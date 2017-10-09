Minor moves: Rangers claim Cracknell on waivers; Flyers trade for Tokarski

A couple of Metropolitan Division teams made some minor roster transactions on Monday afternoon.

— The New York Rangers announced that they added to their forward depth by claiming veteran Adam Cracknell off of waivers from the Dallas Stars. The 32-year-old Cracknell appeared in 62 games for the Stars last season, scoring 10 goals. The Rangers played Sunday’s game against Montreal with 11 forwards, scratching 18-year-old rookie Filip Chytil.

Is that move, combined with the addition of Cracknell, a sign that perhaps Chytil isn’t long for the NHL this season? It remains possible that he could return to the Czech Republic this season. Chytil played in the Rangers’ first two games this season, finishing as a minus-2 and did not record a shot on goal.

The 2016-17 season was by far Cracknell’s best in the NHL and it came under coach Lindy Ruff. Ruff is now an assistant on Alain Vigneault’s coaching staff in New York.

— Elsewhere in the Metropolitan Division, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have acquired goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations.

Tokarski was immediately assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

It obviously a depth move with Anthony Stolarz sidelined for most of the season. In a corresponding move the Phantoms traded former first-round pick Leland Irving to the San Diego Gulls to make room for Tokarski on the roster.

The 28-year-old Tokarski has appeared in 34 games in his NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks, recording a .904 save percentage.