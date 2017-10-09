Nico Hischier’s first NHL point was a thing of beauty

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The New Jersey Devils had the ping pong balls go their way in the 2017 NHL draft lottery, allowing them to come away with the top pick in the draft.

They used that pick to select Swiss forward Nico Hischier, and after a promising preseason performance he recorded his first career point on Monday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres.

It was the result of a pretty tremendous individual effort.

Watch as Hischier pretty much skated circles around the Sabres (defenseman Marco Scandella specifically) to set up Brian Gibbons for the goal.

What a set up from Nico Hischier for his first NHL point pic.twitter.com/nGOGuxPbxM — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 9, 2017

Oh my goodness what a play. What an effort.

This has to be a joy for Devils fans to see because they have not just been a bad team in recent years, they have been a boring team without any sort of game-breaking talent on their roster.

Hopefully for their sake Hischier can add some excitement to the lineup as well as a potential franchise building block for a team that desperately needs one.