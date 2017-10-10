Getty

Bolts storm back to defeat Capitals in overtime

Associated PressOct 10, 2017, 1:20 AM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The Tampa Bay Lightning shut down the NHL’s top scorer and rallied from a two-goal deficit for a quality win.

Brayden Point scored on a power play in overtime, Tampa Bay held high-scoring Alex Ovechkin pointless and the Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Monday night.

“The team that deserved to win won tonight,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We were a determined group.”

Point redirected Nikita Kucherov‘s shot at 3:08 that came after the Capitals were assessed a too many men on the ice penalty.

Ovechkin entered with seven goals in Washington’s first two games this season.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Alex Killorn, Chris Kunitz and Kucherov, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

T.J. Oshie had two goals and an assist, while Nicklas Backstrom added a goal and two assists for the Capitals. Philipp Grubauer stopped 36 shots in his first game of the season.

“The good and bad is, I thought we could have left here with two points and are leaving here with one,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said.

Kucherov tied it at three on an in-close backhander at 10:46 of the third.

Ovechkin had three goals in the third period in Thursday’s opening night win at Ottawa, then matched the feat while helping chase Montreal goalie Carey Price in the first period Saturday. He added his fourth goal in the second period against Al Montoya.

Ovechkin, bidding to become the first NHL player to have a hat trick in three consecutive games, had a power-play scoring chance from the left circle in the second turned aside by Vasilevskiy. He finished with four shots and was a minus-2

Backstrom and Oshie, on a power play deflection from the slot, scored 1:23 apart late in the first as Washington took a 2-0 lead.

After Killorn and Oshie, with the man advantage, traded goals early in the second, Kunitz’s redirection cut the deficit to 3-2 with 1:51 left in the period.

“A good building block for our team,” Kunitz said.

Grubauer made several strong saves, including Steven Stamkos‘ left circle drive, during an early third period power play.

Vasilevskiy stopped a first-period breakaway by Evgeny Kuznetsov, who got his eighth assist on Oshie’s second goal.

“We had a couple chances to make it 4-1 and we didn’t,” Trotz said. “They just chipped away.”

Jets earn first win of the season — with Connor Hellebuyck in net

By Cam TuckerOct 10, 2017, 12:41 AM EDT
Nikolaj Ehlers became the latest NHL player to record a hat trick in the opening week of the new season. And the Winnipeg Jets grabbed their first win of 2017-18 — with Connor Hellebuyck in net.

Ehlers scored three straight goals and Winnipeg’s top line with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele was dominant, as the Jets overcame a brief second-period hiccup to defeat the Edmonton Oilers by a score 5-2 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hellebuyck made his first start in net and turned aside 37 of 39 shots faced. He gave up a pair of goals, which came 40 seconds apart in the second period, but aside from that, Winnipeg received solid goaltending in this one.

Hellebuyck night’s included 20 stops in the first period, as well. And it would seem following his effort tonight that Winnipeg’s coach Paul Maurice faces an interesting decision about who he will start in net in their next game, which goes Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks.

“It’s a break. It’s exactly that. (Mason) has seen a lot of action – more than he needed to in Calgary for sure,” said Maurice, per the Winnipeg Sun, before Monday’s win. “(Hellebuyck) is a good goaltender. He started most nights for us last year. He’s excited about this tonight.”

One of the biggest issues facing the Jets over the last few years has been the play of their goaltenders.

Last season, Winnipeg was seventh in the league in goals-for, averaging three goals a game. Scoring goals, or having the talent in their lineup to produce offensively wasn’t an issue. The problem was that the Jets also gave up 3.11 goals-against per game, which was the fourth worst number in the league.

While Hellebuyck was solid in his season debut, providing some excitement for Jets fans beyond the Ehlers hat trick, Steve Mason has had a difficult start to his first campaign in Winnipeg after he signed a two-year, $8.2 million deal as a free agent this summer. He gave up five goals in the season opener against a very dangerous Toronto lineup before getting pulled, and then six goals on 45 shots against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

“What I thought for Connor that was so important — he looked calm when he didn’t have control of the puck but it was two or three feet around him,” said Maurice of Hellebuyck. “He worked hard to find the pucks through traffic. They got an awful lot through traffic, especially in the first period, and he had his glove going and he found them.”

