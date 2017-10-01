Stars announcer Dave Strader dies at age 62

The Dallas Stars announced on Sunday morning that play-by-play announcer Dave Strader has passed away at the age of 62 following a year long battle with cancer.

Strader joined the Stars’ television crew prior to the 2015-16 season. At the conclusion of that season he was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer.

He was limited to just five games in the Stars’ booth during the 2016-17 season, while Stars players honored him during his return.

Strader also worked for NBC during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs calling several games.

He previously covered several events for the NBC Sports Group including the 2014 and 2006 Olympics.

“Everyone who knew him, and everyone who was able to listen to him call games, is saddened to learn about the passing of Dave Strader,” Stars president Jim Lites said in a team statement. “His voice is synonymous with hockey to fans all over the globe and he built a connection for so many fans to this game. More importantly, he was a tremendous husband, father, grandfather and friend and we will miss him deeply. Our sincerest prayers and condolences are directed to his wife Colleen and their entire family.”

Back in April it was announced that he was the recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster. He will be honored at the Hall of Fame in November.