Joshua Ho-Sang a healthy scratch for Islanders opener

By Adam GretzOct 6, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT
4 Comments

Interesting lineup decision for New York Islanders coach Dough Weight when his team opens the 2017-18 season on Friday night.

Forward Josh Ho-Sang, one of the team’s best young players, will be a healthy scratch when the team hosts the Buffalo Sabres.

Veteran forward Jason Chimera will be in the lineup in his place.

Weight has said this preseason he is not afraid to give ice-time to the team’s younger players, and to an extent that seems to be true as Matthew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier will both be in the lineup on Friday.

The fact that Ho-Sang is the odd-man out, though, is a little surprising given how strong of a preseason he had and how promising he looked last season in his limited look with the big club, recording 10 points and a 52 percent Corsi rating in 21 games while also playing an extremely exciting brand of hockey.

The 38-year-old Chimera played in all 82 games for the Islanders a season ago scoring 20 goals.

Defenseman Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock are also healthy scratches for the Islanders on Friday.

Penguins looking to bounce back from early season wake up call

By Adam GretzOct 6, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two games into the season is hardly the time to panic, especially when the team in question is the Pittsburgh Penguins — a team that has won back-to-back Stanley Cups while overcoming quite a bit of adversity each time (a mid-season coaching change one year; a significant injury to one of their best players in the other).

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t a bit of an eye-opener when they open the season with back-to-back losses, giving up 15 goals in the process while getting completely annihilated on Thursday night in Chicago by a 10-1 margin.

Mike Sullivan called it a “wake-up call” on Friday in advance of their Stanley Cup Final rematch against Nashville on Saturday night and insisted that nobody is hitting the panic button.

Quite honestly, they shouldn’t be. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t reason for at least some mild concern with the way the team has looked through the first two games.

One of the more astonishing things about their Stanley Cup run a season ago is that they did it with what was a mostly patchwork defense that was without its best player in Kris Letang.

Overall, they were not a great defensive team during the 2016-17 season. They finished 17th in the league in goals against during the regular season, gave up more shots than your typical Stanley Cup winner does, and more often than not found themselves getting outshot and outchanced in the playoffs. What got them through it was two outstanding goaltending performances from Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury, as well as the fact they had the best, and deepest group of forwards in the NHL that could pounce on any chance the opposition gave them and bury it in the back of the net.

The results were there in the short-term, but it was never a long-term recipe for success. The goaltending was always the key because without that level of play in the early rounds from Fleury they probably don’t get out of the first or second round. Once that goaltending performance dropped off a little, the flaws on defense were going to be exposed.

A lot of those flaws on defense still showed up through the first two games (even with the return of Letang) and the goaltending has not been able to bail them out so far.

Murray hasn’t quite gotten to his game yet, while new backup Antti Niemi fell on his face (literally and figuratively) in his debut with the team.

The question is whether or not they can remedy those flaws with the current roster.

The offseason saw the team lose forwards Nick Bonino, Matt Cullen and Chris Kunitz, while Patric Hornqvist has yet to play due to an injury. Losing Bonino and Cullen was a pretty big blow to their center depth (that they still have not really replaced) and with Hornqvist out of the lineup they are basically skating a couple of fourth lines when Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are not on the ice and the defense still has its share of question marks, with the only change coming in the form of swapping out Trevor Daley and Ron Hainsey for Matt Hunwick.

They are still likely to swing a trade at some point to improve that center depth, and it seems logical to think that prized prospect Daniel Sprong might get the Jake Guentzel treatment this season and be a mid-season call-up after getting his feet wet in the American Hockey League.

That, along with the return of Hornqvist will certainly help fix those problems up front.

The problems on the back-end, however, might be a little more difficult to fix. Letang, when healthy, is a superstar and Justin Schultz has become the player everyone thought he could be in Edmonton. But beyond that it is still a group that has some question marks. It’s been said about that group a lot over the past two years, and they’ve always found a way to overcome it and succeed, but the roster around them does not seem to be quite as strong on paper at the moment.

The Devils’ new scoreboard is absolutely massive

By Adam GretzOct 6, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT
10 Comments

On the ice the New Jersey Devils have some exciting new additions to their roster for this season (specifically No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier and Marcus Johansson).

Off the ice they have an exciting new addition to their home arena in the form of an absolutely massive new scoreboard that is the largest in-arena scoreboard in the world.

Just look at this thing because it is laughably big.

According to the Devils, it has a total square footage of 9,584 square feet, making it three times as large as the average family household in the northeast, while also weighing in at more than 88,000 pounds. It is nearly four stories tall and the video screens are the equivalent of 1,300 50-inch televisions.

In other words: That’s a pretty freakin’ big scoreboard.

You can read about all of the specifics on the Devils’ website.

PHT Morning Skate: A make or break season for Marc Bergevin in Montreal?

By Adam GretzOct 6, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

— Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has drastically overhauled his team over the past two seasons with some blockbuster trades (P.K. Subban for Shea Weber; Mikhail Sergachev for Jonathan Drouin) and some massive contracts (re-signing Carey Price, signing Karl Alzner in free agency). As Eric Engels of Sportsnet points out the Canadiens are extremely unique in how they are almost purposely designed to be reliant on their goaltender (both in a financial sense and in the way the team plays on the ice), while the team has seen progressively worse results when it comes to its ability to go deep in the playoffs. Put it all together and you have what could be a make-or-break season for the Canadiens’ GM. [Sportsnet]

Auston Matthews is coming off one of the best rookie seasons in recent NHL history. Now he is being tasked with helping to deliver the first Stanley Cup in Toronto in more than 50 years. No pressure, kid. [Sports Illustrated]

— Defenseman Nikita Zadorov was a healthy scratch for the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener after arriving in training camp late and not getting back up to speed in time. The Avalanche had more than $9.4 million in salary sitting out as scratches on Thursday. It did not stop them from defeating the New York Rangers by a 4-2 margin thanks to a two-point night from Matt Duchene. [Denver Post]

— If it seems like there have been a lot of hat tricks so far this season, that is because there have been. The 2017-18 season is the first time since 1917-18 that four different players have recorded hat tricks in season opening games.

— The first goal in Little Caesars Arena history belongs to Anthony Mantha. The Detroit Red Wings won their debut game in their new building over the Minnesota Wild by a 4-2 margin. [YouTube]

— The Chicago Blackhawks routed the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night by a 10-1 margin. Patrick Kane had a couple of highlight reel assists during the game.

Quick, Kings shut out Flyers

By Cam TuckerOct 6, 2017, 1:48 AM EDT
5 Comments

The Philadelphia Flyers, playing for the second time in as many nights, just couldn’t find the equalizer in Thursday’s contest against the L.A. Kings.

Despite outshooting the Kings, including by a 17-5 margin in the third period, the Flyers dropped a 2-0 decision on the road in large part because of the play of L.A. netminder Jonathan Quick, who turned aside all 35 shots he faced for the shut out.

There have been a number of skaters scoring hat tricks through the first two days of the new season. In some cases, those hat tricks have made franchise history. Per the NHL, Quick became the third goalie in Kings franchise history to record a shut out in the opener, joining Rogie Vachon and Stephane Fiset in that category.

Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli both scored for the Kings.

The Flyers continue their road trip on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks, and then Tuesday against the Nashville Predators.

The Kings visit their California rivals, the San Jose Sharks, on Saturday.

