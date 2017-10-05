via Hurricanes

Odd: Hurricanes split captain duty between Jordan Staal, Justin Faulk

Some people believe that captains are crucial leaders in NHL locker rooms. Others counter that the captaincy is an overrated honor that mainly drives up a player’s media duties.

Apparently the Carolina Hurricanes believe that captain can be a two-man job.

The team made the strange announcement that Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk will serve as co-captains, while Jeff Skinner gets the “A.” They explained it this way:

Staal will primarily serve as captain at home and Faulk will primarily serve as captain on the road.

This explanation will make eyebrows furrow a little deeper:

Weird, right? At least this opened the door for former Hurricanes defenseman (who may or may not still have a clown-like, wonderful crop of red hair) Mike Commodore to swoop in with this fun one.

Yeah, maybe it would have been easier to just use Justin Williams as something of a stopgap captain, but oh well.

Hey, the hockey world is still struggling to decide if the Hurricanes will finally be good in 2017-18. The team might as well embrace the uncertainty by being wishy-washy about naming a captain.

(At least they didn’t make their goalie the unofficial captain, right Roberto Luongo?)

Don’t be surprised if Kings, Ducks, Sharks finish with similar records

Heading into the 2017-18 season, there’s a lot of optimism surrounding the Anaheim Ducks, a solid amount still going to the San Jose Sharks, and a pile of doom and gloom for the Los Angeles Kings.

Some of this comes down to crummy luck, but here’s an observation: it’s highly likely that the three California teams will finish very close in the standings.

Let’s consider the state of each team.

To go even deeper, check out PHT’s detailed preview for the Pacific Division.

Waddling through injuries

My goodness are the Anaheim Ducks banged up right now.

The OC Register’s Eric Stephens reports that Ryan Getzlaf won’t play in the Ducks’ season-opening game against the Arizona Coyotes. With John Gibson doubtful, it all adds to a troubling situation. Resounding workhorse Ryan Kesler could be gone for quite some time. Kesler is on IR with wildly underrated defenseman Hampus Lindholm, Sami Vatanen, Patrick Eaves, and Ryan Miller. Woof.

It’s a testament to what GM Bob Murray’s built that the Ducks still have a fighting chance, as young players like Rickard Rakell bring something to the table.

Still, even well-stocked teams can only withstand so many injuries. Anaheim might just pay the price for its deep playoff run in 2016-17, not to mention the emphasis on aging, physical forwards in the well-compensated duo of Getzlaf and Corey Perry.

In an NHL with injuries turned off like a video game, the Ducks would be one of the NHL’s deepest teams.

Sharks getting sleepy?

Even in losing 5-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers last night, the Sharks put on a pretty good show. When those top-end players are clicking, they’re still pretty special.

That said, consider how old those guys are. Joe Thornton might be the next Jaromir Jagr in aging like hockey-themed wine, but he could also slip at 38. Joe Pavelski, somehow, is 33 already. With a shaky year or two in Minnesota in mind, many might be surprised that Brent Burns is 32. Paul Martin is 36 and Marc-Edouard Vlasic is a high-mileage 30. Even younger cornerstones Logan Couture (28) and Martin Jones (27) aren’t necessarily spring chickens. Joel Ward is 36 and even a supporting guy like Jannik Hansen is 31. This is an old group despite allowing Patrick Marleau to leave for a three-year term.

(Yes, Marleau was great last night, but the Sharks still made the difficult-but-necessary choice there.)

Although there’s skill in players such as Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier, being a regular contender has generally limited the Sharks’ ability to surround those aging veterans with a ton of talent.

A slip is coming, and the drop could be sharp. The Sharks just have to hope that it doesn’t come now.

Reports of Kings’ demise exaggerated?

Look, there’s no doubt that the Kings’ salary cap situation is … appalling.

In the long-term, GM Rob Blake has a mess on his hands that Ron Hextall might have winced at early in the Flyers rebuild. Even in 2017-18, there are some problems.

Still, it’s easy to get swept into excessive pessimism and forget that it wasn’t all bad for the Kings; it’s also possible that their luck might go up a tick.

Don’t forget that the Kings still dominated puck possession in 2016-17. Also don’t forget that, even at their best, the Kings tended to struggle during the regular season. Los Angeles ranked third in the Pacific during its two championship seasons; the Darryl Sutter Kings won two Stanley Cups and zero division titles.

Anze Kopitar‘s contract looks scary, yet a 2017-18 rebound is far from unreasonable. They can still revv up “That ’70s Line” with Jeff Carter, Tanner Pearson, and Tyler Toffoli (or at least elements of that). Perhaps system tweaks will allow Drew Doughty to be the fantasy-friendly scorer many dreamed of?

Now, again, there’s some negative stuff. Even beyond predictably depressing updates about Marian Gaborik, the Kings’ defense looks to be without Alec Martinez for some time.

***

With the Central Division looming as a threat to take as many as five of the West’s eight playoff spots (for all we know), the Pacific Division could come down to the Edmonton Oilers and two other teams.

Don’t be surprised if one or more of those positions become, well, a battle of California. And don’t count the Kings out altogether in that joust, either.

Trade brewing? Golden Knights raise eyebrows by waiving Calvin Pickard

In claiming Malcolm Subban off of waivers, the Vegas Golden Knights seemed like they might need to fight through a dreaded three-goalie situation, at least for some time.

That’s not the worst problem to have when it makes for a trio of Subban, Calvin Pickard, and starter Marc-Andre Fleury … but it also might not be a long-lasting issue.

