overall pick in the June draft, got his first career goal 16 seconds later on a wrister. Philadelphia took advantage of its third power play in the period when Filppula scored on a wrister at 15:05, tying it at 3.

Konecny scored on a breakaway at 5:03 followed by Filppula’s power-play goal for a 5-3 lead that seemed safe until Forsberg pulled Nashville within a goal 50 seconds later to set up the amazing finish.

“Obviously, a crazy comeback,” Forsberg said.

The Flyers picked up two penalties on the same play with 2:41 left, giving Nashville a 5-on-3 advantage. Hakstol lost his challenge for offside, and a delay-of-game penalty gave Nashville the man advantage.

“We gave it away,” Elliott said.

 

Golden Knights win emotional, historic home opener

By Cam TuckerOct 11, 2017, 1:20 AM EDT
The evening started with an emotional tribute to the victims and first responders in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month.

It ended with fans inside T-Mobile Arena coming together to celebrate a thrilling and historic 5-2 home victory for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights over the visiting Arizona Coyotes.

The Golden Knights improve their record to 3-0-0.

Tomas Nosek got things started with the first Golden Knights regular season home goal in franchise history.

By the midway point of the first period, Vegas had built up a four-goal lead, with Deryk Engelland and James Neal also scoring for the home team, which resulted in Arizona’s starting goalie Antti Raanta getting the hook after three goals allowed on five shots.

It was, for the Golden Knights, a perfect start in their highly anticipated home opener almost a year and a half since getting awarded an NHL franchise, and they continued from there to the delight of the crowd.

This night, however, wasn’t solely about a hockey game.

This was about a community continuing to come together, and its professional sports team hoping to be part of the healing after what occurred on Oct. 1.

Before the puck dropped to begin this chapter in the Golden Knights’ history, the organization paid tribute to Las Vegas first responders by introducing them to the crowd and bringing them onto the ice where they were accompanied by a member of the Golden Knights during the ceremony.

The Golden Knights then held a 58-second moment of silence for the 58 victims that lost their lives in the tragedy.

Engelland also addressed the crowd.

“Like all of you, I’m proud to call Las Vegas home,” he said. “I met my wife here and my kids were born here and I know how special this city is. To all the brave first responders that have worked timelessly and courageously throughout this whole tragedy, we thank you. To the families and friends of the victims, know that we’ll do everything we can to help you and our city heal.

“We are Vegas strong.”