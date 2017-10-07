Australia’s Nathan Walker joined Ovechkin in making history with Capitals

By James O'BrienOct 7, 2017, 10:59 PM EDT
No doubt about it, Alex Ovechkin‘s hat trick (-plus) was the standout achievement of the Washington Capitals’ 6-1 drubbing of the Montreal Canadiens.

It wasn’t the only moment that made you really check the history books, and in this other case, it creates a new entry.

Nathan Walker, the first Australian born player to be drafted, played in his first NHL game. And in that first NHL game, he also managed his first goal. Watch the goal in the video above this headline.

Go ahead, let out a “Crikey.” His family probably won’t even mind.

If that wasn’t perfect and bizarre enough, consider that Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Joe Hockey(!) made sure to congratulate Walker.

As a reminder, Walker shares the night with Ovechkin. The all-world sniper enjoyed back-to-back games (actually, periods) with hat tricks and ended the night with seven goals in two games. (More about that here.)

It was a remarkable night for history being matched a century later – or for the first time – as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ scoring ways were also once in a generation-and-maybe-change.

Stanley Cup repeat, not revenge: Predators can’t solve Murray, Penguins

By James O'BrienOct 7, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Penguins fans were riffing on the “We want the Cup” chant on Saturday, teasing the Nashville Predators with “We got the Cup.”

Perhaps “Can’t beat Matt” or “Murray’s in your head” would cut even deeper?

Carrying over dominance from the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, Matt Murray blanked the Predators as the Penguins won 4-0 in that championship rematch on Saturday. Murray shut out the Predators in Game 5 and 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, too, so this marks three goose eggs in a row for Nashville vs. the quick-learning Pens netminder.

The Penguins have outscored the Predators 12-0 in these past three games. Woof.

Here’s an exact update on that shutout streak:

For better or worse, the Predators get a chance to score a goal against the Penguins – and possibly Murray, depending – when they meet again in Nashville on Nov. 11.

To little surprise, the Predators showed frustration as the game boiled down, prompting Ryan Reaves – who actually scored against Nashville – to drop the gloves more than once. (More on Reaves Sunday.)

(While Reaves drew praise from Mike Sullivan on Saturday night, people note that Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin still received the sort of hard hits many would expect. Anyway, more on Reaves tomorrow.)

Ryan Johansen seems pretty chill about this loss, even as Nashville hasn’t generated a standings point in its first two games of 2017-18. Maybe it’s because he was sidelined during Murray’s first two shutouts against the Preds?

Well, what can you really say, right?

The not-so-good familiar part for the Penguins

As much as this was a great night for the Penguins, the “Groundhog Day” feel of history repeating itself had its negative aspects.

To be specific, the Penguins continue to deal with bad injury luck for their defensemen. It’s easy to think back as Kris Letang as the only loss during that last run, but others either missed time or were limited by ailments. Ian Cole was the latest to suffer a rough break, losing teeth thanks to a gruesome puck to the face:

The Penguins said he’s out indefinitely.

Lightning’s J.T. Brown raises fist during national anthem, first NHLer to protest

Associated PressOct 7, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT
SUNRISE, Fla (AP) Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown raised his right fist during the playing of the national anthem before the team’s first road game of the season.

The 27-year-old Brown, who was scratched for Tampa Bay’s season-opening win against Florida, remained standing throughout the anthem Saturday night. Brown, one of approximately 30 black players in the NHL, used the same protest before a preseason game against the Panthers last month.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem in the preseason a year ago to make a statement about social inequality and police treatment of blacks in the United States. Since then, the protest has spread to other sports.

Brown is the son of former NFL running back Ted Brown, who played eight seasons for the Minnesota Vikings.

Alex Ovechkin’s latest historic feat: hat tricks in consecutive periods

By James O'BrienOct 7, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT
Update: The Capitals ended up beating the Canadiens 6-1. Alex Ovechkin finished with four goals, giving him seven in two games.

Australian forward Nathan Walker made some history of his own, in more ways than one, so check that out here.

The reports regarding the demise of Alex Ovechkin’s elite sniping ability appear to be greatly exaggerated.

