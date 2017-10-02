Getty

Alex DeBrincat reportedly cracks Blackhawks’ opening night roster

It appears Alex DeBrincat has indeed made the jump — at least for right now — from junior hockey to the NHL, cracking the Chicago Blackhawks’ opening night roster, per multiple reports.

A prolific scorer and point producer during his time in the Ontario Hockey League and a second-round pick in 2016, the 19-year-old DeBrincat had been productive during this preseason with Chicago as he pushed for a spot on the roster, while gaining the attention of head coach Joel Quenneville for his ability to make plays with the puck.

“He exited [the] Traverse City [prospect tournament] on a high note, so I think everybody was excited about how well he performed there,” Quenneville told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We were trying to see how he would fit in against bigger, stronger, smarter players. He continues to find ways to generate offense. He does a lot of good things that we like.”

The Blackhawks have assigned Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford in the American Hockey League, and reportedly put forwards Tomas Jurco, Jordin Tootoo and goaltender Jean-Francois Berube on waivers, per the Chicago Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are still awaiting word on Marian Hossa‘s situation.

Hossa has been ruled out for the entire 2017-18 season due to a skin disorder, however, he recently underwent an independent medical examination to determine if he was eligible for long-term injured reserve.

UNLV hockey coach Nick Robone injured in Las Vegas shooting

Nick Robone, an assistant coach with the UNLV hockey team, is in intensive care following surgery to remove a bullet from a gunshot wound to the chest after he was among those injured in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, the Rebels said in a statement.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Robone was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his younger brother, Anthony, friends and girlfriends when gun fire broke out.

As bullets flew around them, the group dropped to the ground, but Nick was hit in the chest, said his father, Tony Robone, in a phone conversation Monday morning. Anthony, 25, saw blood coming out of his brother’s mouth. He and the others dragged Nick to some police cars, where they stabilized him as best they could, then waited for emergency units to take him to the hospital. Anthony “was Nick’s guardian angel last night,” Tony said.

“UNLV Hockey Assistant Coach Nick Robone is out of surgery, to remove a bullet from a gun shot wound to his chest, resulting from the tragic events yesterday evening at the Route 91 Harvest Festival,” the Rebels stated via Twitter on Monday.

“The bullet missed his lung, though it is bruised badly. He’s in the ICU and will remain in hospital for the near future. He is expected to make a full recovery. We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support. Please keep all of Las Vegas in your prayers at this time.”

According to NBC News, 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured.

The Vegas Golden Knights released a statement Monday, offering their prayers and condolences to the victims and those impacted by the shooting, while pledging their full support for the city of Las Vegas.

“I know Vegas will bounce back. I know they’re a strong community with a lot of great supporters behind them,” said Wild forward Jason Zucker, who was raised in Las Vegas.

Golden Knights extend ‘prayers and heartfelt condolences’ in the wake of mass shooting

The Golden Knights have offered their “full support” to the city of Las Vegas in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting, which killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others attending a music festival, according to NBC News.

“We extend our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected by the tragic events that took place on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night,” the Golden Knights organization said in a statement.

“We are grateful for our city’s brave first responders, law enforcement and medical personnel and the courage they demonstrated under unimaginable circumstances. We join in our city’s mourning and offer our full support to the people of Las Vegas to help grieve, heal and persevere.”

Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker was raised in Las Vegas. On Monday, he said his family in the city was OK, but that he had one friend in hospital in stable condition, per the Wild.

“I know Vegas will bounce back. I know they’re a strong community with a lot of great supporters behind them,” said Zucker.

The San Sharks were in Las Vegas for an exhibition game Sunday night, but left the city safely, according to broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky.

Stanley Cup hero Hornqvist unlikely to be ready for Penguins season opener

Patric Hornqvist, the hero for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, may have to miss the season (and home) opener versus the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Hornqvist had surgery on his right hand during the offseason. When training camps opened last month, the expectation from general manager Jim Rutherford was that the veteran forward would be ready for the start of the regular season, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

However, on Monday, head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that, “We don’t think he’ll be ready for Wednesday.” Sullivan also mentioned that he would like Hornqvist to begin practicing with the team prior to getting in the lineup.

The 30-year-old Hornqvist has been a consistent contributor to a Penguins team that has gone on to win two consecutive Stanley Cup titles, surpassing the 20-goal mark in each of his three seasons in Pittsburgh — and seven seasons now during his NHL career, which began in Nashville.

Hornqvist enters the final year of his five-year, $21.25 million contract, and is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Report: Bruins place Malcolm Subban on waivers

It appears the Boston Bruins have decided to stick with Anton Khudobin as their back-up goalie to begin the 2017-18 season.

According to reports on Monday, the Bruins put former first-round pick Malcolm Subban on waivers following a training camp battle for the back-up role behind starter Tuukka Rask.

Subban entered camp with the belief that he could make the jump to the NHL this season, and appeared to put together some solid performances during the preseason. Putting the 23 years old puck stopper on waivers was a risk Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had been aware of well before this decision was made.

From the Boston Herald on Friday:

At the top of the list is what to do with goalie Malcolm Subban, who played well in nailing down the victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday. But Subban is still a developing talent and would probably best be served by going back to Providence. The only hitch is that he requires waivers, and there’s a fear he’ll get scooped up.

Khudobin, 31, played 16 games for the Bruins last season, with a .904 save percentage. It’s likely, though, that he solidified the back-up job with an impressive 35-save performance against the Chicago Blackhawks in preseason action Saturday.

The Bruins open their regular season schedule at home versus the Nashville Predators on Thursday.