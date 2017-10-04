Getty

Bryan Bickell signs one-day contract to retire with ‘Hawks

By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT
2 Comments

Bryan Bickell is going to finish his NHL career where it all began. The veteran forward signed a one-day contract so that he can retire with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bickell spent parts of nine seasons with the ‘Hawks from 2006-07 to 2015-16. He also managed to win an impressive three Stanley Cups during his stint with the Blackhawks.

“As any professional athlete will tell you, stepping away from the game is extremely difficult especially given my circumstances,” Bickell said in a release. “I’m honored to be retiring a Chicago Blackhawk-a team that has given me and my family so many great memories. I appreciate Rocky Wirtz, John McDonough and Stan Bowman for allowing me this opportunity.”

In November of last year, while he was a member of the Carolina Hurricanes, the 31-year-old announced that he was dealing with multiple sclerosis. He spent most of the 2016-17 campaign on the injured list, but he managed to come back and play four games before the end of the season.

Bickell hangs up his skates with 66 goals, 136 points, and 192 penalty minutes in 395 games during the regular season. He also tallied 20 goals and 39 points in 75 playoff games.

He earned $20.275 million in salary during his career.

Jets sign Nikolaj Ehlers to seven-year, $42 million extension (update)

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2017, 9:41 AM EDT
2 Comments

On the opening day of training camp, the Winnipeg Jets shelled out a lot of money to sign forward Bryan Little to an extension. With today being the opening day of the regular season, it’s only normal to expect the Jets to make another big splash.

According to Winnipeg Jets TV host and insider Jamie Thomas, the team is on the verge of announcing a seven-year contract extension worth $42 million with forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

UpdateThe Jets made the move official this morning

Ehlers had a breakout season in 2016-17, as he scored 25 goals and 64 points in 82 games with the Jets.

The Jets’ future is looking particularly bright. Patrik Laine has two years left on his entry-level contract, they have Mark Scheifele under contract at $6.125 million per year through 2023-24, Little is signed at $5.291 million through 2023-24, Blake Wheeler is signed for two more years at  $5.6 million, and now Ehlers will be around for a while.

On defense, Dustin Byfuglien has four years left on his deal at over $7 million per season, and Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey are both signed for one more year, but they’re both restricted free agents.

PHT Morning Skate: Five overreactions from the preseason

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT
1 Comment

–USA Today looks at five overreactions that have come up during the preseason. The first one, is that the Golden Knights can make the playoffs. They put together a decent record during exhibition play, but the games didn’t mean anything and they beat bad teams. (USA Today)

–Earlier this week, we found out that the Calgary Flames were going to sign Jaromir Jagr. The veteran’s fan club, The Travelling Jagrs, are more than ready to cheer for the Flames. (Calgary Sun)

–Being the person responsible for choosing the music in an NHL locker room isn’t easy because there’s so many different players from so many different countries. There’s also some unwritten rules when it comes to picking the music. The main one, is rookies can’t touch the music. (Sportsnet)

–Lightning head coach Jon Cooper organized his  “Coop’s Catch for Kids” which is a charity fishing tournament that has raised $210,000 for  pediatric cancer research in Tampa Bay. “You don’t know how long you’re going to be in this position, to be able to have somebody hold a microphone or a camera in front of your face. I’m a big believer when that happens to use that in a positive way.” (NHL.com)

–The Score breaks down the five most surprising cuts of the 2017 preseason. Frederick Gaudreau was a hero for the Predators last postseason, but he didn’t do enough to stick around this fall. (The Score)

 –Every year we hear about the EA Sports NHL video game doing a preseason simulation. Last season, they predicted a final between Montreal and Nashville (hey, they were half right). This year, they predicted that a non-playoff team from last season would lift the cup. (BarDown)

Sabres’ salary cap outlook with Jack Eichel’s massive extension

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 3, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

PHT already discussed whether Jack Eichel is really worth $80 million over eight years for the Buffalo Sabres. Although the short answer is “Yes,” there’s room for debate, so click here for more.

