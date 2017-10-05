Simmonds nets historic hat trick in Flyers’ season opener

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the new season of the Connor McDavid Show.

The 20-year-old phenom was sensational in the Edmonton Oilers’ season opener Wednesday, once again putting on display that ridiculous combination of speed and ability to make skilled plays while in full flight.

Against the rival Calgary Flames, McDavid scored the hat trick and the Oilers scored a 3-0 win.

As you can imagine, what McDavid did has the hockey world buzzing at the beginning of a new season.

For his second goal of the night, McDavid gathered the puck in his own end and with a burst of speed, he rushed down the right wing, beat three Calgary players to the net and then calmly flipped the puck over Mike Smith‘s left shoulder.

Only about six seconds ticked off the game clock from the time McDavid gathered the puck near the bottom of the defensive zone faceoff circle to the time he scored on Smith at the other end of the rink.

He was flying.

Here's Connor McDavid's second goal with a speedometer attached. 41 km/h (25.4 mph) by the end of it, how the hell do you stop that? pic.twitter.com/cLXN3qp4d9 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) October 5, 2017

He then put the finishing touches on the hat trick with an empty net goal.

And here’s another one for you: Think of all the greats that have played for the Oilers over the years. On Wednesday, McDavid recorded the first opening-night hat trick in the franchise’s history, per the NHL.