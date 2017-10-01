Brandon Pirri, P.A. Parenteau released from tryout contracts

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

With NHL teams in the process of finalizing their rosters for the start of the season, players that were in camps on tryout contracts are starting to find out whether or not they are going to stick on a roster.

For Brandon Pirri and P.A. Parenteau, the answer to that question on Sunday is, at least for now, a no.

The Florida Panthers announced a series of roster transactions on Sunday morning, with two of the most notable ones being the release of forwards Pirri and Harry Zolnierczyk from their professional tryout contracts.

The Panthers’ roster now sits at 23 players, a list that includes first-round pick Owen Tippett. This past week general manager Dale Tallon said there was a pretty good chance he was going to be in their starting lineup.

The 26-year-old Pirri spent the 2016-17 season playing for the New York Rangers where he scored 10 goals and added eight assists in 60 games.

He previously played for the Panthers between the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons and had some of his best seasons in the NHL with the team, including a 22-goal effort (in only 49 games) in 2014-15.

Meanwhile, in Detroit, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that Parenteau has been released from his PTO.

DET has released P.A. Parenteau from his PTO. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 1, 2017

In 67 games split between the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators this past season Parenteau scored 13 goals and added 15 assists during the 2016-17 season.