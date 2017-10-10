Video: Nolan Patrick’s first career NHL goal helps spark Flyers comeback

On Monday, the Chicago Blackhawks gave up more than 40 shots in an overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The following night, they once again conceded more than 40 shots on goal, this time against the Montreal Canadiens, but were able to hold on for a 3-1 victory.

Corey Crawford, who didn’t play the previous night in Toronto when Chicago let the lead slip to the dangerous Maple Leafs, was impressive in this one, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced.

But it really was the Alex DeBrincat Show for Chicago.

The 2016 second-round pick and 19-year-old forward scored his first career NHL goal in the first period, ripping a quick shot stick side on Carey Price to get the Blackhawks on the board. He then set up Artem Anisimov on a pretty passing play to give Chicago a two-goal lead midway through the second period.

They were able to hold on from there, with Crawford facing 16 shots in the final 20 minutes as Montreal tried to force a comeback.