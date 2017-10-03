After being released by the Capitals, Jokipakka signs in KHL

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jyrki Jokipakka’s days in the NHL are over for now, as the blue liner has signed a one-year deal with HC Sochi of the KHL.

Jokipakka attended Washington Capitals training camp on a professional tryout, but he failed to earn a contract with the club.

The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to suit up for the Stars, Flames and Senators between 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Last season, Jokipakka was traded from Calgary to Ottawa along with a second round pick in 2017 for forward Curtis Lazar.

The Finnish blue liner had one goal and six points in 41 games last year.