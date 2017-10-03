Golden Knights claim Malcolm Subban off waivers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Malcolm Subban era ended before it ever really began with the Boston Bruins. NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty and others report that the Vegas Golden Knights scooped the goalie off of waivers on Tuesday.

In 2012, the Bruins selected Subban with the 24th pick of that draft. The 23-year-old only managed to make two brief (according to hockeydb, both strangely 31-minute) appearances at the NHL level.

Subban’s AHL work has leveled off a bit in the last two seasons after putting up pretty impressive save percentage stats in both 2013-14 and 2014-15. This just about confirms that Zane McIntyre is the “goalie of the future” in Boston – beyond Tuukka Rask, of course – instead.

Perhaps he’s mostly a victim of the numbers game: there are only 31 starting jobs and only 62 spots for goalies at this level. In claiming Subban, the Golden Knights now have several options in net, yet it might actually be easier for the former first-rounder to find solid footing in Vegas.

It’s possible that Subban needed a fresh start. That’s a refrain from many observers after the Colorado Avalanche claimed defenseman Patrik Nemeth from the Dallas Stars.

Nemeth needed a fresh start. Good for him. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) October 3, 2017

Colorado claims Patrik Nemeth off waivers. Curtis McKenzie clears and will be assigned to AHL. Good for Nemeth. He needs fresh start. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) October 3, 2017

The Avalanche need NHL defensemen, so that could be a symbiotic relationship.

These other players (including Tomas Jurco, David Booth and Matt Read) cleared waivers.

