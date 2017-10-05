Getty

Top-heavy Bruins won't have Bergeron, Backes in opener

By James O'BrienOct 5, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT
The Boston Bruins have a chance to improve in 2017-18 if they get some of the bounces they didn’t get last year.

To clarify, those bounces revolve around shooting and save percentages, as “PDO” wasn’t particularly kind to the Bruins in 2016-17. Their puck-hogging didn’t always pay off.

On the other hand, there’s the concern that the Bruins might be a little dependent on a handful of top guys to get the job done. Their season-opening game against the Nashville Predators already stood as a challenge, and now it could also be a litmus test, as both Patrice Bergeron and David Backes are ruled out of the game.

At least they’re only considered “day-to-day,” though?

Hmm.

NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty also notes that Torey Krug is still determining his own injury situation, with the good news being that he might be able to play on Monday. It’s another variable that tests the Bruins’ depth, and possibly provides an intriguing opportunity for much-touted young defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Still, Bergeron (53 points) and Krug (51) were two of Boston’s top-five scorers last season, and that doesn’t tell the full story of how important each player is. It’s plausible that Brad Marchand will need to work harder to create chances without his Selke-caliber center around, as just one example.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that there may be tinkering, but this is how things looked in the morning:

Looks like David Pastrnak‘s going to need to earn that spiffy new contract.

Connor McDavid has the skills to create a lot of new hockey fans

By James O'BrienOct 5, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL’s had some wonderful superstars over the years, and it’s not necessarily time for Sidney Crosby to totally pass the torch to Connor McDavid just yet. It could be some time until there is a consensus in that “best in the world” debate.

McDavid’s sensational performance in the Edmonton Oilers’ season-opener (replete with a historic hat trick) brought a different thought to mind: McDavid’s combination of speed and skill open the door for him to be a truly mainstream star.

When people rave about Crosby, there’s talk of his deceptive shot and brilliant passing.

Still, much of the delight in watching number 87 is in the subtle ways he dominates: the way he dominates puck possession and imposes his will on opponents. His edgework stands out. Crosby is a purveyor of the lost art of the backhander.

Remember this borderline abusive footage of Crosby vs. Brad Marchand?

That’s all part of a package that makes Crosby arguably the best in the world, even after McDavid ran away with the Hart Trophy and Art Ross in 2016-17.

Still, if appreciating the finer points of Crosby’s game can parallel critiquing high-brow art, McDavid’s otherworldly skill feel like a video game cheat code or Michael Bay film come to hockey life.

There’s little need for explanation in showing off McDavid’s ridiculous speed (and resounding ability to finish, considering that speed) in his second goal from last night. You can just send your vaguely hockey-curious friends this highlight and watch a few jaws drop.

That goal feels a bit like Tracy McGrady dunking on a helpless Shawn Bradley, except in came against a very capable Calgary Flames defenseman in T.J. Brodie.

Coaches are experts in killing offense – and fun – in the NHL, clogging up space for star players. Simply put, in 2017, Connor McDavid should not be able to do this. And the beauty is that a typical hockey fan can see in the highlights, and most likely, would quickly pick up on those moments where McDavid might get off to the races again.

It’s the sort of dominant play that has reasonable, gifted writers predicting 130-point seasons. Again, you are not supposed to be able to do these things. Not in 2017.

(Really, not in this decade. Just take a look at the scoring title winners’ totals.)

In the long run, is McDavid really better at 20 than Crosby is right now, with his fully seasoned, well-rounded game? That’s a debate that comes down to taste and preferences as much as trophies and fancy stats.

The point is: McDavid has a unique ability to dominate in simple ways that just about any even remotely hockey-curious person can appreciate. Every opportunity feels like a mini-event, arguably even more than vintage Alex Ovechkin.

Now, yes, there are some barriers here. McDavid might not be featured in the most ideal market for everyone to see him; beyond the larger ice surface, people were lamenting number 97 missing a chance to take over the 2018 Winter Olympics in part because it could have served as a coronation.

Still, this can be remedied.

McDavid and the Oilers could draw the kind of opponent that would bring his superhero skills to more eyeballs. Imagine the Chicago Blackhawks huffing and puffing trying to keep up with McDavid, as just one prime example.

Is McDavid the best player in the NHL already?

Who knows; let’s just make sure we watch him as much as possible to try to find out.

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Wild vs. Red Wings; Flyers vs. Kings

By Joey AlfieriOct 5, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Thursday night. In the early game, the Detroit Red Wings host Minnesota Wild at 8:30 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here

It’s the beginning of a new era for the Red Wings, as they’ll play their first regular season game at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Joe Louis Arena had been good to the team for many years, but it was time for a change.

Their final season at “The Joe” was pretty disappointing. For the first time in 25 years, the Wings failed to make the playoffs, and it looks like they’ll be in tough to make it this season.

Captain Henrik Zetterberg is coming off a solid season that saw him put up 68 points in 82 contests, but you’d have to expect him to slow down at some point. Will that be this season? Time will tell.

Behind Zetterberg, there are a lot of question marks up front. Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Tatar and Frans Nielsen were second, third and fourth on the team in scoring, and none of those three hit the 50-point mark. Of course, there’s an expectation that Anthony Mantha will up his production this year.

For now, the Red Wings will be without Andreas Athanasiou, as he’s still holding out for a contract.

The Wings added Trevor Daley on defense, but that unit will likely have its own issues. Mike Green, Danny DeKeyser, Niklas Kronwall, Jonathan Ericsson, Xavier Ouellet, Nick Jensen and Luke Witkowski will also factor in on the blue line.

