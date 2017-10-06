New Jersey Devils

The Devils’ new scoreboard is absolutely massive

By Adam GretzOct 6, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT
On the ice the New Jersey Devils have some exciting new additions to their roster for this season (specifically No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier and Marcus Johansson).

Off the ice they have an exciting new addition to their home arena in the form of an absolutely massive new scoreboard that is the largest in-arena scoreboard in the world.

Just look at this thing because it is laughably big.

According to the Devils, it has a total square footage of 9,584 square feet, making it three times as large as the average family household in the northeast, while also weighing in at more than 88,000 pounds. It is nearly four stories tall and the video screens are the equivalent of 1,300 50-inch televisions.

In other words: That’s a pretty freakin’ big scoreboard.

You can read about all of the specifics on the Devils’ website.

PHT Morning Skate: A make or break season for Marc Bergevin in Montreal?

By Adam GretzOct 6, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT
— Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has drastically overhauled his team over the past two seasons with some blockbuster trades (P.K. Subban for Shea Weber; Mikhail Sergachev for Jonathan Drouin) and some massive contracts (re-signing Carey Price, signing Karl Alzner in free agency). As Eric Engels of Sportsnet points out the Canadiens are extremely unique in how they are almost purposely designed to be reliant on their goaltender (both in a financial sense and in the way the team plays on the ice), while the team has seen progressively worse results when it comes to its ability to go deep in the playoffs. Put it all together and you have what could be a make-or-break season for the Canadiens’ GM. [Sportsnet]

Auston Matthews is coming off one of the best rookie seasons in recent NHL history. Now he is being tasked with helping to deliver the first Stanley Cup in Toronto in more than 50 years. No pressure, kid. [Sports Illustrated]

— Defenseman Nikita Zadorov was a healthy scratch for the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener after arriving in training camp late and not getting back up to speed in time. The Avalanche had more than $9.4 million in salary sitting out as scratches on Thursday. It did not stop them from defeating the New York Rangers by a 4-2 margin thanks to a two-point night from Matt Duchene. [Denver Post]

— If it seems like there have been a lot of hat tricks so far this season, that is because there have been. The 2017-18 season is the first time since 1917-18 that four different players have recorded hat tricks in season opening games.

— The first goal in Little Caesars Arena history belongs to Anthony Mantha. The Detroit Red Wings won their debut game in their new building over the Minnesota Wild by a 4-2 margin. [YouTube]

— The Chicago Blackhawks routed the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night by a 10-1 margin. Patrick Kane had a couple of highlight reel assists during the game.

Quick, Kings shut out Flyers

By Cam TuckerOct 6, 2017, 1:48 AM EDT
The Philadelphia Flyers, playing for the second time in as many nights, just couldn’t find the equalizer in Thursday’s contest against the L.A. Kings.

Despite outshooting the Kings, including by a 17-5 margin in the third period, the Flyers dropped a 2-0 decision on the road in large part because of the play of L.A. netminder Jonathan Quick, who turned aside all 35 shots he faced for the shut out.

There have been a number of skaters scoring hat tricks through the first two days of the new season. In some cases, those hat tricks have made franchise history. Per the NHL, Quick became the third goalie in Kings franchise history to record a shut out in the opener, joining Rogie Vachon and Stephane Fiset in that category.

Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli both scored for the Kings.

The Flyers continue their road trip on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks, and then Tuesday against the Nashville Predators.

The Kings visit their California rivals, the San Jose Sharks, on Saturday.

Ovechkin makes statement with hat trick vs. Senators

By Cam TuckerOct 6, 2017, 1:10 AM EDT
It’s been a difficult few months for Alex Ovechkin. And we’re not even talking about the fact NHL player — including The Great 8 — won’t be going to the Olympics next year.

No, the difficult times date back to the 2016-17 regular season.

— His goal production was down. He still scored 33 times, but this is a player who has consistently reached the 50-goal mark throughout his career.

— The Capitals made the playoffs as the No. 1 regular season team and then suffered a crushing defeat to their rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, in the seventh game of the second round. Another disappointment set forward an interesting offseason in Washington as a number of changes were made to the roster.

— Ovechkin, himself, was even mentioned as part of trade speculation.

— General manager Brian MacLellan wanted Ovechkin, who just turned 32 years old last month, to change his offseason training.

— The Capitals were told by coach Barry Trotz toward the end of the preaseason to “quit with the self pity” after last season’s playoff defeat.

Plenty has happened for the Capitals and Ovechkin in the last year or so.

If there was any worry or doubt about how Ovechkin would respond at the beginning of this season, well, he made a statement about that on Thursday in the Capitals’ season opener versus the Ottawa Senators. He took over the game in the third period, scoring the hat trick — needing not even seven minutes of game time to do so — and helping his team to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory in the shootout. Oh, he also scored in the deciding breakaway competition.

He joins Connor McDavid, Wayne Simmonds and Brandon Saad to open this season with three goals in a game.

That’s also the 18th hat trick of Ovechkin’s career. Until he wins a Stanley Cup (or an Olympic gold medal for that matter), there will always be doubters and naysayers. Of course, many factors in this team sport go into winning a championship and only time will tell if everything falls the Capitals’ way this spring or the next.

Ovechkin obviously won’t sustain this scoring pace. And he’s another year older, now well into his 30s. But would anybody be surprised to see one of the most prolific scorers for more than a decade rebound in spectacular fashion?

Perfect 10: Blackhawks crush Penguins

By Cam TuckerOct 5, 2017, 11:34 PM EDT
This hasn’t been a good start to the season for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Yes, it’s only been two games. No need to panic. The Pittsburgh Penguins managed a third-period comeback to force overtime versus the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, before losing in the extra period.

But what occurred Thursday on the road versus the Chicago Blackhawks?

This was a disaster.

The night after raising a Stanley Cup banner to the rafters, the Penguins were thoroughly crushed 10-1 in Chicago. Yes, 10-1.

The Blackhawks had already posted four goals on Pittsburgh before the midway point of the first period, chasing Antti Niemi from the game and forcing last night’s starter Matt Murray back into action. By the end of the second period, Chicago had put an eight-spot on the board and wasn’t done there, as a number of players racked up hefty point totals.

Brandon Saad recorded the hat trick.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and five points.

Patrick Kane had a goal and four points.

You get the idea. In fact, only four Chicago players were unable to register a point in this game.

The Penguins don’t have much time to dwell on this one. They host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, in a rematch of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.