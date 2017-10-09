Nico Hischier’s first NHL point was a thing of beauty

The New Jersey Devils had the ping pong balls go their way in the 2017 NHL draft lottery, allowing them to come away with the top pick in the draft.
They used that pick to select Swiss forward Nico Hischier, and after a promising preseason performance he recorded his first career point on Monday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres.
It was the result of a pretty tremendous individual effort.
Watch as Hischier pretty much skated circles around the Sabres (defenseman Marco Scandella specifically) to set up Brian Gibbons for the goal.
Oh my goodness what a play. What an effort.
This has to be a joy for Devils fans to see because they have not just been a bad team in recent years, they have been a boring team without any sort of game-breaking talent on their roster.
Hopefully for their sake Hischier can add some excitement to the lineup as well as a potential franchise building block for a team that desperately needs one.
BOSTON (AP) Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Nail Yakupov scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche continued their recent success in Boston with a 4-0 win over the Bruins on Monday.
Sven Andrighetto and J.T. Compher scored first-period goals for the Avalanche, who improved to 11-0-0-1 in their past 12 games in Boston since the most recent loss coming on March 30, 1998.
Colorado completed its season-opening three-game road trip at 2-1. Boston split its first two games – both at home.
Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for the Bruins.
The Avalanche grabbed a 1-0 lead when Andrighetto’s shot from the slot slipped into the net off Rask’s glove 4:41 into the opening period.
Compher completed a 2-on-1 break with former Bruin Carl Soderberg by firing a wrister over Rask’s left shoulder to make it 2-0 midway into the period with a short-handed goal. Yakupov scored when Rask came out to chase a loose puck along the boards 6:07 into the third. And Yakupov added his second goal of the game with 44 seconds left in the third.
A “Let’s Go Red Sox!” chant broke out late in the game at TD Garden – a little before the Red Sox took the lead on Andrew Benintendi’s two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Public transportation heading into Boston was filled with fans wearing both Bruins and Red Sox jerseys with the two teams starting at nearly the same time. The Red Sox played Game 4 of the ALDS against Houston about 3 miles away at Fenway Park.
The Bruins’ best chance of the first two periods came when David Pastrnak came charging in along the left wing, cut in front and attempted to tuck the puck behind Varlamov, but he held his left pad along the ice next to the right post.
NOTES: Bruins D Torey Krug and C Austin Czarnik were both removed from injured reserved before the game and played. Boston’s forwards Noel Acciari (surgery left index finger) and David Backes (diverticulitis) were both placed on IR before the game. . It was the fourth time in eight seasons that Colorado played in Boston on Columbus Day. … Bruins C Patrice Bergeron played his 900th NHL game.
UP NEXT
The teams face each other again in Colorado on Wednesday.
Before the start of the season Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka said he wants to continue to be patient with prized prospect Dylan Strome.
Chayka said that he wants Strome to be a 200-foot player and that they are trying to bring him along “the right way.” That sort of role asking an awful lot out of a young player, and the Coyotes are trying to make sure he is absolutely ready to take it on before they throw him into the deep end of the pool.
That apparently means an early season trip to the American Hockey League after just two games.
The Coyotes announced on Monday that Strome has been assigned to Tucson of the AHL and that forward Mario Kempe has been recalled. Kempe will be available for Arizona’s game on Tuesday at the Vegas Golden Knights.
Strome, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, has appeared in nine games over the past two seasons (including the first two games this season) recording just a single assist during that time.
At this point the AHL seems like the perfect spot for Strome. He spent the past three seasons making a mockery of the Ontario Hockey League with 315 points (including 104 goals) in only 159 games. But he has also shown that he is probably not quite ready to take on the role at the NHL level the Coyotes are hoping he one day will, so we end up where we are now with an assignment in the AHL.
A couple of Metropolitan Division teams made some minor roster transactions on Monday afternoon.
— The New York Rangers announced that they added to their forward depth by claiming veteran Adam Cracknell off of waivers from the Dallas Stars. The 32-year-old Cracknell appeared in 62 games for the Stars last season, scoring 10 goals. The Rangers played Sunday’s game against Montreal with 11 forwards, scratching 18-year-old rookie Filip Chytil.
Is that move, combined with the addition of Cracknell, a sign that perhaps Chytil isn’t long for the NHL this season? It remains possible that he could return to the Czech Republic this season. Chytil played in the Rangers’ first two games this season, finishing as a minus-2 and did not record a shot on goal.
The 2016-17 season was by far Cracknell’s best in the NHL and it came under coach Lindy Ruff. Ruff is now an assistant on Alain Vigneault’s coaching staff in New York.
— Elsewhere in the Metropolitan Division, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have acquired goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations.
Tokarski was immediately assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.
It obviously a depth move with Anthony Stolarz sidelined for most of the season. In a corresponding move the Phantoms traded former first-round pick Leland Irving to the San Diego Gulls to make room for Tokarski on the roster.
The 28-year-old Tokarski has appeared in 34 games in his NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks, recording a .904 save percentage.
The Boston Bruins are finally getting a little bit of good injury news on Monday.
After playing the season opener without Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, David Backes and Austin Czarnik, and then losing forward Noel Acciari for as long as six weeks during the game, two of those players will be returning for today’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.
The team announced on Monday morning that both Krug and Czarnik have been activated from injured reserve and are now eligible to return. Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that they will both in the lineup.
In a related move, the team also announced that Backes and Acciari have been placed on injured reserve. Both are expected to miss several weeks.
But while Krug are Czarnik are back, Cassidy also announced that Bergeron is not quite ready to return to the lineup but that he will accompany the team on the upcoming road trip.
He remains listed as day-to-day. He participated in practice on Sunday in a non-contact jersey but left early.
Still, getting Krug back in the lineup will be a great addition for the Bruins because he is one of the best offensive defenseman in the league. Along with him, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy the Bruins finally have a bit of a puck-moving presence on that blue line and a trio of younger players that can be used to restock the cupboard after the position had become a bit of a weakness in recent seasons.