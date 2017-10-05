PHT Morning Skate: Seven things to keep an eye on this season

–As you’ve probably heard, the NHL regular season schedule kicked off last night. In honor of that, NorthJersey.com broke down seven things to watch in 2017-18. The new face-off violations are right at the top of the list. So is the expansion team in Vegas. (NorthJersey.com)

–Former Columbus Blue Jackets second-round draft pick Stefan Legein has faced some adversity in his life. The 28-year-old has battled addiction, and it ultimately cost him his professional career. Now, Legein is back in the OHL as video coach for the Mississauga Steelheads. “I wasn’t in a good place. Everyone really embraced me as the guy from the IceDogs that who won the world juniors, probably took advantage of it a little much.” (Canadian Press)

—P.K. Subban‘s dad, Karl, was a Montreal Canadiens fan before his son was drafted by the team in 2007. Even to this day, he says he still considers himself to be a Habs fan, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t hurt when the team dealt his son to Nashville. “I was disappointed … I was upset. It hit me really hard … like a Shea Weber slapshot. I don’t know how it would feel, but I could just imagine.” (Montreal Gazette)

–The St. Louis Blues blew a two-goal lead in the third period, but they still managed to top the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime. You can watch the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The Score made five bold predictions heading into this season. They believe the Rangers will fire Alain Vigneault at some point, and that the Predators will get their hands on Matt Duchene. Pretty interesting stuff. (The Score)

–The Winnipeg Jets handed Nikolaj Ehlers a seven-year, $42 million contract yesterday, so Sportsnet’s Mike Johnston looks at some the contracts that compare to Ehlers’ new deal. As you’ll see in this article, the $6 million cap hit is right in line with other players that have a similar skill set. (Sportsnet)