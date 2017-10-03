Senators GM Dorion admits he’s looking to add a forward today

NHL teams have to submit their final 23-man rosters before today’s 5:00 p.m. ET deadline, so expect general managers throughout the league to be busy.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion will be one of those busy people. Talking to TSN 1200 radio in Ottawa, Dorion admitted that he’s ’51 percent’ sure that he won’t be able to make a move today, but if he does, it’ll be for a forward.

“If we do anything it’ll be at the forward position,” Dorion said. “On defense, we’ve got more than enough. We’ve got a lot of bodies on defense and a lot of good bodies on defense, so we’re good there.”

Of course, the Senators have been one the teams linked to Colorado’s Matt Duchene, who is unhappy with his current situation.

When asked if he’d be looking for a “filler” type of forward or “somebody more high-end,” Dorion said “it could be either-or”.

The Senators currently have $4.018 million in cap space, so if there’s a move for Duchene coming (he comes with a $6 million cap hit), they’ll have to shed some salary.