Penguins say White House visit not about politics

Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) Sidney Crosby and the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins view their trip to the White House on Tuesday as the final moment of celebration for a championship season, not some sort of statement about where they stand on President Donald Trump.

“From my side of things, there’s absolutely no politics involved,” Crosby said Monday. “Hopefully it stays that way. It’s a visit we’ve done in the past. It’s been a good experience. It’s not about politics, that’s for sure.”

At least, it hasn’t been. Yet the Penguins have found themselves unwittingly thrust into the increasingly uncomfortable intersection of politics and sports.

Trump has taken aim at NFL players who protest during the national anthem, saying they should be fired. Trump also rescinded a White House invitation to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after the two-time MVP expressed reservations about going.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan he expects full attendance by his team for the brief ceremony, one the Penguins will make for a second straight year after becoming the first team in nearly two decades to win consecutive Stanley Cups. The Penguins are trying to focus on the reason they’ve been asked to stop by and nothing more.

“I think to have the opportunity to go to the White House obviously means that you’ve won a championship and that means a lot,” Sullivan said. “What our team has been able to accomplish in the last two seasons our team is extremely proud of.”

Still, it has put the Penguins into an uncomfortable position while representing a league that rarely, if ever, ventures into the political realm.

“I can’t speak for everyone else, I just grew up under the assumption that that wasn’t something really bred into sports (and) different things,” said Crosby, a native of Nova Scotia, Canada. “Everyone’s got their own view. That’s how I kind of grew up playing hockey. I wasn’t surrounded by that or didn’t have any examples, so I kind of understood it and stayed out of it.”

The 49-year-old Sullivan pointed out he’s been asked more about politics in the last three weeks than he has over the course of his entire hockey life — including a 12-year career as an NHL player and another decade-plus as a coach — combined.

“It’s not something that gets discussed at the rink,” Sullivan said.

Forward Phil Kessel, an American, acknowledged the outside forces at play but like his teammates is steering clear of venturing into an area that often doesn’t collide with hockey.

“Obviously there’s been issues but I’m not that political,” he said. “Most teams go and it is what it is.”

By Adam GretzOct 9, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT
It would be difficult to imagine a worse start to the 2017-18 season for the Buffalo Sabres on the ice.

After dropping their first two games of the season, Jack Eichel called Monday’s game against New Jersey pretty much a must-win. Overstating the importance of an early October game? Probably. And that is always a dangerous thing because if you end up losing the game you end up looking kind of silly if you try to downplay it and then an early three-game losing streak turns into something much bigger.

But if you get absolutely dominated in that game and end up getting blown out on home ice to drop to 0-2-1 on the season?

Well, that makes things look just a little bit worse.

That is also what happened to the Sabres on Monday afternoon when they on the losing end of a 6-2 decision to the Devils.

It was not a particularly good showing by any part of the team.

Starting goalie Chad Johnson was benched after giving up six goals in two periods. The defense looked overmatched against the Devils forwards (this Nico Hischier assist was particularly impressive). The power play gave up yet another shorthanded goal, already the fourth one it has allowed in three games. So far this season the Sabres have a minus-two goal differential when their power play unit is on the ice. After only three games! There is no way to sugarcoat that. It is abysmal.

The Sabres took a pretty significant step backwards in their rebuild last season and it led to a total housecleaning in the front office and coaching staff. Getting off to a fast start under the new regime after such a down year would have been a nice way to help forget about how bad the 2016-17 season was, but the Sabres have given their fans the exact opposite. Now they have to embark on a four-game west coast road trip that will take them to San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Vegas. So the road is not really getting any easier from here.

The Devils, meanwhile, have looked mighty impressive so far this season. Taylor Hall didn’t score a goal on Monday but was arguably the best player on the ice, while rookie Jesper Bratt scored a pair of goals, as did offseason addition Marcus Johansson.

The Devils are now 2-0 on the season and have already scored 11 goals on the season. They actually look like a team that might have some potential to score a little bit this season.

