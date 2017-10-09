Minor moves: Rangers claim Cracknell on waivers; Flyers trade for Tokarski

A couple of Metropolitan Division teams made some minor roster transactions on Monday afternoon.
— The New York Rangers announced that they added to their forward depth by claiming veteran Adam Cracknell off of waivers from the Dallas Stars. The 32-year-old Cracknell appeared in 62 games for the Stars last season, scoring 10 goals. The Rangers played Sunday’s game against Montreal with 11 forwards, scratching 18-year-old rookie Filip Chytil.
Is that move, combined with the addition of Cracknell, a sign that perhaps Chytil isn’t long for the NHL this season? It remains possible that he could return to the Czech Republic this season. Chytil played in the Rangers’ first two games this season, finishing as a minus-2 and did not record a shot on goal.
The 2016-17 season was by far Cracknell’s best in the NHL and it came under coach Lindy Ruff. Ruff is now an assistant on Alain Vigneault’s coaching staff in New York.
— Elsewhere in the Metropolitan Division, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have acquired goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations.
Tokarski was immediately assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.
It obviously a depth move with Anthony Stolarz sidelined for most of the season. In a corresponding move the Phantoms traded former first-round pick Leland Irving to the San Diego Gulls to make room for Tokarski on the roster.
The 28-year-old Tokarski has appeared in 34 games in his NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks, recording a .904 save percentage.
Before the start of the season Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka said he wants to continue to be patient with prized prospect Dylan Strome.
Chayka said that he wants Strome to be a 200-foot player and that they are trying to bring him along “the right way.” That sort of role asking an awful lot out of a young player, and the Coyotes are trying to make sure he is absolutely ready to take it on before they throw him into the deep end of the pool.
That apparently means an early season trip to the American Hockey League after just two games.
The Coyotes announced on Monday that Strome has been assigned to Tucson of the AHL and that forward Mario Kempe has been recalled. Kempe will be available for Arizona’s game on Tuesday at the Vegas Golden Knights.
Strome, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, has appeared in nine games over the past two seasons (including the first two games this season) recording just a single assist during that time.
At this point the AHL seems like the perfect spot for Strome. He spent the past three seasons making a mockery of the Ontario Hockey League with 315 points (including 104 goals) in only 159 games. But he has also shown that he is probably not quite ready to take on the role at the NHL level the Coyotes are hoping he one day will, so we end up where we are now with an assignment in the AHL.
The Boston Bruins are finally getting a little bit of good injury news on Monday.
After playing the season opener without Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, David Backes and Austin Czarnik, and then losing forward Noel Acciari for as long as six weeks during the game, two of those players will be returning for today’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.
The team announced on Monday morning that both Krug and Czarnik have been activated from injured reserve and are now eligible to return. Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that they will both in the lineup.
In a related move, the team also announced that Backes and Acciari have been placed on injured reserve. Both are expected to miss several weeks.
But while Krug are Czarnik are back, Cassidy also announced that Bergeron is not quite ready to return to the lineup but that he will accompany the team on the upcoming road trip.
He remains listed as day-to-day. He participated in practice on Sunday in a non-contact jersey but left early.
Still, getting Krug back in the lineup will be a great addition for the Bruins because he is one of the best offensive defenseman in the league. Along with him, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy the Bruins finally have a bit of a puck-moving presence on that blue line and a trio of younger players that can be used to restock the cupboard after the position had become a bit of a weakness in recent seasons.
Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser are the Vancouver Canucks’ future, but fans might not see nearly as much of them as they’d like this season.
Per the Vancouver Province:
Green has already acknowledged that in a tough division and conference and with a brutal travel schedule, Virtanen and Boeser may only play between 50-60 games. They need to get acclimated to the grind of the NHL season, something Dorsett knows all about.
That was in the context of a much longer piece about Derek Dorsett that you should check out, but it’s also worth discussing Boeser and Virtanen’s role specifically, especially after Boeser spent the opener as a healthy scratch while Virtanen dressed, but logged just 7:34 minutes of ice time.
The rationale of limiting Boeser’s role as he gets used to the NHL grind makes some degree of sense. He played in just 32 games with the University of North Dakota followed by a nine-game trial with the Canucks last season so if he became an everyday player in the NHL right now he might hit a wall at some point. That argument is less applicable to Virtanen though, given that he played in 55 NHL contests in 2015-16 and logged 75 games (10 in the NHL, 65 in the AHL) last season.
At the same time, there have been bumps in the road when it comes to Virtanen’s development and that might limit his ice time as much as anything else.
Of course these kind of projections should be taken with a grain of salt. The season has barely gotten underway and we might end up seeing Virtanen and Boeser push themselves into regular roles in short order. At the other end of the spectrum, they might see so little playing time that one or both of them end up being sent to the minors, which would lead to that 50-60 game projection actually being too high.
In either scenario, the important thing for Vancouver is how the duo performs in the years to come. The Canucks have to hope that whatever philosophy they decide to take with them pays off when it comes to their development.
Josh Anderson‘s brief conditioning stint in the AHL has come to an end. Now it’s time for him to show that he can continue his development this season despite missing the Blue Jackets’ training camp and preseason.
The 23-year-old, who is entering his second full NHL season, didn’t participate in Columbus’ preparation for the 2017-18 campaign because he was still a restricted free agent. The two sides finally ended that on Oct. 2 by agreeing on a three-year, $5.55 million contract.
Anderson got into one AHL game during his conditioning stint and recorded a team-high seven shots along with a minus-two rating. The next step is for him to practice with the Blue Jackets on Monday, per the Columbus Dispatch.
It remains to be seen if Anderson will make his NHL season debut on Tuesday, but if he does then it could be Zac Dalpe who is taken out of the lineup.
Beyond that, the big question is how much missing training camp and the preseason will weigh on Anderson. It might end up not having a noticeable impact on his output, but if he struggles out of the gate then people are going to reasonably wonder if it’s his absence from camp that’s to blame.
Anderson had 17 goals, 29 points, and 89 penalty minutes in 78 games last season while averaging 12:01 minutes per game.