After generating a hat trick in the third period of the Washington Capitals’ 5-4 shootout win to open the season against the Ottawa Senators, Ovechkin carried over that hot streak in a big way to begin Saturday’s match versus Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens.

Ovechkin even did something that’s rare for an all-time goal-scorer like himself: scoring hat tricks in consecutive periods.

His first goal was pretty ridiculous, the second came from “his office” on the power play, and then he tipped in a shot for the third.

Check out the first:

While others have used empty-netters to get their hat tricks, it’s also worth noting that all six of Ovechkin’s goals so far have come against goalies (and good ones, normally).

You can watch the hat trick in the video above this post’s headline.

Why 2016-17 might have been an anamoly

Ovechkin, 32, “only” scored 33 goals in 2016-17, prompting many to believe that he would no longer be a runaway Richard Trophy winner. After averaging close to five shots on goal per contest for ages, Ovechkin’s output dipped last season to 3.82 per contest. He also saw a drop in ice time, down to 18:19 after averaging 20 minutes and change for some time.

The Capitals will likely need more out of Ovechkin after an offseason of difficult losses. He’s firing the puck away, so even if the bounces slow down, there’s a good chance that Ovechkin could regain his status as the king of the snipers.

Ovechkin had six shots on goal in that opening win and is letting the pucks fly, which behooves well for him being more than just a quick-starter. Also: there’s that decade of evidence that Ovechkin is almost unstoppable.

Here are highlights of that win against the Senators, featuring his other hat trick:

Panthers’ polarizing makeover continues with massive Matheson extension

By James O'BrienOct 7, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
Dale Tallon’s do-over of the Florida Panthers seems less and less about saving money and more about restoring his vision.

After all, salary retention made the Jason DemersJamie McGinn trade pretty even financially. Tallon also spared no expense in reportedly signing promising young defenseman Michael Matheson to a whopping new deal.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman originally reported it, and TSN’s Bob McKenzie backs it up as a “done deal” of eight years, $39 million. That means Matheson will carry a $4.875M cap hit starting in 2018-19, as his rookie deal still has one year remaining. The Panthers have yet to confirm it, but this seems like a safe bet to be true.

Giving Matheson an eight-year deal could be understandable if it meant huge savings. Handing him almost $5M would be reasonable if you instead wanted a bridge deal to see if he’s really worth that money. The Panthers giving Matheson both is where things get hairy, and many reactions boil down to Matheson being good, but the contract being bad.

Now, it’s better to overpay a talented player than it is to say, give precious cap space to a more limited defenseman like the Panthers once did with late-stage Ed Jovanovski.

It’s one thing to lock up a player early in a contract year when that person is a huge part of your marketing plan and could very well cost you a ton of money a year later. There’s a reason why teams like the Buffalo Sabres are proactive with the likes of Jack Eichel.

Even as a prominent member of the Panthers’ defense, it’s a bit baffling to imagine that they wouldn’t want a bigger sample size before handing Matheson almost $5M per year. This is a guy coming off of a 17-point season. Would a strong 2017-18 season really hurt that Panthers that much in the wallet?

Now Matheson is opened up to potentially painful comparisons. Look at the Anaheim Ducks, who have one proactive deal that looks better (Josh Manson) and one strenuous RFA situation that fell very nicely for them (Hampus Lindholm).

The Panthers have already seen a promising defenseman struggle under the weight of a lofty new extension.

It’s plausible that Aaron Ekblad will get things back together, and a star defenseman is often worth the $7.5M he’s receiving – and then some. Still, at the moment, people feel a lot worse about Ekblad’s deal than they did before, and that was a more agreeable decision in the moment.

Between Ekblad, Matheson, and Keith Yandle, the Panthers will devote $18.725M to three blueliners beginning in 2018-19.

Overall, it’s tough not to criticize this process, even if there are still some things to like about Florida’s roster, and that includes Matheson. Did they really need to cut ties with Jaromir Jagr, Jason Demers, Reilly Smith, and Jonathan Marchessault so rapidly? Did this Matheson deal need to get done right away? It also feels a little slap-dash.

Again, things aren’t all bad, and Matheson has talent. The bigger picture could be prettier, though.

Tune in on Sunday for a breakdown of the good and the bad of this team’s structure.