Yakupov scores two; Avs beat B’s again in Boston

Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Nail Yakupov scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche continued their recent success in Boston with a 4-0 win over the Bruins on Monday.

Sven Andrighetto and J.T. Compher scored first-period goals for the Avalanche, who improved to 11-0-0-1 in their past 12 games in Boston since the most recent loss coming on March 30, 1998.

Colorado completed its season-opening three-game road trip at 2-1. Boston split its first two games – both at home.

Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for the Bruins.

The Avalanche grabbed a 1-0 lead when Andrighetto’s shot from the slot slipped into the net off Rask’s glove 4:41 into the opening period.

Compher completed a 2-on-1 break with former Bruin Carl Soderberg by firing a wrister over Rask’s left shoulder to make it 2-0 midway into the period with a short-handed goal. Yakupov scored when Rask came out to chase a loose puck along the boards 6:07 into the third. And Yakupov added his second goal of the game with 44 seconds left in the third.

A “Let’s Go Red Sox!” chant broke out late in the game at TD Garden – a little before the Red Sox took the lead on Andrew Benintendi’s two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Public transportation heading into Boston was filled with fans wearing both Bruins and Red Sox jerseys with the two teams starting at nearly the same time. The Red Sox played Game 4 of the ALDS against Houston about 3 miles away at Fenway Park.

The Bruins’ best chance of the first two periods came when David Pastrnak came charging in along the left wing, cut in front and attempted to tuck the puck behind Varlamov, but he held his left pad along the ice next to the right post.

NOTES: Bruins D Torey Krug and C Austin Czarnik were both removed from injured reserved before the game and played. Boston’s forwards Noel Acciari (surgery left index finger) and David Backes (diverticulitis) were both placed on IR before the game. . It was the fourth time in eight seasons that Colorado played in Boston on Columbus Day. … Bruins C Patrice Bergeron played his 900th NHL game.

UP NEXT

The teams face each other again in Colorado on Wednesday.

Nico Hischier’s first NHL point was a thing of beauty

By Adam GretzOct 9, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
The New Jersey Devils had the ping pong balls go their way in the 2017 NHL draft lottery, allowing them to come away with the top pick in the draft.

They used that pick to select Swiss forward Nico Hischier, and after a promising preseason performance he recorded his first career point on Monday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres.

It was the result of a pretty tremendous individual effort.

Watch as Hischier pretty much skated circles around the Sabres (defenseman Marco Scandella specifically) to set up Brian Gibbons for the goal.

Oh my goodness what a play. What an effort.

This has to be a joy for Devils fans to see because they have not just been a bad team in recent years, they have been a boring team without any sort of game-breaking talent on their roster.

Hopefully for their sake Hischier can add some excitement to the lineup as well as a potential franchise building block for a team that desperately needs one.

Coyotes send top prospect Strome to AHL

By Adam GretzOct 9, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Before the start of the season Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka said he wants to continue to be patient with prized prospect Dylan Strome.

Chayka said that he wants Strome to be a 200-foot player and that they are trying to bring him along “the right way.” That sort of role asking an awful lot out of a young player, and the Coyotes are trying to make sure he is absolutely ready to take it on before they throw him into the deep end of the pool.

That apparently means an early season trip to the American Hockey League after just two games.

The Coyotes announced on Monday that Strome has been assigned to Tucson of the AHL and that forward Mario Kempe has been recalled. Kempe will be available for Arizona’s game on Tuesday at the Vegas Golden Knights.

Strome, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, has appeared in nine games over the past two seasons (including the first two games this season) recording just a single assist during that time.

At this point the AHL seems like the perfect spot for Strome. He spent the past three seasons making a mockery of the Ontario Hockey League with 315 points (including 104 goals) in only 159 games. But he has also shown that he is probably not quite ready to take on the role at the NHL level the Coyotes are hoping he one day will, so we end up where we are now with an assignment in the AHL.