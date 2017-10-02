Alex DeBrincat reportedly cracks Blackhawks’ opening night roster

It appears Alex DeBrincat has indeed made the jump — at least for right now — from junior hockey to the NHL, cracking the Chicago Blackhawks’ opening night roster, per multiple reports.
A prolific scorer and point producer during his time in the Ontario Hockey League and a second-round pick in 2016, the 19-year-old DeBrincat had been productive during this preseason with Chicago as he pushed for a spot on the roster, while gaining the attention of head coach Joel Quenneville for his ability to make plays with the puck.
“He exited [the] Traverse City [prospect tournament] on a high note, so I think everybody was excited about how well he performed there,” Quenneville told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We were trying to see how he would fit in against bigger, stronger, smarter players. He continues to find ways to generate offense. He does a lot of good things that we like.”
The Blackhawks have assigned Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford in the American Hockey League, and reportedly put forwards Tomas Jurco, Jordin Tootoo and goaltender Jean-Francois Berube on waivers, per the Chicago Tribune.
Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are still awaiting word on Marian Hossa‘s situation.
Hossa has been ruled out for the entire 2017-18 season due to a skin disorder, however, he recently underwent an independent medical examination to determine if he was eligible for long-term injured reserve.