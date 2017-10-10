PHT Morning Skate: Top 10 quickest starts of the the last 30 years

–People in Las Vegas have been excited about their new hockey team for a while, but the fact that they had a good first weekend in the NHL might actually be helping a community that’s still hurting. “Certainly, winning two games over the weekend was a nice thing for the community that is still grieving,” GM George McPhee said. “This community will grieve and heal and persevere. But we’re just a hockey team. We’re a small thing in relation to what happened, but the Vegas team won a couple hockey games.” (Sportsnet)

–Devils rookie Jesper Bratt has been terrific so far this season. This weekend, he became the first player in franchise history to register five points in his first two games, so The Score looks at who he is, where he came from and what he’s capable of doing. (The Score)

–The 207-18 season is Kyle Okposo‘s second as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Unfortunately, the team is having a hard time spelling his name correctly on the back of his jersey. (Bardown)

—Alex Ovechkin‘s unreal start to the season prompted The Hockey News’ Jared Clinton to look up the quickest starts to a season over the last 30 years. It probably won’t surprise you that Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr are all on the list. (The Hockey News)

–Capitals rookie Nathan Walker became the first Australian to break into the NHL. Naturally, his home country was really proud of him, so Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull gave him a call. (NHL.com)

–The Tennessean caught up with a number of key on and off-ice figures from the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup run. Jake Wadell, for example, was the fan who threw a catfish on the ice in Pittsburgh. He had a pretty busy summer doing plenty of interviews. Others like Mike Fisher and Kevin Fiala have been busy doing other things. (The Tennessean)