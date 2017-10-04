Getty

Blackhawks squeeze Franson, DeBrincat, Forsling under salary cap ceiling

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT
If you’re a team-building nerd, the Chicago Blackhawks’ ongoing rivalry with the NHL’s salary cap is almost as entertaining as their often-blistering on-ice product.

GM Stan Bowman & Co. finalizing their shimmying under the salary cap ceiling with the season set to begin, and these tweaks make things fairly tantalizing.

For one thing, the Blackhawks recalled dazzling young forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Gustav Forsling after demoting them entirely for cap reasons. The excitement surrounding DeBrincat, 19, continues to build; now fans get to see how the undersized forward can handle NHL competition. It’s easy to forget that, while his OHL numbers are stellar, they also came in the OHL.

Personally, it’s also heartening to see the occasional PTO turn into a real contract.

Now, Cody Franson seems too worthwhile to need to go through the song and dance of a tryout, but still. The Blackhawks can sorely use the veteran blueline presence that Franson, 30, may very well provide.

Franson may not be the 30-point man he once was with the Maple Leafs any longer, but it’s clear that he’s earned his status as a subtle analytics darling. This HERO chart makes you wonder if the Blackhawks have pulled off another steal.

Franson could be very helpful if, say, Connor Murphy really struggles. It’s reportedly a one-year, $1 million deal for Franson.

There’s still some uncertainty for a Blackhawks team that’s become a chic choice to regret. Final moves like Wednesday’s could keep the train on the tracks.

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT
PHT predictions for 2017-18: Stanley Cup picks, McDavid love, and more

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
Expert take: Connor McDavid is really something.

OK, such a thought is evident to virtually every sentient hockey fan/person even vaguely interested in the NHL. The PHT staff covers that base in the predictions and picks below, but there are also spicier topics at hand. You be the judge if anything warms up to the level of a hot take.

So, rejoice, and bookmark this page in case you want to vengefully point out how your team was totally robbed of the things people grow up dreaming about: approval from hockey writers.

Of course, if these predictions end up looking good in hindsight, never mention them again. That’s how it works, right?

Anyway, here are our picks, with staff members listed in alphabetical order:

Joey Alfieri

Art Ross: Connor McDavid. It’s the “boring” answer, but this kid is too good and too fast. I can’t go against him after what I saw last year.

Rocket Richard: Steven Stamkos. I’m not going out on a limb with my Art Ross pick, but I think this one will surprise some people. Obviously, we all know that Stamkos can put the puck in the net. The question with him is whether or not he can stay healthy. I think he’ll play enough games to score a lot of goals in 2017-18.

Hart: I think it’s McDavid again.

Vezina: Braden Holtby. A lot of people seem to think that the Capitals will take a step back this year (maybe they will), but I think they’ll be able to lean on Holtby.

Norris: Victor Hedman. He didn’t get as much spotlight as Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns last year, but he somehow managed to quietly put up over 70 points.

Calder trophy: Nico Hischier. He really impressed me during the preseason. I didn’t know if he’d be NHL-ready right out of the gate, but he answered all those questions for me. We’ll see if he can translate his preseason success into regular season success.

Division winners:
Metropolitan: Washington
Atlantic: Tampa Bay
Central: Minnesota
Pacific: Edmonton

SCF matchup: The Eastern Conference is still very wide open in my mind, so I’m not ruling out the Pittsburgh Penguins going back to the final for a third straight year. I’ll make it a Sidney Crosby vs. McDavid final, as I think the Oilers will make it out of the West.

Champ: Give me the Edmonton Oilers.

Worst team: The Vancouver Canucks will be worse than Vegas. Book it.

Wild card (team that could go very wrong or very right): Winnipeg Jets. They’re loaded with talent up front (see Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Bryan Little, Nikolaj Ehlers) and on defense (Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers, Josh Morrissey), but the goaltending duo of Steve Mason and Connor Hellebuyck might hold them back.

One 2017 playoff team that won’t make it in 2018: The New York Rangers. I don’t like their situation down the middle. Also, if Henrik Lundqvist struggles during the regular season, Antti Raanta is no longer there to hold down the fort.

