Jets sign Nikolaj Ehlers to seven-year, $42 million extension

On the opening day of training camp, the Winnipeg Jets shelled out a lot of money to sign forward Bryan Little to an extension. With today being the opening day of the regular season, it’s only normal to expect the Jets to make another big splash.

According to Winnipeg Jets TV host and insider Jamie Thomas, the team is on the verge of announcing a seven-year contract extension worth $42 million with forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

Update: The Jets made the move official this morning

Ehlers had a breakout season in 2016-17, as he scored 25 goals and 64 points in 82 games with the Jets.

The Jets’ future is looking particularly bright. Patrik Laine has two years left on his entry-level contract, they have Mark Scheifele under contract at $6.125 million per year through 2023-24, Little is signed at $5.291 million through 2023-24, Blake Wheeler is signed for two more years at $5.6 million, and now Ehlers will be around for a while.

On defense, Dustin Byfuglien has four years left on his deal at over $7 million per season, and Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey are both signed for one more year, but they’re both restricted free agents.