Fair or not, many hockey fans will judge Eichel based upon how the Sabres fare as a team; if they remain also-rans, big numbers might not save Eichel from taking the heat for his $10M cap hit.

Really, though, Eichel will need some help. Let’s take a look at the structure of this Sabres team to see where the strengths lie, the big decisions ahead, and the red flags waving in front of our faces.

This is part of a running series at PHT, so click here for more salary cap breakdowns.

Long-term commitments

Eichel’s contract extension won’t kick in until 2018-19, so the Sabres get one more year of rookie-deal savings before they pay up. His extension expires after 2025-26; the Sabres own Eichel’s prime years, so it will be fascinating to watch the ups and downs.

Eichel joins a few other lengthy commitments. Ryan O'Reilly, 26, isn’t cheap with a $7.5M cap hit. He’s a borderline Selke-worthy two-way forward who’s still in his prime, and it’s unlikely that he’ll regress sharply during this current deal, which runs for six more seasons.

At worst, “ROR” is a “$5 shake.”

Kyle Okposo, 29, carries a $6M cap hit through 2022-23. It’s tough to beat up too much on the winger considering how comforting it is that Okposo is OK after his health scares. Okposo’s a solid guy right now, assuming he’s healthy, but that could be a problem deal.

Rasmus Ristolainen ($5.4M for five more seasons) is a fascinating case. On one hand, he scored 45 points at the ripe age of 22. On the other hand, he’s framed as a disaster in his own end; TSN’s Travis Yost listed him as a “dud” from an analytics standpoint. You might not find a better case of perception … unless “eye test” types aren’t impressed, either?

The Sabres boast two other mid-range guys with expensive, three-year deals: Zach Bogosian and Marco Scandella. That’s almost $10M in debatable defensemen (though they both could help, even if one or both might be overpriced).

Off the books soon

Jason Pominville ($5.6M) and Matt Moulson ($5M) are two aging wingers whose contracts expire after two more seasons. Pominville has more to offer going forward, but you’d think that management is keen on transferring many of those dollars to younger players.

Josh Gorges only has one year remaining on his $3.9M, so as much as Eichel adds to the bottom line, Buffalo is ridding itself of some problems soon.

You almost wonder if Buffalo might accept a bad expiring deal or two if this season goes wrong, just to gain riches soon enough?

Big choices

Robin Lehner can be a scary dude. The 26-year-old has also shown flashes of serious brilliance as a goalie. He’s in a contract year, so the Sabres must decide if the intimidating netminder is a part of the future or not.

Chad Johnson backs him up with a one-year deal of his own.

Evander Kane, 26, faces quite the crossroads in his career, as his $5.25M cap hit will expire after 2016-17. Kane is on the short list of players who future value is difficult to determine; seriously, what kind of contract do you expect for the power forward? Years and term both stand as tough to determine.

Growth areas

The Sabres have some interesting guys on two-year deals: Zemgus Girgensons, Jake McCabe, Nathan Beaulieu, and others could be key fixtures or short-term guys.

Naturally, the Sabres also have some other young players, with Alex Nylander and Sam Reinhart being make-or-break types. Buffalo’s been enjoying some strong draft picks while adding some potential foundational pieces; the crucial thing, then, is to actually develop some of them into difference-makers.

***

Cap Friendly places Buffalo’s 2018-19 cap spending at $56.56M with Eichel’s deal in mind. That provides some serious room to maneuver, even if the ceiling remains flat at $75M.

Despite this huge investment, the Sabres’ new management has room to operate. They have some nice pieces and a worry or two. Some crucial decisions and serious progress (or failed developments) may determine if Buffalo can really contend.

NHL stars admit skipping Olympics will be ‘weird’

Getty
Associated PressOct 3, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

The NHL became entwined with the Olympics before young stars like Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel or Auston Matthews even pulled on a pair of skates.