Team that missed last year that will make it in 2017-18: The Tampa Bay Lightning. They dealt with a lot of injuries last year and barely missed the postseason. I think they’ll get there in 2017-18.

Adam Gretz

Art Ross: Connor McDavid

Rocket Richard: Nikita Kucherov

Hart: Connor McDavid

Vezina: Carey Price

Norris: Erik Karlsson

Calder Trophy: Nico Hischier

Division winners:
Metropolitan: Columbus
Atlantic: Tampa Bay
Central: Nashville
Pacific: Anaheim

SFC Matchup: Columbus vs. Nashville
Champ: Nashville

Worst team: Colorado
Wild card: Carolina
Playoff team that won’t make it: St. Louis
Team that missed that will make it: Tampa Bay

James O’Brien

Art Ross: Connor McDavid

Rocket Richard: Alex Ovechkin. Don’t underestimate all the goals he’ll get from “his office.” Also, the Capitals need more from him this season. Maybe that will goose his shot attempts and numbers?

Hart: Connor McDavid

Vezina: Braden Holtby. He’s quietly wrestling the “most consistently great” torch from Henrik Lundqvist.

Norris: Victor Hedman. Erik Karlsson is a treasure, but his health is very worrisome.

Calder trophy: Nico Hischier

Division winners:
Metropolitan: Pittsburgh Penguins
Atlantic: Montreal Canadiens
Central: Minnesota Wild
Pacific: Edmonton Oilers

SCF matchup: Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins. Ryan Ellis‘ injury situation leads me to believe that Nashville will, once again, struggle a bit in the regular season. (Even at 100 percent, they might just be better suited for the playoffs.)

Champ: The Predators get revenge. It’s not foolish to assume that they get Matt Duchene, right? (Gulp.)

Worst team: The Vegas Golden Knights. Don’t despair, though, budding fans: this franchise is off to a strong start.

Wild card (team that could go very wrong or very right): The Dallas Stars. They’ve once again “won the offseason,” yet with every great move like adding Alex Radulov, there are troubling signs that this franchise is still behind the curve. What if Ben Bishop is another goaltending blunder? Did the game finally pass Ken Hitchcock by? Many sins will be forgiven if the Jamie BennTyler Seguin show rebounds after a rough 2016-17.

One 2017 playoff team that won’t make it in 2018: Ottawa Senators. The Boston Bruins also worry me.

One 2017 team that did not make the playoffs, but will in 2018: I’ll give you one for each conference: the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets.

Cam Tucker

Art Ross: Connor McDavid

Rocket Richard: Nikita Kucherov

Hart: Connor McDavid

Vezina: Carey Price

Norris: Victor Hedman

Calder trophy: Charlie McAvoy. Off the board, perhaps?

Division winners:
Metropolitan: Columbus Blue Jackets
Atlantic: Toronto Maple Leafs
Central: Nashville Predators
Pacific: Edmonton Oilers

SCF matchup: Edmonton Oilers versus Toronto Maple Leafs. All of Canada can rejoice!

Champ: Well, I guess I have to pick one of those two teams, so I’m going to say…….the Edmonton Oilers. Sorry, Toronto.

Worst team: Colorado Avalanche. Again.

Wild card (team that could go very wrong or very right): The L.A. Kings. Fascinated to see the difference in style after an offseason coaching change. Still believe they’re a playoff team but last year was a massive disappointment.

One 2017 playoff team that won’t make it in 2018: Ottawa Senators.

One 2017 team that did not make the playoffs, but will in 2018: Tampa Bay Lightning. If Steven Stamkos can stay healthy, this offence — and by extension this entire team — should be a force. The Carolina Hurricanes are, to me, an honorable mention in this category.

Capitals sign Alex Chiasson for cheap

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals added some veteran forward depth on Wednesday, upgrading Alex Chiasson’s tryout to a one-year, $600K deal.

(That’s official from the team. Hurray to cutting down on needless salary mysteries.)

Chiasson, 27, boasts 320 regular-season games and 14 postseason contests of NHL experience. The Dallas Stars selected him with the 38th pick of the 2009 draft.

