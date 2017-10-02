Golden Knights extend ‘prayers and heartfelt condolences’ in the wake of mass shooting

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Golden Knights have offered their “full support” to the city of Las Vegas in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting, which killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others attending a music festival, according to NBC News.

“We extend our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected by the tragic events that took place on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night,” the Golden Knights organization said in a statement.

“We are grateful for our city’s brave first responders, law enforcement and medical personnel and the courage they demonstrated under unimaginable circumstances. We join in our city’s mourning and offer our full support to the people of Las Vegas to help grieve, heal and persevere.”

We are heartbroken by this tragedy and stand with the people of Las Vegas. The hockey community offers condolence and comfort. — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2017

Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker was raised in Las Vegas. On Monday, he said his family in the city was OK, but that he had one friend in hospital in stable condition, per the Wild.

“I know Vegas will bounce back. I know they’re a strong community with a lot of great supporters behind them,” said Zucker.

The San Sharks were in Las Vegas for an exhibition game Sunday night, but left the city safely, according to broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky.

Terrible feeling hearing about the news in Vegas last night, stay strong #PrayForLV — Cody Glass (@GlassCody12) October 2, 2017

Our hearts go out to Las Vegas and everyone impacted by this tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 2, 2017