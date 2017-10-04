Video: Schenn gets Blues on the board with his first for St. Louis

Brayden Schenn had an early impact in his regular season debut with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in June, Schenn got the Blues on the board with his first just before the midway point of the opening period against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pretty passing play from the Blues, with Schenn finishing it off by re-directing the puck into the wide open net on Matt Murray to tie the game at 1-1. The play was reviewed but the goal stood.