Report: Bruins place Malcolm Subban on waivers

It appears the Boston Bruins have decided to stick with Anton Khudobin as their back-up goalie to begin the 2017-18 season.
According to reports on Monday, the Bruins put former first-round pick Malcolm Subban on waivers following a training camp battle for the back-up role behind starter Tuukka Rask.
Subban entered camp with the belief that he could make the jump to the NHL this season, and appeared to put together some solid performances during the preseason. Putting the 23 years old puck stopper on waivers was a risk Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had been aware of well before this decision was made.
From the Boston Herald on Friday:
At the top of the list is what to do with goalie Malcolm Subban, who played well in nailing down the victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday. But Subban is still a developing talent and would probably best be served by going back to Providence. The only hitch is that he requires waivers, and there’s a fear he’ll get scooped up.
Khudobin, 31, played 16 games for the Bruins last season, with a .904 save percentage. It’s likely, though, that he solidified the back-up job with an impressive 35-save performance against the Chicago Blackhawks in preseason action Saturday.
The Bruins open their regular season schedule at home versus the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
The Golden Knights have offered their “full support” to the city of Las Vegas in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting, which killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others attending a music festival, according to NBC News.
“We extend our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected by the tragic events that took place on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night,” the Golden Knights organization said in a statement.
“We are grateful for our city’s brave first responders, law enforcement and medical personnel and the courage they demonstrated under unimaginable circumstances. We join in our city’s mourning and offer our full support to the people of Las Vegas to help grieve, heal and persevere.”
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker was raised in Las Vegas. On Monday, he said his family in the city was OK, but that he had one friend in hospital in stable condition, per the Wild.
“I know Vegas will bounce back. I know they’re a strong community with a lot of great supporters behind them,” said Zucker.
The San Sharks were in Las Vegas for an exhibition game Sunday night, but left the city safely, according to broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky.
Patric Hornqvist, the hero for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, may have to miss the season (and home) opener versus the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.
Hornqvist had surgery on his right hand during the offseason. When training camps opened last month, the expectation from general manager Jim Rutherford was that the veteran forward would be ready for the start of the regular season, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
However, on Monday, head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that, “We don’t think he’ll be ready for Wednesday.” Sullivan also mentioned that he would like Hornqvist to begin practicing with the team prior to getting in the lineup.
The 30-year-old Hornqvist has been a consistent contributor to a Penguins team that has gone on to win two consecutive Stanley Cup titles, surpassing the 20-goal mark in each of his three seasons in Pittsburgh — and seven seasons now during his NHL career, which began in Nashville.
Hornqvist enters the final year of his five-year, $21.25 million contract, and is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
For a good chunk of his NHL career, Jonathan Quick has been relied upon to play a heavy amount of games every season.
Between 2009-10 and 2015-16, Quick had played between 68 and 72 games in a season on four different occasions. That’s a lot of work for a number one goalie.
Unfortunately for Quick and the Kings, he suffered a serious injury lower-body injury that limited him to just 17 games last year.
With new head coach John Stevens now in charge, the Kings want to make sure that they keep their starting goaltender fresh for the entire campaign.
“In his case, the fact that he’s had those injuries, we certainly have a plan in place to keep him healthy,” Stevens said, per the Los Angeles Times.
“John’s capable of handling a big workload. A lot of it will be depended on the schedule. … He’s proven in the past, he’s capable of a heavy workload. I think that’s something we manage as we move along.”
Four seasons ago, no goaltender played more than 65 games. But three years ago, we saw four goalies suit up in 68 games or more. That dropped down to one goalie two years (that was Quick). Oilers goalie Cam Talbot was the only one to play in more than 68 games last year (he played in 73 contests).
The Kings netminder should be fresh heading into the 2017-18 regular season, as he suited up in three games during the preseason. By the time the Kings open the regular season against Philadelphia on Thursday night, Quick will have had more than a week off.
For those who are wondering, Darcy Kuemper will serve as Quick’s backup goalie to start the season.
Last night, news broke that the Calgary Flames and Jaromir Jagr had been discussing the possibility of joining forces. Well, it seems like talks are heating up between the two sides this morning.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Jagr and the Flames have “more or less” agreed to the terms of a new contract, but a deal hasn’t been struck yet. McKenzie cautions people not to get too excited because “until this is papered and signed, there’s reluctance to say it’s done.”
Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic has more details regarding a potential deal between Jagr and Calgary. Per LeBrun, the deal being discussed is for one-year and $1 million, but it also comes with $1 million in potential incentives.
Update: Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is now reporting that a deal between Jagr and the Flames is “done”.
The 45-year-old put up a respectable 16 goals and 46 points in 82 games with the Panthers last season. He had 27 goals and 66 points in 79 games with Florida two seasons ago.
In the end, it sounds like Jagr actually had multiple options: