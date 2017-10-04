Video: Marleau scores in Maple Leafs regular season debut

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Patrick Marleau was about to embark on his rookie NHL season when Auston Matthews was born.

The year was 1997. Way back in the day. . .

On Wednesday, they combined to score Toronto’s fourth goal of the night versus Winnipeg, as Matthews set up Marleau off the rush, and the former San Jose Sharks forward finished the play off with a nice move to the backhand on Steve Mason.

Marleau turned 38 years old last month at the beginning of training camp, after deciding to sign as a free agent in Toronto following 19 seasons and 1,493 games with San Jose.