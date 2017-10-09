Getty

Anderson back with Blue Jackets after conditioning stint

By Ryan DadounOct 9, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Josh Anderson‘s brief conditioning stint in the AHL has come to an end. Now it’s time for him to show that he can continue his development this season despite missing the Blue Jackets’ training camp and preseason.

The 23-year-old, who is entering his second full NHL season, didn’t participate in Columbus’ preparation for the 2017-18 campaign because he was still a restricted free agent. The two sides finally ended that on Oct. 2 by agreeing on a three-year, $5.55 million contract.

Anderson got into one AHL game during his conditioning stint and recorded a team-high seven shots along with a minus-two rating. The next step is for him to practice with the Blue Jackets on Monday, per the Columbus Dispatch.

It remains to be seen if Anderson will make his NHL season debut on Tuesday, but if he does then it could be Zac Dalpe who is taken out of the lineup.

Beyond that, the big question is how much missing training camp and the preseason will weigh on Anderson. It might end up not having a noticeable impact on his output, but if he struggles out of the gate then people are going to reasonably wonder if it’s his absence from camp that’s to blame.

Anderson had 17 goals, 29 points, and 89 penalty minutes in 78 games last season while averaging 12:01 minutes per game.

PHT Morning Skate: What’s a bit different about Ovechkin

Getty
By Ryan DadounOct 9, 2017, 8:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

–The Capitals talked with Alex Ovechkin over the summer about how he could tweak his game. Those talks included having Ovechkin trim his weight, which led to him showing up to camp four pounds lighter, and put a greater emphasis on getting in front of the net for tip-ins and rebounds at even strength. Already he has six even-strength goals this season, compared to his 16 in 2015-16, which matched his career-low. (Washington Post)

–The Dallas Stars have lost their first two games, but they’ve been dominated from a shots perspective. Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is encouraging the team to stay patient. (Dallas Morning News)

–Speaking of shots, the Florida Panthers’ 84 in their first two games is a franchise record. (Steve Goldstein)

Travis Hamonic has begun Hamonic’s D-Partner Program presented by MEG Energy in Calgary. Each home game he’ll host a child or children who suffered the loss of a parent at a young age. Hamonic’s own father passed away when he was 10-years-old and part of what he does with this program is have a sit-down where he encourages them to talk about their loss and shares his own story. He’ll also often give the kids his e-mail address so that he can stay in touch and offer guidance if they need it. It’s a program he previously ran with the Islanders and got permission to begin with the Flames after he was traded over the summer. (Calgary Sun)

Sam Morin, 22, has been a healthy scratch in the Philadelphia Flyers’ first three games. If he doesn’t crack the lineup soon then the Flyers might send the promising defenseman down to the minors. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

–Blake Coleman’s drink of choice during games is pickle juice. Apparently its the only thing that he’s found that will help him prevent cramps, but it’s not something his Devils teammates have taken to. (NJ.com)

Lundqvist bounces back, steals one for Rangers

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 8, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
4 Comments

Henrik Lundqvist still has it.

After getting benched on Saturday night in Toronto, the New York Rangers’ long-time starter bounced back in a big way on Sunday night to help lead his team to its first win of the season by stopping all 34 shots he faced in a 2-0 win.

Brady Skjei and Mika Zibanejad provided the offense in the win, but the story of the game for the Rangers was absolutely Lundqvist.

In what was almost certainly a rerun of last season for Rangers fans, their team ended up getting outshot by a 34-25 margin on the night (the total shot attempts were 64-43 in favor of the Canadiens) and spent most of the night defending in their own zone. But Lundqvist was able to play what was by far his best game of the young season and keep the Canadiens off the board.

He needed a game like that after giving up eight goals in his first two starts.

He also needed a lit bit of assistance.

It appeared as if the Canadiens scored two goals early in the first period only to have them both end up being disallowed.

First, Andrew Shaw had an apparent goal taken away when it was ruled he kicked the puck into the net behind Lundqvist.

Just a few minutes after that, another potential Canadiens goal was negated when the Rangers challenged for goaltender interference. After review it was determined that Max Pacioretty had interfered with Lundqvist, keeping the game scoreless.

Not long after that, Skej broke the ice with his first of the season.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault made some lineup changes on Sunday by going with seven defenseman and benching Brendan Smith after he struggled in his first two games.

As for the Canadiens, well, this wraps up a pretty miserable weekend that saw them get blown out in Washington Saturday night then shut out in New York on Sunday.

Even though they have a win on the season they still have not held a lead at any point. They won their first game of the season in a shootout against the Buffalo Sabres (playing the entire game either from behind or tied) and were then never really in Saturday’s game against the Capitals.

