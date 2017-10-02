Getty

Red Wings sign veteran Booth to one-year, two-way deal

By Joey Alfieri Oct 2, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT
Professional tryouts often don’t pay off for veteran NHLers, but in David Booth’s case, it worked out pretty well.

After attending Red Wings camp on a PTO, Booth inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Wings on Monday morning. He’ll make $700,000 is he sticks in the NHL or $250,000 if he heads to the minors.

The 32-year-old last played in North America during the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Booth had accumulated just seven goals and 13 points in 59 games during that season.

He spent the previous two seasons in in the KHL with Vladivostok Admiral and Omsk Avangard.

“He’s made a good case for sure,” Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said prior to the signing of Booth, per MLive.com. “(Friday) was probably more typical of the type of minutes that he’d see (7:25 in a 4-2 loss to Toronto) and those are hard types of games to play. Not everybody’s suited for that, to play the 8-10 (minutes), depending on PK. I’m going to play our top three lines a lot.”

Getty
Last night, news broke that the Calgary Flames and Jaromir Jagr had been discussing the possibility of joining forces. Well, it seems like talks are heating up between the two sides this morning.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Jagr and the Flames have “more or less” agreed to the terms of a new contract, but a deal hasn’t been struck yet. McKenzie cautions people not to get too excited because “until this is papered and signed, there’s reluctance to say it’s done.”

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic has more details regarding a potential deal between Jagr and Calgary. Per LeBrun, the deal being discussed is for one-year and $1 million, but it also comes with $1 million in potential incentives.

Update: Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is now reporting that a deal between Jagr and the Flames is “done”.

The 45-year-old put up a respectable 16 goals and 46 points in 82 games with the Panthers last season. He had 27 goals and 66 points in 79 games with Florida two seasons ago.

In the end, it sounds like Jagr actually had multiple options:

Getty Images
Here it is — another development in Jaromir Jagr’s situation.

According to a report from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic on Sunday evening, the Calgary Flames are talking with Jagr’s camp.

The 45-year-old unrestricted free agent did not play this weekend in the Czech Republic as he awaited word on his future in the NHL, with one report stating his camp was talking to three NHL teams.

For months now, there has been talk that Jagr could be a potential fit with the Flames, who could take another step toward contending in the Western Conference, but could also use the help on the right wing heading into the regular season.

The Flames have about $3.64 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.

Update: It sounds like things are heating up between the two sides.

Nolan Patrick makes Flyers’ opening night roster

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 1, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT
The Philadelphia Flyers have made it official: Nolan Patrick has made the opening night roster.

The Flyers added that defenseman Robert Hagg, Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2013, also made the club.

Nolan turned 19 years old just a couple of weeks ago, three months after getting selected second overall in the NHL Draft.

Of course, the Flyers have made it a point of saying that their prized prospect would not be rushed into the NHL if he wasn’t ready, following a difficult time with injuries for more than a year while playing in junior.

Patrick no doubt endeared himself to Flyers fans with a preseason fight against David Krejci a few days ago.

The Flyers open the 2017-18 regular season on the road versus the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. That’s the beginning of a four-game road trip, which includes three games in four nights versus the California teams, the Sharks, Kings, and Ducks.

That should be an interesting welcome to the NHL.

Oilers, Maple Leafs lead NHL's Canadian revival

Getty
Associated PressOct 1, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT
7 Comments

The NHL’s two most dynamic stars under 21 play there, and it’s the home of five playoff teams from last season and potentially more this year.

Oh, Canada, home of some pretty good hockey.

Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are at the forefront of a revival north of the 48th parallel two years after no Canadian team made the Stanley Cup playoffs. McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers, Matthews’ Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames are all in position to qualify again, with the young Winnipeg Jets looking like a contender, too.

“It’s great for hockey when you got the Canadian teams, they’re fighting for playoff spots and they’re in the playoffs,” Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau said. “It was two years ago zero teams (made it). Now you can see all those teams are making a push to make the playoffs and hopefully win a Cup eventually.”

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since Montreal in 1993. If six Canadian teams make the playoffs in 2017-18, it’ll be the first time since then.

Carey Price gives Montreal a shot, Erik Karlsson can work magic with Ottawa and goaltending could make all the difference in Calgary, but it’s Edmonton that gives Canada the best chance of ending the country’s Cup drought. The past 23 times the Cup has been handed out, it has gone to an American team.

“It’ll vary from year to year,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “What’s in the league’s interest is that we have great hockey.”

There’s plenty of that across Canada right now.

McDavid is coming off winning the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP at age 20, and the Oilers have a talented young core with forward Leon Draisaitl, defensemen Darnell Nurse and Oscar Klefbom and goaltender Cam Talbot that looks ready to challenge the big boys in the Western Conference.

“That’s what good teams do, teams that have won, that’s kind of their recipe is draft good players and watch them develop,” McDavid said. “We’re very lucky that way that we have a lot of young faces in Edmonton, as well as a good mix of older guys that have played and been around the league.”

Adding goalie Mike Smith has given the Flames a spark in the Battle of Alberta. The team and city of Calgary are locked in a dispute over a new arena, but on the ice there’s a lot of optimism about a team with Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and a deep defense.

“I’m excited. I know all the guys in Calgary are excited,” Gaudreau said. “For the Flames and Edmonton, it’s a great rivalry. The province gets pretty crazy and excited for those games.”

Things can get pretty crazy in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, too. In the Eastern Conference, the Canadiens and Maple Leafs being playoff contenders at the same time has led some to dream about the first playoff series between those Original Six teams since 1979.

“It creates good rivalries,” Montreal forward Jonathan Drouin said. “Obviously the Toronto one is good. They’re a good team. You saw it last year. They surprised a lot of people, and they’re going to do the same this year.”

If any Canadian team is a major surprise this season, it’s the Vancouver Canucks, who have a new coach in Travis Green and are expected to miss the playoffs for a third consecutive year. Aging faces of the franchise Daniel and Henrik Sedin remain committed to the Canucks, saying on The Players Tribune, “If we are going to win a Stanley Cup, if we are going to achieve our dream, we’d only want it to be in Vancouver.”

But Vancouver is the anomaly as the Canadiens, Senators, Maple Leafs, Jets, Flames and Oilers can all think playoffs and dream of the Cup.

“It is exciting to see all these Canadian teams taking big steps,” Jets center Mark Scheifele said. “Hopefully we’re at the top of that Canadian list.”