After a rough 2015-16 season with the Ottawa Senators, Chiasson scored 12 goals and 24 points in 81 games with the Calgary Flames in 2016-17. He was unable to score in four playoff games.

The general rap for Chiasson is probably “inoffensive.”

The only area where this might be offensive in that Chiasson could take shifts and opportunities from younger players who, while possibly being rawer, might have higher ceilings for Washington.

Those are the types of questions that might make a generally nondescript addition a little less savory.

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Blues vs. Penguins; Flyers vs. Sharks

By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season kicks off with a doubleheader on Wednesday night. In the early game, the Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here

For the second year in a row, the Penguins will be raising a Stanley Cup banner to the rafters. After last year’s win, the roster didn’t go through much change, but things are different this year.

Pittsburgh lost Marc-Andre Fleury in the expansion draft, and Trevor Daley, Nick Bonino, Matt Cullen, Ron Hainsey and Chris Kunitz in free agency.

They still have core players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Kris Letang and Matt Murray, but their depth has taken a serious hit.

The fact they’ve lost some key players and that they have two long playoff runs in their legs won’t be easy things to overcome just don’t tell head coach Mike Sullivan that.

“There were a lot of people last year when we were going into training camp that were telling us that we couldn’t repeat,” Sullivan said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune. “History was against us. Statistics were against us. But these guys found ways to compete and bring their best effort every day and we ended up repeating with back-to-back championships.

As for the Blues, they’ve already had to deal with their share of adversity and the season hasn’t even started yet. St. Louis just couldn’t seem to shake the injury bug in training camp, as they’ll be without forwards Alex Steen, Patrik Berglund, Zach Sanford, Robby Fabbri (out for the year) and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.

One of the young forwards that has benefited from all these injuries, is 2016 first-round Tage Thompson, who will be sticking around with the Blues for now. The 19-year-old wrapped up his collegiate career with 19 goals and 32 points in 34 games with the University of Connecticut before scoring one goal and one assist in 16 AHL games in 2016-17.

“What I like about Tage, what I’ve seen is that his mind is in the game no matter what happens on the ice,” Blues head coach Mike Yeo said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “If he’s in the ‘D’ zone, he’s thinking the game, he’s aware, he’s alert. If he is in the offensive zone, he has that same mindset. He wants to make a difference, whether it’s defensively or offensively right now. He’s engaged.”

It’ll be interesting to see how they manage to overcome all these key injuries early on.

In the late game, the San Jose Sharks host the Philadelphia Flyers 10:30 p.m. ET. To stream that game live, click here

For the first time in 20 years, the Sharks will open the regular season without Patrick Marleau, which is still kind of weird. Marleau bolted for Toronto in free agency.

But even with the departure of Marleau, the Sharks are still a relatively old team. Joe Thornton, Joel Ward, Joe Pavelski, Jannik Hansen, Brent Burns, Paul Martin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and Justin Braun are all between 30 and 38 years old.

San Jose was able to make the playoffs last season and they went to the Stanley Cup Final two seasons ago, but is this the year they start regressing?

Head coach Pete DeBoer already called out some of his youngsters during the preseason, which isn’t a good sign. The youth on the roster will have to contribute if they hope to have success in 2017-18.

If the Sharks are considered an old team, the Flyers are pretty much the opposite of that. Sure, they still have older players like Valtteri Filppula, Andrew MacDonald and Brian Elliott, but those are their only three players over the age of 30 right now, and none of those three are older than 33.

Philadelphia is particularly young on the blue line, as they’re currently carrying three rookies. Robert Hagg, Samuel Morin and Travis Sanheim are all on the roster. Ivan Provorov, who is entering his second year in the NHL, is still just 20 years old.

It’s an interesting start to the season for the Flyers. After they’re done with the Sharks, they’ll be traveling to Los Angeles to play the Kings tomorrow night, Anaheim to play the Ducks on Saturday and Nashville to play the defending Western Conference Champs on Tuesday. That’s not exactly easing your way into the season.

The good news for the Flyers, is that it sounds like Shayne Gostisbehere, who was injured during the preseason, will be available for tonight’s opener.