Panthers’ salary cap outlook after Matheson’s eight-year contract

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 8, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Saturday night the Florida Panthers locked up defenseman Michael Matheson to an eight-year, $39 million contract.

If you’re not too familiar with the Panthers it might seem like a pretty significant investment (and to be fair, even if you are familiar with the Panthers it is a significant investment) but since the start of the 2016-17 season no player on the team has played more even-strength minutes than the 23-year-old Matheson.

He is clearly a player that the organization trusts and one that it sees as a long-term building block.

Now that he is locked in through the end of the 2025-26 season, let’s take a look at the long-term salary cap outlook for the Panthers.

Another young player signed long-term

With Matheson signed the Panthers now have eight players signed for at least the next four seasons: Matheson, Roberto Luongo, James Reimer, Aaron Ekblad, Keith Yandle, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov, Vincent Trocheck and Nick Bjugstad.

Six of those players are age 25 or under. The only three that are not are Yandle, Reimer, and Luongo.

Together that group of nine players accounts for $47.3 million in salary cap space.

Most of them look like solid investments

While the Panthers have a significant chunk of their roster locked in for at least the next three or four years they don’t really have many deals that look like they will be a problem in the future.

The only two players on the team that carry a salary cap hit of more than $6 million per season are Ekblad ($7.5 million) and Yandle ($6.3 million).

They are also the only two players on the roster that crack the top-75 salary cap hits in the NHL.

Assuming Ekblad bounces back from what seemed to be a bit of a regression a season ago his contract could look like a steal. In the future. A young, top-pairing, all-situations defender that can play at the level Ekblad showed in his first two years in the league not only doesn’t come cheap, they usually end up costing more than what his $7.5 million cap hit is.

Yandle’s deal carries a bit of a risk simply because of his age. He is already 31 years old and signed for five more years after this one.

Up front Nick Bjugstad ($4.1 million per year through 2020-21) needs to stay healthy to get his career back on track, but Huberdeau, Barkov and Trocheck will only cost the Panthers $16.7 million per season for the next four years. All of them are legitimate 25-goal, 50-60 point players when healthy.

No more core players are in line for a new deal anytime soon

Because the Panthers were so aggressive in getting their young players signed, and because they have so many young players on their roster, they have a ton of cost certainty over the next few years. The only players that will be unrestricted free agents after this season are Radim Vrbata and Colton Sceviour, while the only restricted free agents are Jared McCann, Connor Brickley, Alex Petrovic and MacKenzie Weegar.

Only Jamie McGinn, Derek MacKenzie and Michael Haley are unrestricted free agents after the 2018-19 season while only Ian McCoshen is eligible for restricted free agency.

All of they pieces of the team are locked in place for the foreseeable future with what should be a decent amount of salary cap space.

The important questions now are how good is that core, and what can do with that salary cap space to fill in around them?

(Salary data via CapFriendly.com)

J.T. Brown says he faced racist remarks, death threats after protesting anthem

By James O'BrienOct 8, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
40 Comments

On Saturday night, Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown became the first – and as far as we know, only – NHL player to address the sports-wide issue of protesting the national anthem.

Brown, 27, closed and raised his fist during the anthem. After the game, he told reporters that “I know there’s going to be negative backlash. But, in my heart, I know I did what was right.”

Brown decided to address the issue in greater depth on Sunday, sharing a lengthy message on Twitter. Brown mentions that he’s encountered racist remarks and even death threats since making that gesture.

Here’s how it began:

First, I would like to thank those for their overwhelming support not only from family, friends, and fans; some who I know and who I have never met before. I also wanted to reiterate that this is not or has never been about the military or disrespecting the flag. It is about police brutality, racial injustice, and inequality in this country. It is something that I as well as many others feels needs to be addressed.

Brown adds that “there comes a time when you cannot remain silent, hoping and wishing for a change” and went on to describe his thought process before making that protest.

Again, the forward mentions that he has received death threats and racist remarks “for how I chose to raise awareness.”

This statement is reminiscent of the heartfelt message San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward released; Ward ultimately decided not to protest, yet he was the first black NHL player to state that he would consider doing so.

Protesting the national anthem is one of two situations where hockey and politics have collided, with the other being the Pittsburgh Penguins accepting an invitation to the White House.

For more on both matters, check out the posts below. Also, check out Raw Charge’s in-depth take on Brown’s gesture.

More on this issue

Penguins make controversial decision to accept White House invitation.

Donald Trump tweets about their visit.

Auston Matthews and others on kneeling.

Ho-Sang, Okposo also weigh in.