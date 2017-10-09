Getty

Canucks coach Green might limit Boeser, Virtanen to 50-60 games

By Ryan DadounOct 9, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser are the Vancouver Canucks’ future, but fans might not see nearly as much of them as they’d like this season.

Per the Vancouver Province:

Green has already acknowledged that in a tough division and conference and with a brutal travel schedule, Virtanen and Boeser may only play between 50-60 games. They need to get acclimated to the grind of the NHL season, something Dorsett knows all about.

That was in the context of a much longer piece about Derek Dorsett that you should check out, but it’s also worth discussing Boeser and Virtanen’s role specifically, especially after Boeser spent the opener as a healthy scratch while Virtanen dressed, but logged just 7:34 minutes of ice time.

The rationale of limiting Boeser’s role as he gets used to the NHL grind makes some degree of sense. He played in just 32 games with the University of North Dakota followed by a nine-game trial with the Canucks last season so if he became an everyday player in the NHL right now he might hit a wall at some point. That argument is less applicable to Virtanen though, given that he played in 55 NHL contests in 2015-16 and logged 75 games (10 in the NHL, 65 in the AHL) last season.

At the same time, there have been bumps in the road when it comes to Virtanen’s development and that might limit his ice time as much as anything else.

Of course these kind of projections should be taken with a grain of salt. The season has barely gotten underway and we might end up seeing Virtanen and Boeser push themselves into regular roles in short order. At the other end of the spectrum, they might see so little playing time that one or both of them end up being sent to the minors, which would lead to that 50-60 game projection actually being too high.

In either scenario, the important thing for Vancouver is how the duo performs in the years to come. The Canucks have to hope that whatever philosophy they decide to take with them pays off when it comes to their development.

The Bruins are getting Krug, Czarnik back today; Bergeron not ready yet

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 9, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Boston Bruins are finally getting a little bit of good injury news on Monday.

After playing the season opener without Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, David Backes and Austin Czarnik, and then losing forward Noel Acciari for as long as six weeks during the game, two of those players will be returning for today’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The team announced on Monday morning that both Krug and Czarnik have been activated from injured reserve and are now eligible to return. Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that they will both in the lineup.

In a related move, the team also announced that Backes and Acciari have been placed on injured reserve. Both are expected to miss several weeks.

But while Krug are Czarnik are back, Cassidy also announced that Bergeron is not quite ready to return to the lineup but that he will accompany the team on the upcoming road trip.

He remains listed as day-to-day. He participated in practice on Sunday in a non-contact jersey but left early.

Still, getting Krug back in the lineup will be a great addition for the Bruins because he is one of the best offensive defenseman in the league. Along with him, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy the Bruins finally have a bit of a puck-moving presence on that blue line and a trio of younger players that can be used to restock the cupboard after the position had become a bit of a weakness in recent seasons.

 

Anderson back with Blue Jackets after conditioning stint

Getty
By Ryan DadounOct 9, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Josh Anderson‘s brief conditioning stint in the AHL has come to an end. Now it’s time for him to show that he can continue his development this season despite missing the Blue Jackets’ training camp and preseason.

The 23-year-old, who is entering his second full NHL season, didn’t participate in Columbus’ preparation for the 2017-18 campaign because he was still a restricted free agent. The two sides finally ended that on Oct. 2 by agreeing on a three-year, $5.55 million contract.

Anderson got into one AHL game during his conditioning stint and recorded a team-high seven shots along with a minus-two rating. The next step is for him to practice with the Blue Jackets on Monday, per the Columbus Dispatch.

It remains to be seen if Anderson will make his NHL season debut on Tuesday, but if he does then it could be Zac Dalpe who is taken out of the lineup.

Beyond that, the big question is how much missing training camp and the preseason will weigh on Anderson. It might end up not having a noticeable impact on his output, but if he struggles out of the gate then people are going to reasonably wonder if it’s his absence from camp that’s to blame.

Anderson had 17 goals, 29 points, and 89 penalty minutes in 78 games last season while averaging 12:01 minutes per game.

PHT Morning Skate: What’s a bit different about Ovechkin

Getty
By Ryan DadounOct 9, 2017, 8:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

–The Capitals talked with Alex Ovechkin over the summer about how he could tweak his game. Those talks included having Ovechkin trim his weight, which led to him showing up to camp four pounds lighter, and put a greater emphasis on getting in front of the net for tip-ins and rebounds at even strength. Already he has six even-strength goals this season, compared to his 16 in 2015-16, which matched his career-low. (Washington Post)

–The Dallas Stars have lost their first two games, but they’ve been dominated from a shots perspective. Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is encouraging the team to stay patient. (Dallas Morning News)

–Speaking of shots, the Florida Panthers’ 84 in their first two games is a franchise record. (Steve Goldstein)

Travis Hamonic has begun Hamonic’s D-Partner Program presented by MEG Energy in Calgary. Each home game he’ll host a child or children who suffered the loss of a parent at a young age. Hamonic’s own father passed away when he was 10-years-old and part of what he does with this program is have a sit-down where he encourages them to talk about their loss and shares his own story. He’ll also often give the kids his e-mail address so that he can stay in touch and offer guidance if they need it. It’s a program he previously ran with the Islanders and got permission to begin with the Flames after he was traded over the summer. (Calgary Sun)

Sam Morin, 22, has been a healthy scratch in the Philadelphia Flyers’ first three games. If he doesn’t crack the lineup soon then the Flyers might send the promising defenseman down to the minors. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

–Blake Coleman’s drink of choice during games is pickle juice. Apparently its the only thing that he’s found that will help him prevent cramps, but it’s not something his Devils teammates have taken to. (NJ.com)

Lundqvist bounces back, steals one for Rangers

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 8, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
4 Comments

Henrik Lundqvist still has it.

After getting benched on Saturday night in Toronto, the New York Rangers’ long-time starter bounced back in a big way on Sunday night to help lead his team to its first win of the season by stopping all 34 shots he faced in a 2-0 win.

Brady Skjei and Mika Zibanejad provided the offense in the win, but the story of the game for the Rangers was absolutely Lundqvist.

In what was almost certainly a rerun of last season for Rangers fans, their team ended up getting outshot by a 34-25 margin on the night (the total shot attempts were 64-43 in favor of the Canadiens) and spent most of the night defending in their own zone. But Lundqvist was able to play what was by far his best game of the young season and keep the Canadiens off the board.

He needed a game like that after giving up eight goals in his first two starts.

He also needed a lit bit of assistance.

It appeared as if the Canadiens scored two goals early in the first period only to have them both end up being disallowed.

First, Andrew Shaw had an apparent goal taken away when it was ruled he kicked the puck into the net behind Lundqvist.

Just a few minutes after that, another potential Canadiens goal was negated when the Rangers challenged for goaltender interference. After review it was determined that Max Pacioretty had interfered with Lundqvist, keeping the game scoreless.

Not long after that, Skej broke the ice with his first of the season.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault made some lineup changes on Sunday by going with seven defenseman and benching Brendan Smith after he struggled in his first two games.

As for the Canadiens, well, this wraps up a pretty miserable weekend that saw them get blown out in Washington Saturday night then shut out in New York on Sunday.

Even though they have a win on the season they still have not held a lead at any point. They won their first game of the season in a shootout against the Buffalo Sabres (playing the entire game either from behind or tied) and were then never really in Saturday’s game against the Capitals.