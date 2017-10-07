Hornqvist getting closer to return for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough start to the 2017-18 season (probably an understatement, actually) as they head into Saturday night’s Stanley Cup Final rematch with the Nashville Predators.
They did get a little bit of positive news on Saturday morning when injured forward Patric Hornqvist was able to return to the ice and take part in the team’s morning skate. He is recovering from hand surgery that sidelined him for the entire preseason and the Penguins’ first two regular season games.
He still has not been cleared for contact and is not quite ready to return, but he said on Saturday that he is hoping to back in the lineup very soon.
“The first step was to get back on the ice with the players,” Hornqvist said via the Penguins’ website. “Hopefully Monday I can improve, Tuesday improve and hopefully I’m back pretty soon.”
Hornqvist was the Game 6 hero for the Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final series when his goal with less than two minutes to play helped the team clinch its fifth Stanley Cup and second in a row.
His absence, as well as the offseason losses of Nick Bonino (who returns on Saturday night as a member of the Predators), Matt Cullen and Chris Kunitz, has put a pretty significant dent in the Penguins’ forward depth. They have some young players down in the American Hockey League, Daniel Sprong and Zach Aston-Reese specifically, that could make an impact later this season and but will still probably need to address the third-and fourth-line center spots via trade.
After hosting Nashville on Saturday night the Penguins return to action on Wednesday night in Washington against the Capitals.
Jaromir Jagr’s Flames debut will have to wait another day
Jagr, who turns 46 later this season, remained unsigned as a free agent until the week before the start of the regular season until finally signing a one-year, $1 million deal with the Flames.
Jagr played in all 82 games for the Panthers last season, finishing with 16 goals and 30 assists. While his production was still good enough for a top-six player in the NHL he did show some signs significantly slowing down and wasn’t always as dominant as he was even in recent seasons. But he can still work on the power play and he can still be impossible to get the puck away from. It probably would serve him — and the Flames — well to pace him a bit this season, limiting his regular season minutes and perhaps even giving him some strategic nights off to save him for the playoffs. Whether or not Jagr would be open to that is another question entirely.
The Flames lost their season opener on Thursday night, 3-0, to the Edmonton Oilers. The Jets are looking to rebound following a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins injuries continue to mount, lose Noel Acciari for six weeks
Already playing their season opener without forwards Patrice Bergeron and David Backes, as well as defenseman Torey Krug, the Boston Bruins lost another forward to injury in their 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators.
Forward Noel Acciari suffered a fractured finger in that game, and on Saturday morning the Bruins offered an update on his status.
The team announced that Acciari underwent surgery to fix a left index finger fracture and it is going to sideline him for at least six weeks. The 26-year-old Acciari played in 26 games for the Bruins a season ago, scoring two goals to go with four assists.
The Bruins are hoping to get Bergeron back in the lineup soon, but Backes is going to be sidelined for several weeks due to his injury.
Krug broke his jaw during the preseason when he was struck in the face by a puck.
Forward Brad Marchand, the team’s leading goal-scoring the past two seasons, was also banged up in the season opening win and left the arena in a walking boot but he seems to be fine.
All of the injuries have left the Bruins’ practice lines looking like this on Saturday.
They return to action on Monday afternoon when they host the Colorado Avalanche.
When healthy the Bruins could be a really interesting team in the Eastern Conference. Marchand, Bergeron, David Pastrnak and David Krejci are a solid core of forwards up front, while the defense has finally been able to add some young, puck-moving talent on to the back end with Krug, Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo starting to take over the position. Tuukka Rask hasn’t been an elite goalie on a consistent basis for a couple of years now but he still has the ability to put the team on his back for stretches, and when he does, it is going to make the Bruins a really difficult team to beat.
Once arrives in Switzerland he will assess his options. He has not yet signed a contract with the team.
The Red Wings have been unable to come to terms on a new contract with the 23-year-old forward even though the gap between the two sides doesn’t seem to be quite that large. Athanasiou is reportedly seeking a deal worth $2.5 million, while the Red Wings are hoping to get him signed for $1.9 million. It seems there should be a middle ground there that is easily reachable.
One of the issues, however, is the Red Wings’ dire salary cap situation where they do not have a ton of flexibility to work with given the current makeup of the roster. The Red Wings are already over the salary cap (they are cap compliant because of players placed on the long-term injury list) for this season. Given the state of the roster and some of the long-term commitments they have in place it might be one of the worst salary cap situations in the entire league.
In 64 games with the Red Wings this past season Athanasiou scored 18 goals to go with 11 assists. He has 27 goals and 16 assists (43 total points) in 101 career NHL games over two years.
Video: James Neal scores twice, Golden Knights secure historic win
We are, apparently, all about making history during these opening three days of the 2017-18 National Hockey League season.
James Neal, who dealt with a hand injury throughout training camp and was only activated just prior to Friday’s game versus the Dallas Stars, scored twice in just under seven minutes to propel the Vegas Golden Knights to their first NHL regular season victory in franchise history (there’s that word again).
With the Stars leading in the third period, Neal scored the equalizer, the first-ever goal for the expansion franchise, and then the eventual winner in a 2-1 victory for the Golden Knights.
While the Stars lost the game, the bigger concern is for goalie Ben Bishop. After playing through the first two periods and not giving up a goal, Bishop was struck in the mask by a shot. He was cut on the play and had to leave the game, forcing Kari Lehtonen off the bench.
Neal then scored twice on Lehtonen. He scored the second goal off balance from his knees as he fell to the ice off the rush.