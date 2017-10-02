Alex DeBrincat reportedly cracks Blackhawks’ opening night roster

Nick Robone, an assistant coach with the UNLV hockey team, is in intensive care following surgery to remove a bullet from a gunshot wound to the chest after he was among those injured in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, the Rebels said in a statement.



Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Robone was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his younger brother, Anthony, friends and girlfriends when gun fire broke out.

As bullets flew around them, the group dropped to the ground, but Nick was hit in the chest, said his father, Tony Robone, in a phone conversation Monday morning. Anthony, 25, saw blood coming out of his brother’s mouth. He and the others dragged Nick to some police cars, where they stabilized him as best they could, then waited for emergency units to take him to the hospital. Anthony “was Nick’s guardian angel last night,” Tony said.

“UNLV Hockey Assistant Coach Nick Robone is out of surgery, to remove a bullet from a gun shot wound to his chest, resulting from the tragic events yesterday evening at the Route 91 Harvest Festival,” the Rebels stated via Twitter on Monday.

“The bullet missed his lung, though it is bruised badly. He’s in the ICU and will remain in hospital for the near future. He is expected to make a full recovery. We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support. Please keep all of Las Vegas in your prayers at this time.”

According to NBC News, 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured.

The Vegas Golden Knights released a statement Monday, offering their prayers and condolences to the victims and those impacted by the shooting, while pledging their full support for the city of Las Vegas.

“I know Vegas will bounce back. I know they’re a strong community with a lot of great supporters behind them,” said Wild forward Jason Zucker, who was raised in Las Vegas.