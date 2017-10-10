DeBrincat helps Blackhawks rebound to defeat Habs

On Monday, the Chicago Blackhawks gave up more than 40 shots in an overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The following night, they once again conceded more than 40 shots on goal, this time against the Montreal Canadiens, but were able to hold on for a 3-1 victory.
Corey Crawford, who didn’t play the previous night in Toronto when Chicago let the lead slip to the dangerous Maple Leafs, was impressive in this one, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced.
But it really was the Alex DeBrincat Show for Chicago.
The 2016 second-round pick and 19-year-old forward scored his first career NHL goal in the first period, ripping a quick shot stick side on Carey Price to get the Blackhawks on the board. He then set up Artem Anisimov on a pretty passing play to give Chicago a two-goal lead midway through the second period.
They were able to hold on from there, with Crawford facing 16 shots in the final 20 minutes as Montreal tried to force a comeback.
Nolan Patrick has his first career NHL goal, and it came at a pivotal time for the Philadelphia Flyers.
On Tuesday, the Flyers spotted the Nashville Predators a three-goal lead, before roaring back with three goals of their own in just under five minutes late in the second period to tie the game.
Patrick had Philadelphia’s second goal of the night, which was the result of a determined forecheck from Flyers’ forward Dale Weise, who caused the turnover and then passed the puck in front for Patrick to blast home.
The Vegas Golden Knights will make history Tuesday, with their inaugural home opener at T-Mobile Arena. They’ll face the Arizona Coyotes, who are still searching for their first win of the new season.
More importantly, it can provide an opportunity for the Golden Knights to boost the spirits of the community in the wake of the deadly mass shooting earlier this month.
The Chicago Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, and they will not have Connor Murphy in the lineup.
According to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times, Murphy is a healthy scratch for this game. He’s appeared in three games for the Blackhawks, his new team, this season, averaging just over 16 minutes per night, which is below his career average of 18:44.
This summer, the Blackhawks acquired the 24-year-old Murphy from the Arizona Coyotes but had to part with veteran blue liner Niklas Hjalmarsson, a key member of the organization’s three Stanley Cup wins, as part of the deal. That’s a significant move for Chicago.
Murphy, a right-shooting blue liner, is in the second year of a six-year, $23.1 million contract, which he signed with Arizona. That deal carries an annual cap hit of $3.85 million, so the organization would certainly like him to become a key member of the Blackhawks defense going forward. So far, he has zero points in three games and is sporting a Corsi For rating of 32.7 per cent, per Hockey Reference.
Chicago’s lineup versus the Habs includes Cody Franson, who initially joined the club on a PTO, and right-shooting Czech defenseman Jan Rutta. This isn’t an ideal start for Murphy as a member of the Blackhawks, though it is only the fourth game of the season, too.