There were more than a few bewildered faces (or intense stares?) when word surfaced that Vegas placed Pickard on waivers today. He wasn’t the only notable name, as the Toronto Maple Leafs did the same with Martin Marinicin:

So, what might happen next? And why did they do this?

It’s not completely intuitive that placing a goalie on waivers would make him easier to trade. Sin Bin Vegas sheds some light on why this could grease the wheels:

Interesting.

Sin Bin Vegas notes that this could allow a recall of Vadim Shipachyov. It’s also worth noting that, while he was placed on IR to start the season, James Neal apparently could come back soon. The Las Vegas Journal-Review’s Steve Carp seemed impressed with Neal during the morning skate.

So, maybe part of the plan is to trade Pickard. Perhaps management simply believes that it’s worth the waiver risk to get other skaters into the mix.

Either way, it’s an interesting situation. Subban making things crowded means that this wasn’t totally out of left field, but personally, it wasn’t necessarily anticipated, either.

Especially considering that there are at least some who are quite fond of Pickard.

Pickard, 25, struggled when pressed into action in 2016-17, yet few goalies would put up great numbers over 50 games with that abysmal rendition of the Colorado Avalanche. Despite those tougher times, he has a solid .914 save percentage so far in his brief NHL career.

Goalies are fickle beasts, and some believe that Pickard has potential. Depending upon how this shakes out, we might see more than a few Subban vs. Pickard comparisons down the line.

Anyway, should a team bite the bullet and grab him now? Is Subban worth it? There’s a lot to digest here.

Connor McDavid has the skills to create a lot of new hockey fans

The NHL’s had some wonderful superstars over the years, and it’s not necessarily time for Sidney Crosby to totally pass the torch to Connor McDavid just yet. It could be some time until there is a consensus in that “best in the world” debate.

McDavid’s sensational performance in the Edmonton Oilers’ season-opener (replete with a historic hat trick) brought a different thought to mind: McDavid’s combination of speed and skill open the door for him to be a truly mainstream star.

When people rave about Crosby, there’s talk of his deceptive shot and brilliant passing.

Still, much of the delight in watching number 87 is in the subtle ways he dominates: the way he dominates puck possession and imposes his will on opponents. His edgework stands out. Crosby is a purveyor of the lost art of the backhander.

Remember this borderline abusive footage of Crosby vs. Brad Marchand?

That’s all part of a package that makes Crosby arguably the best in the world, even after McDavid ran away with the Hart Trophy and Art Ross in 2016-17.

Still, if appreciating the finer points of Crosby’s game can parallel critiquing high-brow art, McDavid’s otherworldly skills feel like a video game cheat code or Michael Bay movie come to hockey life.

There’s little need for explanation in showing off McDavid’s ridiculous speed (and resounding ability to finish, considering that speed) in his second goal from last night. You can just send your vaguely hockey-curious friends this highlight and watch a few jaws drop.

That goal feels a bit like Tracy McGrady dunking on a helpless Shawn Bradley, except in came against a very capable Calgary Flames defenseman in T.J. Brodie.

Coaches are experts in killing offense – and fun – in the NHL, clogging up space for star players. Simply put, in 2017, Connor McDavid should not be able to do this. And the beauty is that a typical hockey fan can see in the highlights, and most likely, would quickly pick up on those moments where McDavid might get off to the races again.

It’s the sort of dominant play that has reasonable, gifted writers predicting 130-point seasons. Again, you are not supposed to be able to do these things. Not in 2017.

(Really, not in this decade. Just take a look at the scoring title winners’ totals.)

In the long run, is McDavid really better at 20 than Crosby is right now, with his fully seasoned, well-rounded game? That’s a debate that comes down to taste and preferences as much as trophies and fancy stats.

The point is: McDavid has a unique ability to dominate in simple ways that just about any even remotely hockey-curious person can appreciate. Every opportunity feels like a mini-event, arguably even more than vintage Alex Ovechkin.

Now, yes, there are some barriers here. McDavid might not be featured in the most ideal market for everyone to see him; beyond the larger ice surface, people were lamenting number 97 missing a chance to take over the 2018 Winter Olympics in part because it could have served as a coronation.

Still, this can be remedied.

McDavid and the Oilers could draw the kind of opponent that would bring his superhero skills to more eyeballs. Imagine the Chicago Blackhawks huffing and puffing trying to keep up with McDavid, as just one prime example.

Is McDavid the best player in the NHL already?

Who knows; let’s just make sure we watch him as much as possible to try to find out.

Top-heavy Bruins won’t have Bergeron, Backes in opener

The Boston Bruins have a chance to improve in 2017-18 if they get some of the bounces they didn’t get last year.

To clarify, those bounces revolve around shooting and save percentages, as “PDO” wasn’t particularly kind to the Bruins in 2016-17. Their puck-hogging didn’t always pay off.

On the other hand, there’s the concern that the Bruins might be a little dependent on a handful of top guys to get the job done. Their season-opening game against the Nashville Predators already stood as a challenge, and now it could also be a litmus test, as both Patrice Bergeron and David Backes are ruled out of the game.

At least they’re only considered “day-to-day,” though?

Hmm.

NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty also notes that Torey Krug is still determining his own injury situation, with the good news being that he might be able to play on Monday. It’s another variable that tests the Bruins’ depth, and possibly provides an intriguing opportunity for much-touted young defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Still, Bergeron (53 points) and Krug (51) were two of Boston’s top-five scorers last season, and that doesn’t tell the full story of how important each player is. It’s plausible that Brad Marchand will need to work harder to create chances without his Selke-caliber center around, as just one example.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that there may be tinkering, but this is how things looked in the morning:

Looks like David Pastrnak‘s going to need to earn that spiffy new contract.