Expect Jimmy Howard to go into the regular season as the starting goaltender over Petr Mrazek, who the Wings didn’t bother protecting in the expansion draft.

As for the Wild, look for them to try and pace themselves this season. They were the best team in the NHL in the first half of the regular season, but they faded down the stretch.

At one point, it looked like they were going to run away with the Central Division crown, but in the end they were passed by the Chicago Blackhawks. Winning that division won’t be any easier this year. Being a little more consistent will definitely help though.

“Well, it means we have to be consistently good or we’re going to fall by the wayside,” head coach Bruce Boudreau said of playing in the Central Division, per the Pioneer Press. “It’s not like a few years ago — not necessarily in the Central Division — where in some of the divisions a team could lose a few games in a row and know they were going to make up some games. It’s going to be marathon and every game from Game 1 to Game 82 is going to have special meaning.”

In the late game, the Los Angeles Kings host the Philadelphia Flyers 10:30 p.m. ET. To stream that game live, click here

The Flyers got their 2017-18 season off to a roaring start, as they took down the San Jose Sharks, 5-3, thanks to a hat trick from Wayne Simmonds.

Two of Simmonds’ three goals were scored on the man-advantage.

“We didn’t start working on our power play until the end of camp,” Simmonds said, per NHL.com. “I think our focus was to get our legs going and make sure we had our 5-on-5 structure down and everything like that. With our power play, both units this year, it’s only a matter of time. We kept working on it and we’ll continue to work on it. Today was a pretty good showing.”

The Kings will be looking to bounce back after missing the postseason in 2016-17. In fairness to them, starting goalie Jonathan Quick went down early and he ended up missing most of the regular season.

Having Quick healthy should give Los Angeles a big boost.

They’ll also need a bounce back season from captain Anze Kopitar, who had 12 goals and 52 points  76 games. Those were the lowest offensive totals he’s had since coming into the league in 2006-07 (excluding lockout year).

“Once you go in the wrong direction, it’s really tough to stop it first and then get going again,” Kopitar told NHL.com last month. “I don’t think my start was all that poor. It wasn’t great but it wasn’t a complete disaster. After a while the pucks weren’t going where I wanted them to go, and you start thinking about it.”

'We're a part of Las Vegas': Golden Knights trying to boost community after shooting

Getty
Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
1 Comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) The NHL’s fledgling Golden Knights understand Las Vegas is in need of inspiration and hope after last weekend’s deadly shooting and they’re trying to provide some.

Golden Knights players have visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, United Blood Services, and the Las Vegas Convention Center, where a family assistance center has been set up. The team will also acknowledge the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and their families at the inaugural home opener, though the franchise is still finalizing details.

“Sports are a great thing, it can help take people’s minds off of things,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said during a media day Wednesday. “As much as the city has embraced us, we’re a part of Las Vegas.”

Center Jonathan Marchessault said the players were honored to meet with officers when the team visited police headquarters earlier this week.

“We’re nothing compared to those guys,” Marchessault said. “What they’ve done and what they do for our community and our country, it’s amazing. If you think about it we’re just entertainers, that’s it. They save lives, they make sure everything goes properly around us. They’re survivors, they’re warriors.”

The expansion Golden Knights are the city’s first major sports franchise and they’ve generated a lot of excitement before playing a single game. They open the season on Friday in Dallas and they play their first home game next Tuesday.

Defenseman Deryk Engelland has lived in the city since 2003, however, and the shooting has left his family shaken.

“My wife is still shaken up, she’s almost scared to go to the games, take the kids to the home opener,” said Engelland. “It hits hard and it hits in a lot of different ways. You see these things happen all over the world and no one ever thinks it’s going to happen in their backyard. For it to happen here, it’s horrific.”

PHT Morning Skate: Seven things to keep an eye on this season

By Joey AlfieriOct 5, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

–As you’ve probably heard, the NHL regular season schedule kicked off last night. In honor of that, NorthJersey.com broke down seven things to watch in 2017-18. The new face-off violations are right at the top of the list. So is the expansion team in Vegas. (NorthJersey.com)

–Former Columbus Blue Jackets second-round draft pick Stefan Legein has faced some adversity in his life. The 28-year-old has battled addiction, and it ultimately cost him his professional career. Now, Legein is back in the OHL as video coach for the Mississauga Steelheads. “I wasn’t in a good place. Everyone really embraced me as the guy from the IceDogs that who won the world juniors, probably took advantage of it a little much.” (Canadian Press)

P.K. Subban‘s dad, Karl, was a Montreal Canadiens fan before his son was drafted by the team in 2007. Even to this day, he says he still considers himself to be a Habs fan, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t hurt when the team dealt his son to Nashville. “I was disappointed … I was upset. It hit me really hard … like a Shea Weber slapshot. I don’t know how it would feel, but I could just imagine.” (Montreal Gazette)

–The St. Louis Blues blew a two-goal lead in the third period, but they still managed to top the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime. You can watch the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The Score made five bold predictions heading into this season. They believe the Rangers will fire Alain Vigneault at some point, and that the Predators will get their hands on Matt Duchene. Pretty interesting stuff. (The Score)

–The Winnipeg Jets handed Nikolaj Ehlers a seven-year, $42 million contract yesterday, so Sportsnet’s Mike Johnston looks at some the contracts that compare to Ehlers’ new deal. As you’ll see in this article, the $6 million cap hit is right in line with other players that have a similar skill set. (Sportsnet)

 –The NHL and Twitter announced that each of the 31 teams will have a hashtag-triggered emoji which is actually pretty good. Here’s the list of hashtags that will allow you to tweet a picture of your favorite team’s logo. (The Score)