Nagano in 1998 started a string of five consecutive Olympics featuring NHL players, a tradition that became so routine that young players around the world added dreams of winning a gold medal to their hopes of someday lifting the Stanley Cup.

“I’ve always been alive in the days where the NHL teams allow their players to go to the Olympics,” Eichel said. “I’ve had a lot of good memories watching the Olympics and seeing a lot of great players play, so it’s something you’ve always looked up to.”

There’s nothing to look forward to this time: Instead of going to South Korea this winter to play for their home countries, NHL players face an 82-game season that will keep right on going on during the Olympics. The Games will instead include a mix of players from the minors, colleges and Europe.

“It’s going to be weird for everybody,” said Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, who was hoping to make Canada’s Olympic team. “It won’t feel right watching other guys wear that maple leaf and they’re good players, but they’re not the best players in the world at that tournament. Whoever wins it, hopefully Canada wins it. That’d be awesome. But it just won’t feel the same. They’re not world champions, technically, because they’re not the best players.”

Almost six months since the league announced it would skip the Pyeongchang Olympics, most of the NHL’s best players are resigned to their missed opportunity. That Canada won’t have Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews to go for the three-peat, that McDavid, Matthews and Eichel won’t make their Olympic debuts quite yet.

Russian superstar Alex Ovechkin, who was vocal about saying he’d go no matter what, said last month that he and other players have never had to choose between their NHL teams and the Olympics, and “should not have to be in position to make this choice.” Washington Capitals teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov said after not making the team for Sochi that he thought about signing in the Kontinental Hockey League so he could play in Korea, while countryman Vladimir Tarasenko simply expressed frustration that a lifelong dream and a chance at Russia’s first Olympic gold with NHL players was snatched away.

“It’s very disappointing you’re not going to have the chance to be there when we have as short of careers as we do,” Swedish defenseman and Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson said. “It’s going to be some guys’ only opportunity to go and they’re not going to be able to since it’s not our decision to not attend.”

That decision belonged to NHL owners, who saw no tangible benefit from stopping the season for over two weeks to let players take part in the Olympics.

“The fact of the matter is, we find the Olympics incredibly disruptive with no positive benefit, no opportunity to promote our presence or anything else of the Olympic experience,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We have enough experience to understand what the Olympics represents. The people who suggest that somehow this is an opportunity to grow the game, it didn’t grow the game in Japan, it didn’t grow the game in Italy.”

The league believes playing exhibition games in China and regular-season games in Sweden does more to grow the game than the Olympics. But NBC Sports, which has the league’s national television rights, will instead be showing the Olympics this February with no NHL games scheduled on its networks between Feb. 8 and Feb. 25, the day of the gold-medal game, and the trade deadline set for Feb. 26.

During that time, New York Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh expects teammates to root for their countries. Considering the 13-hour difference from the Eastern time zone (noon ET is 1 a.m. the following day in Pyeongchang), it may be difficult for players to watch, but many will try.

“Like any fan of sport I like to watch the Olympics, so I’ll definitely be paying attention to it,” McDavid said.

Two-time U.S. Olympian Patrick Kane said he will be interested to see which players are chosen.

A lot of players have friends or former teammates in the running to make a national team, which adds a silver lining to the bitter disappointment.

“There’s going to be a couple guys that I know who are going who maybe would not have had an opportunity to play in the Olympics ever,” Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. “I’ll be pulling for them, but it’s almost going to be like a world juniors situation where you’re rooting for your team and you’re rooting for your country, but you wish you were there to participate. It’s going to be cool to see them in that light, but I wish I was there with them.”

The possibility certainly exists that the NHL returns to Olympic competition in 2022 in Beijing and goes again in 2026, especially if the Games are in North America. That’s a concern for another year, and McDonagh expects the importance of this season and playoff races will be ample distraction come February.

“It might be a little bit of a unique situation,” McDonagh said. “As soon as you get into that game-day routine and stuff, your focus will kind of take over and take care of itself and you’ll understand the importance of what’s in front of you here and not wishful thinking of what could be.”