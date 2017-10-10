Video: DeBrincat scores first career NHL goal with quick blast on Price

By Cam TuckerOct 10, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
Alex DeBrincat has his first career NHL goal.

After cracking the Blackhawks lineup out of training camp and suiting up in the first three regular season games, the 19-year-old forward blasted a one-timer past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price late in the first period of Tuesday’s contest.

That goal tied the game. Chicago took the lead 19 seconds later on Brandon Saad‘s fifth goal of the season.

DeBrincat has recorded lofty scoring totals in junior, helping to make him a second-round pick in 2016. He may be undersized in some sense, standing only 5-foot-7 tall, but with his skill, he impressed Chicago’s coaching staff during training camp and earned a spot on the opening night roster.

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights host Coyotes in inaugural home opener

By Cam TuckerOct 10, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights will make history Tuesday, with their inaugural home opener at T-Mobile Arena. They’ll face the Arizona Coyotes, who are still searching for their first win of the new season.

More importantly, it can provide an opportunity for the Golden Knights to boost the spirits of the community in the wake of the deadly mass shooting earlier this month.

You can catch tonight’s game on NBCSN (10 p.m. ET) or online via the live stream.

Blackhawks scratch Connor Murphy versus Habs

By Cam TuckerOct 10, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT
The Chicago Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, and they will not have Connor Murphy in the lineup.

According to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times, Murphy is a healthy scratch for this game. He’s appeared in three games for the Blackhawks, his new team, this season, averaging just over 16 minutes per night, which is below his career average of 18:44.

This summer, the Blackhawks acquired the 24-year-old Murphy from the Arizona Coyotes but had to part with veteran blue liner Niklas Hjalmarsson, a key member of the organization’s three Stanley Cup wins, as part of the deal. That’s a significant move for Chicago.

Murphy, a right-shooting blue liner, is in the second year of a six-year, $23.1 million contract, which he signed with Arizona. That deal carries an annual cap hit of $3.85 million, so the organization would certainly like him to become a key member of the Blackhawks defense going forward. So far, he has zero points in three games and is sporting a Corsi For rating of 32.7 per cent, per Hockey Reference.

Chicago’s lineup versus the Habs includes Cody Franson, who initially joined the club on a PTO, and right-shooting Czech defenseman Jan Rutta. This isn’t an ideal start for Murphy as a member of the Blackhawks, though it is only the fourth game of the season, too.

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
The Chicago Blackhawks (2-0-1) visit the Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0) in the first of two intriguing games on NBCSN on Tuesday. This one kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with pregame fun already underway.

While this game is available on NBCSN, you can also check it out online and via the NBC Sports App.

One thing to watch regarding the Blackhawks is a defensive tweak, as Cody Franson is primed to replace Connor Murphy (not Jan Rutta) in the lineup. Wow.

Another thing to keep an eye on: the Chicago Sun-Times’ Mark Lazerus reports that the Blackhawks continue to struggle with the league’s rule tweaks regarding slashing penalties and face-off infractions.

The Canadiens have their own issues to work on, as head coach Claude Julien stressed getting to the net, according to Matt Cudzinowski of the team website.

“I don’t think the lines themselves are responsible for keeping us from scoring. It’s more about the way we’re playing,” insisted Julien. “We have to find a way to get to the inside. Right now, we’re on the outside. We need to take pucks to the net. Those are things we can change. We scored nine goals against Ottawa with those lines. I had time to study our games so far and that’s what I concluded. We can do better work taking the puck to the net.”

It should be a fun one between two storied NHL franchises.

This game is followed by what promises to be an emotional first-ever home game for the Vegas Golden Knights as they take on the Arizona Coyotes. For an in-depth preview of both games, check out this post.

Wild woes: Parise in limbo, Granlund out at least four games

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
The Minnesota Wild don’t have a lot of players on the shelf, but they sure have a lot of money sidelined as they struggle early in 2017-18.

For one thing, even as his game starts to sag with age, it’s not the greatest sign when Zach Parise needs to insist that he’s not dealing with a back issue (via Dave Mizutani of the Pioneer Press). Whatever it might be, it’s not the greatest sign for the 33-year-old and the team that could use him, whether he’s declining or not.

Things aren’t looking good for Mikael Granlund at the moment, either, as head coach Bruce Boudreau ruled him out for at least the Wild’s next four games.

As a note, the Wild face a fairly tough stretch soon. Since Boudreau said “for sure,” it could be for more than those four, so here’s the rest of their October schedule:

Thu, Oct 12 @ Chicago
Sat, Oct 14 vs Columbus
Fri, Oct 20 @ Winnipeg
Sat, Oct 21 @ Calgary
Tue, Oct 24 vs Vancouver
Thu, Oct 26 vs NY Islanders
Sat, Oct 28 vs Pittsburgh
Tue, Oct 31 vs Winnipeg

Four games (or so) would actually be reasonably logical, what with the Wild closing out the month at home. Granlund can avoid travel; even at 25, it might be helpful not to get on a plane, particularly if he has a leg/groin issue.

Either way, Granlund’s issue might be more frustrating for the player and his team than what Parise is going through. The rising forward avoided salary arbitration this past summer with a three-year contract that carries a $5.75 million cap hit, so he’s likely eager to show that he’s worth the money (and more).

MORE: Wild salary cap outlook after they signed Granlund

It doubly stings since he finally broke through in 2016-17; Granlund enjoyed career-highs in goals (26), assists (43), points (69), and saw his shooting percentage go above 10 for the first time (14.7).

Everything seemed to come together last season, prompting Granlund to state that the Wild were in a great position to exorcise some playoff demons in 2017-18.

Not having the gifted Granlund and the still-useful Parise in the lineup hurts, but the Wild can only see that excuse go so far, especially in a Central Division where they banged-up St. Louis Blues have won their first three games despite an imposing list of issues.