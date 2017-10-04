Blues prevail over Penguins thanks to Pietrangelo’s OT winner

The Stanley Cup was in the building. The 2017 championship banner went to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena, as the Penguins and their fans celebrated a second consecutive Stanley Cup title prior to puck drop Wednesday.

The St. Louis Blues, though, decided to spoil the party.

Despite giving up a two-goal lead in the third period, the visiting Blues were able to get the win thanks to Alex Pietrangelo‘s goal just over a minute into overtime, as St. Louis recorded a 5-4 victory.

The Penguins were still able to secure a single point thanks to their third period comeback, which included goals from Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary only 54 seconds apart.

While Pietrangelo put together a solid night with a pair of goals and eight shots, newcomer Brayden Schenn had a memorable debut — for a number of reasons. He put St. Louis on the board in the first period, re-directing a puck off his skate and into a wide open net, and then assisted on the winner.

That made up for his earlier gaffe, which saw Schenn grab the puck out of the air and throw it down the ice. A good throw, but illegal in hockey and he was penalized as a result. That sparked the Penguins comeback, but Pietrangelo was able to end that in overtime.

The Penguins travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Calgary Flames signed Tanner Glass on Tuesday. The following night, he was embroiled in a fight with Zack Kassian of the Edmonton Oilers during the first installment of the Battle of Alberta this season.

The fight occurred late in the first period off a faceoff in the neutral zone, only a few minutes after Connor McDavid opened the scoring to give the host Oilers the lead.

As you can see from the clip, Kassian was cut during the fight, but he did remain in the game.

 

The San Jose Sharks host second overall pick Nolan Patrick and the Philadelphia Flyers in the second half of the NHL on NBCSN doubleheader Wednesday, as we drop the puck on the new regular season.

A memorable debut for Marleau, a forgettable debut for Mason

Patrick Marleau‘s first regular season game with the Toronto Maple Leafs could not have gone any better for him.

The 38-year-old forward, who had spent his entire NHL career with the San Jose Sharks before signing in Toronto this summer, scored twice and had five shots on goal, helping the Maple Leafs to 7-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets actually had a decent start to this game — except it didn’t show on the score board.

Winnipeg held a territorial advantage thanks to three consecutive power plays, but couldn’t finish their chances and it quickly went off the rails for the home team.

The Maple Leafs made them pay with three goals late in the first period. Marleau struck in the second period, taking a puck off his skate and making a move to the backhand on Steve Mason, and he struck again in the third period, too.

With the pressure of a three-year, $18.75 million contract, it’s hard to envision a better start to Marleau’s time in Toronto.

The same cannot be said for Mason, who was making his regular season debut for the Jets.

Signed to a two-year, $8.2 million deal this summer, Mason gave up five goals on 20 shots and was pulled early in the third period, giving way to Connor Hellebuyck.

Toronto, with its youth and talent, has a solid offensive attack and it showed once the Maple Leafs were able to get through their early penalty trouble, thanks largely to the performance of goalie Frederik Andersen. The Jets ended the night 0-for-8 on the power play.

While the Maple Leafs are likely going to score plenty of goals this year, that’s not the start Mason would’ve been hoping for with his new team. Nazem Kadri started the onslaught and less than three minutes later, Toronto had a three-goal lead going into the intermission.

Brayden Schenn had an early impact in his regular season debut with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in June, Schenn got the Blues on the board with his first just before the midway point of the opening period against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pretty passing play from the Blues, with Schenn finishing it off by re-directing the puck into the wide open net on Matt Murray to tie the game at 1-1. The play was reviewed but the goal stood.