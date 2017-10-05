Getty

‘We’re a part of Las Vegas’: Golden Knights trying to boost community after shooting

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) The NHL’s fledgling Golden Knights understand Las Vegas is in need of inspiration and hope after last weekend’s deadly shooting and they’re trying to provide some.

Golden Knights players have visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, United Blood Services, and the Las Vegas Convention Center, where a family assistance center has been set up. The team will also acknowledge the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and their families at the inaugural home opener, though the franchise is still finalizing details.

“Sports are a great thing, it can help take people’s minds off of things,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said during a media day Wednesday. “As much as the city has embraced us, we’re a part of Las Vegas.”

Center Jonathan Marchessault said the players were honored to meet with officers when the team visited police headquarters earlier this week.

“We’re nothing compared to those guys,” Marchessault said. “What they’ve done and what they do for our community and our country, it’s amazing. If you think about it we’re just entertainers, that’s it. They save lives, they make sure everything goes properly around us. They’re survivors, they’re warriors.”

The expansion Golden Knights are the city’s first major sports franchise and they’ve generated a lot of excitement before playing a single game. They open the season on Friday in Dallas and they play their first home game next Tuesday.

Defenseman Deryk Engelland has lived in the city since 2003, however, and the shooting has left his family shaken.

“My wife is still shaken up, she’s almost scared to go to the games, take the kids to the home opener,” said Engelland. “It hits hard and it hits in a lot of different ways. You see these things happen all over the world and no one ever thinks it’s going to happen in their backyard. For it to happen here, it’s horrific.”

PHT Morning Skate: Seven things to keep an eye on this season

By Joey AlfieriOct 5, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT
–As you’ve probably heard, the NHL regular season schedule kicked off last night. In honor of that, NorthJersey.com broke down seven things to watch in 2017-18. The new face-off violations are right at the top of the list. So is the expansion team in Vegas. (NorthJersey.com)

–Former Columbus Blue Jackets second-round draft pick Stefan Legein has faced some adversity in his life. The 28-year-old has battled addiction, and it ultimately cost him his professional career. Now, Legein is back in the OHL as video coach for the Mississauga Steelheads. “I wasn’t in a good place. Everyone really embraced me as the guy from the IceDogs that who won the world juniors, probably took advantage of it a little much.” (Canadian Press)

P.K. Subban‘s dad, Karl, was a Montreal Canadiens fan before his son was drafted by the team in 2007. Even to this day, he says he still considers himself to be a Habs fan, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t hurt when the team dealt his son to Nashville. “I was disappointed … I was upset. It hit me really hard … like a Shea Weber slapshot. I don’t know how it would feel, but I could just imagine.” (Montreal Gazette)

–The St. Louis Blues blew a two-goal lead in the third period, but they still managed to top the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime. You can watch the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The Score made five bold predictions heading into this season. They believe the Rangers will fire Alain Vigneault at some point, and that the Predators will get their hands on Matt Duchene. Pretty interesting stuff. (The Score)

–The Winnipeg Jets handed Nikolaj Ehlers a seven-year, $42 million contract yesterday, so Sportsnet’s Mike Johnston looks at some the contracts that compare to Ehlers’ new deal. As you’ll see in this article, the $6 million cap hit is right in line with other players that have a similar skill set. (Sportsnet)

 –The NHL and Twitter announced that each of the 31 teams will have a hashtag-triggered emoji which is actually pretty good. Here’s the list of hashtags that will allow you to tweet a picture of your favorite team’s logo. (The Score)

Simmonds nets historic hat trick in Flyers’ season opener

By Cam TuckerOct 5, 2017, 1:38 AM EDT
Nolan Patrick made his highly anticipated regular season debut for the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

His night consisted of 13:30 of ice time and three shots on goal.

More importantly for the Flyers, they went into San Jose and came away with a 5-3 victory to begin the campaign, with Wayne Simmonds recording a historic hat trick that included the winning goal midway through the third period.

That’s a promising start to the year for the Flyers, who had three-point nights from Jakub Voracek and Shayne Gostisbehere as well.

Claude Giroux, who endured his share of struggles offensively last season and has entered 2017-18 with considerable pressure to regain his form, scored the first goal for Philadelphia, in part because of a puck-handling mistake from Sharks goalie Martin Jones.

Connor McDavid put on a show with historic hat trick vs. Flames

By Cam TuckerOct 5, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT
11 Comments

Welcome to the new season of the Connor McDavid Show.

The 20-year-old phenom was sensational in the Edmonton Oilers’ season opener Wednesday, once again putting on display that ridiculous combination of speed and ability to make skilled plays while in full flight.

Against the rival Calgary Flames, McDavid scored the hat trick and the Oilers scored a 3-0 win.

As you can imagine, what McDavid did has the hockey world buzzing at the beginning of a new season.

For his second goal of the night, McDavid gathered the puck in his own end and with a burst of speed, he rushed down the right wing, beat three Calgary players to the net and then calmly flipped the puck over Mike Smith‘s left shoulder.

Only about six seconds ticked off the game clock from the time McDavid gathered the puck near the bottom of the defensive zone faceoff circle to the time he scored on Smith at the other end of the rink.

He was flying.

He then put the finishing touches on the hat trick with an empty net goal.

And here’s another one for you: Think of all the greats that have played for the Oilers over the years. On Wednesday, McDavid recorded the first opening-night hat trick in the franchise’s history, per the NHL.

Video: Kassian bloodied after fight with Glass

By Cam TuckerOct 5, 2017, 12:21 AM EDT
The Calgary Flames signed Tanner Glass on Tuesday. The following night, he was embroiled in a fight with Zack Kassian of the Edmonton Oilers during the first installment of the Battle of Alberta this season.

The fight occurred late in the first period off a faceoff in the neutral zone, only a few minutes after Connor McDavid opened the scoring to give the host Oilers the lead.

As you can see from the clip, Kassian was cut during the fight, but he did remain in the game.

 