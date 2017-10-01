Getty Images

Report: Flames talking with Jaromir Jagr

By Cam TuckerOct 1, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT
Here it is — another development in Jaromir Jagr’s situation.

According to a report from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic on Sunday evening, the Calgary Flames are talking with Jagr’s camp.

The 45-year-old unrestricted free agent did not play this weekend in the Czech Republic as he awaited word on his future in the NHL, with one report stating his camp was talking to three NHL teams.

For months now, there has been talk that Jagr could be a potential fit with the Flames, who could take another step toward contending in the Western Conference, but could also use the help on the right wing heading into the regular season.

The Flames have about $3.64 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.

Nolan Patrick makes Flyers’ opening night roster

By Cam TuckerOct 1, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT
The Philadelphia Flyers have made it official: Nolan Patrick has made the opening night roster.

The Flyers added that defenseman Robert Hagg, Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2013, also made the club.

Nolan turned 19 years old just a couple of weeks ago, three months after getting selected second overall in the NHL Draft.

Of course, the Flyers have made it a point of saying that their prized prospect would not be rushed into the NHL if he wasn’t ready, following a difficult time with injuries for more than a year while playing in junior.

Patrick no doubt endeared himself to Flyers fans with a preseason fight against David Krejci a few days ago.

The Flyers open the 2017-18 regular season on the road versus the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. That’s the beginning of a four-game road trip, which includes three games in four nights versus the California teams, the Sharks, Kings, and Ducks.

That should be an interesting welcome to the NHL.

Oilers, Maple Leafs lead NHL’s Canadian revival

Associated PressOct 1, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT
The NHL’s two most dynamic stars under 21 play there, and it’s the home of five playoff teams from last season and potentially more this year.

Oh, Canada, home of some pretty good hockey.

Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are at the forefront of a revival north of the 48th parallel two years after no Canadian team made the Stanley Cup playoffs. McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers, Matthews’ Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames are all in position to qualify again, with the young Winnipeg Jets looking like a contender, too.

“It’s great for hockey when you got the Canadian teams, they’re fighting for playoff spots and they’re in the playoffs,” Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau said. “It was two years ago zero teams (made it). Now you can see all those teams are making a push to make the playoffs and hopefully win a Cup eventually.”

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since Montreal in 1993. If six Canadian teams make the playoffs in 2017-18, it’ll be the first time since then.

Carey Price gives Montreal a shot, Erik Karlsson can work magic with Ottawa and goaltending could make all the difference in Calgary, but it’s Edmonton that gives Canada the best chance of ending the country’s Cup drought. The past 23 times the Cup has been handed out, it has gone to an American team.

“It’ll vary from year to year,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “What’s in the league’s interest is that we have great hockey.”

There’s plenty of that across Canada right now.

McDavid is coming off winning the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP at age 20, and the Oilers have a talented young core with forward Leon Draisaitl, defensemen Darnell Nurse and Oscar Klefbom and goaltender Cam Talbot that looks ready to challenge the big boys in the Western Conference.

“That’s what good teams do, teams that have won, that’s kind of their recipe is draft good players and watch them develop,” McDavid said. “We’re very lucky that way that we have a lot of young faces in Edmonton, as well as a good mix of older guys that have played and been around the league.”

Adding goalie Mike Smith has given the Flames a spark in the Battle of Alberta. The team and city of Calgary are locked in a dispute over a new arena, but on the ice there’s a lot of optimism about a team with Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and a deep defense.

“I’m excited. I know all the guys in Calgary are excited,” Gaudreau said. “For the Flames and Edmonton, it’s a great rivalry. The province gets pretty crazy and excited for those games.”

Things can get pretty crazy in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, too. In the Eastern Conference, the Canadiens and Maple Leafs being playoff contenders at the same time has led some to dream about the first playoff series between those Original Six teams since 1979.

“It creates good rivalries,” Montreal forward Jonathan Drouin said. “Obviously the Toronto one is good. They’re a good team. You saw it last year. They surprised a lot of people, and they’re going to do the same this year.”

If any Canadian team is a major surprise this season, it’s the Vancouver Canucks, who have a new coach in Travis Green and are expected to miss the playoffs for a third consecutive year. Aging faces of the franchise Daniel and Henrik Sedin remain committed to the Canucks, saying on The Players Tribune, “If we are going to win a Stanley Cup, if we are going to achieve our dream, we’d only want it to be in Vancouver.”

But Vancouver is the anomaly as the Canadiens, Senators, Maple Leafs, Jets, Flames and Oilers can all think playoffs and dream of the Cup.

“It is exciting to see all these Canadian teams taking big steps,” Jets center Mark Scheifele said. “Hopefully we’re at the top of that Canadian list.”

Tom Wilson ejected after ‘predatory hit’ in Capitals’ preseason finale

By Cam TuckerOct 1, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT
Tom Wilson, who has already served a two-game suspension this preseason, was ejected from Sunday’s exhibition game against the St. Louis Blues.

Wilson received a major penalty for boarding for a hit on Blues’ forward Sam Blais during the second period, and was also given a game misconduct.

That marks the second incident Wilson has been involved in versus the Blues this preseason. He caught forward Robert Thomas with a late hit on Sept. 22, resulting in the two-game ban.

The Blues certainly aren’t happy with Wilson following these two recent incidents.

Per reports, Blais underwent concussion protocol but did return to the game.

Khudobin’s impressive preseason performance ‘bodes well’ for Bruins

By Cam TuckerOct 1, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT
Anton Khudobin wasn’t perfect for the Boston Bruins on Saturday. But he was close, turning aside 35 of 36 shots faced against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Only Patrick Sharp was able to solve the Bruins’ netminder, scoring late in the third period as Chicago recorded a 1-0 win.

Still, that’s two very good performances in the preseason for Khudobin, who also stopped 20 of 22 shots against Detroit, and they come at a time when the Bruins are facing a logjam in net with Malcolm Subban also looking to earn a spot as the back-up behind Tuukka Rask.

“Dobby was very good. The shot that beat him was an excellent shot by Sharp – he scores from there a lot,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “He was very good and I’m sure he’d be happy with his game for the most part. There’s always things you can clean up, but two solid efforts in the preseason for Dobby. That bodes well for our season. If his game’s on, that’s gonna help us a lot.”

A first-round pick of the Bruins in 2012, Subban entered training camp with the belief that he could play at the NHL level. He has two games experience with Boston, but has spent the vast majority of his professional career developing his game in the American Hockey League. That said, he has also been sharp when he’s had his opportunity during this preseason.

Now 23 years old, Subban does, according to reports, require waivers if the Bruins decide to send him down to Providence, which adds to the difficulty of any impending decision, as the Bruins look to improve at the back-up position for this season.

“Look, he requires waivers,” general manager Don Sweeney told the Boston Herald. “We’re trying to manage it, as other teams are at this point, and we have other players that require waivers and we’re just trying to field the best team we possibly can and asset management is a part of it.”

Khudobin, now 31 years old, played 16 times for Boston last season, posting a .904 save percentage.