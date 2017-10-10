Getty

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
The Chicago Blackhawks (2-0-1) visit the Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0) in the first of two intriguing games on NBCSN on Tuesday. This one kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with pregame fun already underway.

While this game is available on NBCSN, you can also check it out online and via the NBC Sports App.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH BLACKHAWKS – HABS

One thing to watch regarding the Blackhawks is a defensive tweak, as Cody Franson is primed to replace Connor Murphy (not Jan Rutta) in the lineup. Wow.

Another thing to keep an eye on: the Chicago Sun-Times’ Mark Lazerus reports that the Blackhawks continue to struggle with the league’s rule tweaks regarding slashing penalties and face-off infractions.

The Canadiens have their own issues to work on, as head coach Claude Julien stressed getting to the net, according to Matt Cudzinowski of the team website.

“I don’t think the lines themselves are responsible for keeping us from scoring. It’s more about the way we’re playing,” insisted Julien. “We have to find a way to get to the inside. Right now, we’re on the outside. We need to take pucks to the net. Those are things we can change. We scored nine goals against Ottawa with those lines. I had time to study our games so far and that’s what I concluded. We can do better work taking the puck to the net.”

It should be a fun one between two storied NHL franchises.

***

This game is followed by what promises to be an emotional first-ever home game for the Vegas Golden Knights as they take on the Arizona Coyotes. For an in-depth preview of both games, check out this post.

Blackhawks scratch Connor Murphy versus Habs

By Cam TuckerOct 10, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT
The Chicago Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, and they will not have Connor Murphy in the lineup.

According to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times, Murphy is a healthy scratch for this game. He’s appeared in three games for the Blackhawks, his new team, this season, averaging just over 16 minutes per night, which is below his career average of 18:44.

This summer, the Blackhawks acquired the 24-year-old Murphy from the Arizona Coyotes but had to part with veteran blue liner Niklas Hjalmarsson, a key member of the organization’s three Stanley Cup wins, as part of the deal. That’s a significant move for Chicago.

Murphy, a right-shooting blue liner, is in the second year of a six-year, $23.1 million contract, which he signed with Arizona. That deal carries an annual cap hit of $3.85 million, so the organization would certainly like him to become a key member of the Blackhawks defense going forward. So far, he has zero points in three games and is sporting a Corsi For rating of 32.7 per cent, per Hockey Reference.

Chicago’s lineup versus the Habs includes Cody Franson, who initially joined the club on a PTO, and right-shooting Czech defenseman Jan Rutta. This isn’t an ideal start for Murphy as a member of the Blackhawks, though it is only the fourth game of the season, too.

Wild woes: Parise in limbo, Granlund out at least four games

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
The Minnesota Wild don’t have a lot of players on the shelf, but they sure have a lot of money sidelined as they struggle early in 2017-18.

For one thing, even as his game starts to sag with age, it’s not the greatest sign when Zach Parise needs to insist that he’s not dealing with a back issue (via Dave Mizutani of the Pioneer Press). Whatever it might be, it’s not the greatest sign for the 33-year-old and the team that could use him, whether he’s declining or not.

Things aren’t looking good for Mikael Granlund at the moment, either, as head coach Bruce Boudreau ruled him out for at least the Wild’s next four games.

As a note, the Wild face a fairly tough stretch soon. Since Boudreau said “for sure,” it could be for more than those four, so here’s the rest of their October schedule:

Thu, Oct 12 @ Chicago
Sat, Oct 14 vs Columbus
Fri, Oct 20 @ Winnipeg
Sat, Oct 21 @ Calgary
Tue, Oct 24 vs Vancouver
Thu, Oct 26 vs NY Islanders
Sat, Oct 28 vs Pittsburgh
Tue, Oct 31 vs Winnipeg

Four games (or so) would actually be reasonably logical, what with the Wild closing out the month at home. Granlund can avoid travel; even at 25, it might be helpful not to get on a plane, particularly if he has a leg/groin issue.

