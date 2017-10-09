The Bruins are getting Krug, Czarnik back today; Bergeron not ready yet

The Boston Bruins are finally getting a little bit of good injury news on Monday.

After playing the season opener without Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, David Backes and Austin Czarnik, and then losing forward Noel Acciari for as long as six weeks during the game, two of those players will be returning for today’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The team announced on Monday morning that both Krug and Czarnik have been activated from injured reserve and are now eligible to return. Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that they will both in the lineup.

In a related move, the team also announced that Backes and Acciari have been placed on injured reserve. Both are expected to miss several weeks.

But while Krug are Czarnik are back, Cassidy also announced that Bergeron is not quite ready to return to the lineup but that he will accompany the team on the upcoming road trip.

He remains listed as day-to-day. He participated in practice on Sunday in a non-contact jersey but left early.

Still, getting Krug back in the lineup will be a great addition for the Bruins because he is one of the best offensive defenseman in the league. Along with him, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy the Bruins finally have a bit of a puck-moving presence on that blue line and a trio of younger players that can be used to restock the cupboard after the position had become a bit of a weakness in recent seasons.