Flames check truculence box by signing Tanner Glass

It’s probably unfair to assume that the Calgary Flames turned Tanner Glass’ PTO into a one-year deal to appease Brian Burke.

It’s probably fair to assume that Burke is pleased with the full-time addition of Glass, though.

The Flames announced a one-year deal for Glass on Tuesday. They didn’t specify other details, but it doesn’t appear to be two-way, and reporters such as Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reveal that it is worth $650K.

Glass, 33, is of a dying breed: full-on enforcers. He spent the last few years tormenting stats-leaning New York Rangers fans, who would groan when Alain Vigneault put him in the lineup instead of a finesse player. Even when he did something unexpected like scoring the first goal of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it often made Rangers fans worried that they’d see too much of him.

Now, he’s there to protect his fellow Flames. Negative types would counter that he’s Calgary’s “problem.”

Good for Tanner Glass. Seems like a genuinely good dude. For Flames fans…..I am so, so, so, so incredibly sorry. — Brandon Cohen (@brandonco4) October 3, 2017

While Glass has a new deal with the Flames, Luke Gadzic has been assigned to the AHL. Of course, this is far from the most noteworthy decision Calgary’s made this week, as they ended the lengthy national hockey nightmare of Jaromir Jagr not having an NHL contract.

So, really, even analytics-minded fans should give them a hard-punching mulligan here.