Video: Auston Matthews scores a beauty to complete Maple Leafs comeback

By Cam TuckerOct 9, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT
The two highest scoring teams through the opening few days of the NHL season met on Monday, and Auston Matthews played the hero.

Matthews scored the overtime winner, breaking down the right side of the ice on a two-on-one rush and firing a perfect wrist shot over the shoulder of back-up goalie Anton Forsberg to give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

In what has been a chaotic, fun, high scoring opening week of the NHL season, these two teams had each scored 15 goals through two games entering Monday’s contest. Chicago was able to grab a two-goal lead in the third period, before the Maple Leafs began their comeback.

It seemed like only a matter of time before the dam broke for the Maple Leafs.

They dominated when it came to puck possession, per hockeystats.ca, and fired 43 shots against Forsberg, including 36 through the final two periods and into overtime. With that roster, equipped with that much top-end and youthful talent, it wasn’t long after the Blackhawks increased their lead that the Maple Leafs came roaring back on goals 2:42 apart from Connor Brown and James van Riemsdyk.

With the first overall selection of Matthews and his incredible arrival at the beginning of last season, the Maple Leafs have seen their rebuild accelerate. They made the playoffs and offered a significant challenge to the Washington Capitals. They still have a young roster that will be challenged at points throughout this season, especially when (or if) those younger players go through any prolonged slumps.

The expectations around this group have certainly increased in the last year. They’re off to a 3-0 start, and have been piling up the goals. They didn’t put a large number on the board Monday, but they still illustrated how dangerous and dynamic they can be, with Matthews putting the finishing touches on that versus the Blackhawks.

Video: Blues’ Bortuzzo fined for cross checking Islanders’ Nelson

By Cam TuckerOct 9, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT
Robert Bortuzzo has been fined for a trio of cross checks he threw on Brock Nelson during Monday’s game between the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues.

The incident occurred during the second period, when Bortuzzo, the Blues defenseman, took exception to Nelson colliding with Magnus Paajarvi away from the puck, and delivered three cross checks to the Islanders forward.

The first knocked Nelson to the ice. Bortuzzo then delivered two more to the back of Nelson while he was down on the ice, earning two penalties on the play.

Following the game, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced it had fined Bortuzzo $3,091.40.

‘Fun to watch’ — Devils rookie Jesper Bratt off to hot start

By Cam TuckerOct 9, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
Bovada has released its Calder Trophy odds, and the names on the list shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes tops the list at 9/2, followed by 2017 first overall pick Nico Hischier, who recorded his first NHL point for the New Jersey Devils on Monday, and what a thing of beauty that was.

Here’s a look at the list:

Clayton Keller (Arizona): 9/2

Nico Hischier (New Jersey): 5/1

Anders Bjork (Boston): 7/1

Brock Boeser (Vancouver): 7/1

Charlie McAvoy (Boston): 7/1

Alex DeBrincat (Chicago): 8/1

Nolan Patrick (Philadelphia): 9/1

Dylan Strome (Arizona): 9/1

Tyson Jost (Colorado): 12/1

Jakub Vrana (Washington): 20/1

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton): 20/1

Again, nothing really out of the ordinary with that list, highlighted by top prospects and first-round draft picks. It’s still early and plenty can change, of course, but there is another first-year player that, if things continue the way they are going, should start to gain more attention throughout the league.

He isn’t a first-round pick.

No, you’d have to scroll all the way down to the sixth round and the 162nd overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft to find this player’s name.

At 19 years of age, Jesper Bratt of the Devils has been able to fly under the radar to some degree because of the addition of Hischier with the top pick in June, and a number of acquisitions made this offseason to upgrade that club’s offense heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

Maybe not for much longer, though.

The first week of the new NHL season isn’t over yet, but so far Bratt leads all NHL rookies with three goals and five points in two games. He scored twice on Monday, as the Devils crushed the Buffalo Sabres.

“He’s a really good hockey player already. He’s young and he just got over here,” said Devils forward Marcus Johansson, per NJ.com. “It’s fun to watch, and I think everyone can agree on that. If he keeps going at this pace, it’s going to be pretty impressive.”

It should be mentioned that he’s currently sporting a shooting percentage of 100. That will, likely at some point in the next few days, begin to go down. Early on, though, he’s been a productive player for a Devils team that made several high profile moves over the past two summers to improve their woeful scoring attack.

There have already been a few surprises to begin this NHL season. You can add the early breakout of Jesper Bratt to that list.