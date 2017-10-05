Getty Images

Perfect 10: Blackhawks crush Penguins

By Cam TuckerOct 5, 2017, 11:34 PM EDT
14 Comments

This hasn’t been a good start to the season for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Yes, it’s only been two games. No need to panic. The Pittsburgh Penguins managed a third-period comeback to force overtime versus the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, before losing in the extra period.

But what occurred Thursday on the road versus the Chicago Blackhawks?

This was a disaster.

The night after raising a Stanley Cup banner to the rafters, the Penguins were thoroughly crushed 10-1 in Chicago. Yes, 10-1.

The Blackhawks had already posted four goals on Pittsburgh before the midway point of the first period, chasing Antti Niemi from the game and forcing last night’s starter Matt Murray back into action. By the end of the second period, Chicago had put an eight-spot on the board and wasn’t done there, as a number of players racked up hefty point totals.

Brandon Saad recorded the hat trick.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and five points.

Patrick Kane had a goal and four points.

You get the idea. In fact, only four Chicago players were unable to register a point in this game.

The Penguins don’t have much time to dwell on this one. They host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, in a rematch of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Red Wings open new arena with win over Wild

By Cam TuckerOct 5, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT
2 Comments

Anthony Mantha made history. And the Detroit Red Wings made some memories playing their first regular season game in their new home.

Mantha scored the very first Red Wings regular season goal at Little Caesars Arena, breaking a scoreless deadlock late in the second period before Detroit prevailed in the third period for a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

After the Wild worked its way back into the game, erasing a two-goal deficit, it was long-time Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg putting his team back in front, this time for good, before Martin Frk provided the insurance marker.

Devan Dubnyk made a spectacular save in the first period, channeling his inner Dominik Hasek with a sprawling effort.

He did allow four goals on 31 shots, while at the other end, Jimmy Howard was impressive with 37 saves, as he was busy throughout this contest.

Bruins youth movement on display in season-opening win vs. Predators

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 5, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Boston Bruins were without veteran forwards Patrice Bergeron and David Backes on Thursday. And yet they still held on for a 4-3 victory over the defending Western Conference champions from Nashville.

This eventually changed with Brad Marchand‘s late third-period goal (and the winner, as it turned out), but for the longest time in this game, the oldest player to score for the Bruins was David Pastrnak. At the age of 21.

He celebrated that birthday in May, right after a breakout 34-goal season that earned him a long-term deal at six years and a total of $40 million. On a night the Bruins were missing two important, experienced players in Bergeron and Backes, it was Boston’s youth movement that came to the forefront with a productive outing.

It started with Pastrnak and his power play blast before the midway point of the first period. That’s a good start for him after entering this season with added pressure thanks to that lucrative deal. It continued with the first career NHL goals for Jake DeBrusk, playing in his first career game with the big club, and Charlie McAvoy, who also had an assist on Boston’s opening goal.

That’s a promising sign for the Bruins, albeit after one game. Bergeron, one of the best two-way forwards in the game, and Backes are important pieces in Boston’s lineup, but when they were not available, the Bruins’ future stepped into the spotlight and delivered against an opponent with high expectations for this season.

And remember, DeBrusk was taken in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft, when the Bruins management was criticized for a rather curious trio of selections in that opening round — Jakub Zboril, DeBrusk and Zachary Senyshyn — when someone like Mathew Barzal was still on the board.

DeBrusk finished this game with two points. McAvoy not only scored a key goal to expand Boston’s lead in the second period, but he played 22 minutes.

Those are performances the Bruins must be pleased with. Yes, it’s just one game, and the key moving forward will be to get those outings on a consistent basis.

Still, despite some anxious moments at the end, it’s a positive start.

WATCH LIVE: Flyers at Kings

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wayne Simmonds made franchise history with his hat trick last night in San Jose, and now he and the Philadelphia Flyers look for another win in California, this time against the L.A. Kings.

You can catch the game on NBCSN (10 p.m. ET) or online via the live stream.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Wings vs. Wild; Flyers vs. Kings

Simmonds net historic hat trick in Flyers opener

Don’t be surprised if Kings, Sharks, Ducks finish with similar records

Kings ‘have a plan’ to keep Quick healthy this season

WATCH LIVE: Red Wings open new arena vs. Wild

By James O'BrienOct 5, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Detroit Red Wings have some work to do to prove that they’re better than many expected.

On this season-opener, a different kind of work will be appreciated one way or another, as they play their first game (that counts) at Little Caesars Arena. They’ll do so in a self-proclaimed regional clash between “The State of Hockey” vs. “Hockeytown,” as the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild.

(The Wild aim to be the spoilers, as you can see here.)

The first puck drops around 7:30 p.m. ET, but you can also get ready for the game with coverage on NBCSN. You can also stream the game online and via the NBC Sports App.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

In other notes, the Wild aim for a “special season.”

Meanwhile, there could be some other milestones for Detroit.