Either way, Granlund’s issue might be more frustrating for the player and his team than what Parise is going through. The rising forward avoided salary arbitration this past summer with a three-year contract that carries a $5.75 million cap hit, so he’s likely eager to show that he’s worth the money (and more).

MORE: Wild salary cap outlook after they signed Granlund

It doubly stings since he finally broke through in 2016-17; Granlund enjoyed career-highs in goals (26), assists (43), points (69), and saw his shooting percentage go above 10 for the first time (14.7).

Everything seemed to come together last season, prompting Granlund to state that the Wild were in a great position to exorcise some playoff demons in 2017-18.

Not having the gifted Granlund and the still-useful Parise in the lineup hurts, but the Wild can only see that excuse go so far, especially in a Central Division where they banged-up St. Louis Blues have won their first three games despite an imposing list of issues.

Video: Penguins visit Donald Trump, White House with Stanley Cup

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Penguins made their polarizing trip with the Stanley Cup to the White House on Tuesday, drawing plenty of criticism on Twitter.

You can watch video of that visit, and Donald’s Trump’s jokes (including a bit on NAFTA), in the clip above. (There’s also this raw footage, which you can skip at least halfway through as a big chunk boils down to “coming soon” type messages.)

Apparently Trump made a reference to Phil Kessel‘s talented sister Amanda at one point:

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers were referenced, too.

People pay attention to how people shake hands with Trump, and this situation was no different:

As of this writing, the Penguins haven’t tweeted about the visit from their official account. It doesn’t sound like the Penguins presented Trump with his last name and 45 on it, either.

The Athletic’s Josh Yohe notes that Penguins players opted against speaking with the media after the ceremony. Instead, head coach Mike Sullivan reiterated that the visit is “not political.”

Sullivan also said he would have no issue with players kneeling during the anthem, addressing the other political issue that’s spilled into the sport.

Perhaps the Penguins will get a new nickname for Kris Letang out of this?

Here’s a longer video of the speech:

Matt Duchene doesn’t take comments from ‘hero’ Peter Forsberg personally

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

Imagine if someone you idolized – the kind of person whose posters might have been up in your room* – one day said that you should be “benched and traded.”

Maybe Peter Forsberg’s tone wasn’t harsh in a Swedish interview about Matt Duchene, but it all seemed like the latest unpleasant moment for a player who went from Colorado Avalanche fan to a key player for the Avs.

Consider that Duchene is also being shopped by Avs GM Joe Sakic, surely one of his other childhood hockey idols.

If nothing else, Duchene continues to take the high road, even if some statements resonant a little better than “here to honor my contract.” As NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin reports, Duchene didn’t fan the flames when it came to Foppa’s comments, backing up that he looked up to Forsberg as a kid.

“I don’t think it was meant to be anything personal,” Duchene said. “He and I have a great relationship. I’m not taking it personally. I think he’s just commenting on a situation. A lot can get lost in translation too.”

And, hey, it doesn’t hurt that Duchene and the Avalanche are off to a nice start.

Despite beginning the season with three straight road games, the Avalanche are 2-1-0. Duchene scored a goal and an assist in his first contest and created a lot of offense in his second. He was quieter in his third, but the Avs beat the Boston Bruins 4-0, so there likely weren’t many complaints.

In Benjamin’s piece, you’ll note praise from Jared Bednar and that Duchene said it’s fun to be the older guy in Colorado (and he also believes that his line is creating some serious chances).

At this point, it’s easy to tip your hat to Duchene. All signs point to him playing hard and having a good attitude, at least outwardly.

Maybe some of his heroes – whether it be Forsberg, Sakic, or someone else – could do him a solid and say something a little more positive about him? Such a gesture could be beneficial for everyone, really.

* – This doesn’t apply if you had a bunch of muscle car posters, unless you’re in a “Knight Rider” reboot.