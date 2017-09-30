Penguins release McClement from PTO

The Pittsburgh Penguins trimmed their roster down to 24 players, releasing center Jay McClement from his professional tryout following Saturday’s preseason game against Columbus.
McClement saw just over 12 minutes of ice time in the loss, including 3:20 on the penalty kill.
He entered Penguins training camp with the defending Stanley Cup champs looking for a third-line center after the departure of Nick Bonino in free agency over the summer.
From the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:
Unless and until general manager Jim Rutherford makes a long-rumored trade for a third-line center, the winners of the competition to replace departed free agents Nick Bonino and Matt Cullen in the middle of the team’s bottom two lines and on the penalty kill are Greg McKegg and Carter Rowney.
The Penguins need to cut only one more player before Wednesday’s opener against the St. Louis Blues. They could achieve that goal by placing winger Patric Hornqvist on the injured list. Hornqvist is still recuperating from offseason hand surgery.
McClement has played in 906 NHL games throughout his career, scoring 90 goals and 244 points.