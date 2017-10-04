Ducks sign Josh Manson to new four-year deal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Anaheim Ducks don’t play Wednesday, but they made news anyway, by announcing that Josh Manson has signed a new four-year contract.

Manson, 25, was in the final year of a two-year contract with an annual average value of $825,000 and a pending restricted free agent at the end of this season.

This new contract comes with a substantial raise, too, according to Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.

Josh Manson's new four-year deal will have an AAV of $4.1 million. Kicks in next season. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) October 5, 2017

Manson, the son of former NHLer Dave Manson, broke into the league with the Ducks during the 2014-15 season and brings a physical style of play to Anaheim’s blue line. Last season, he recorded a career high in points with 17 in 82 games, while being used in a penalty killing role, as well.

“I’m hoping this year will be another step in that direction,” he told the L.A. Times a few days ago. “I hope I don’t fully feel like I’ve reached my potential. I’m always going to keep getting better.”