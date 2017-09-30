Getty

Owen Tippett will ‘probably be in our starting lineup,’ says Panthers GM

By Cam TuckerSep 30, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT
The Florida Panthers made three cuts to their training camp roster on Friday, and 2017 first-round pick Owen Tippett remains with the big club.

The Panthers selected Tippett 10th overall in June, following his 44-goal, 75-point season with the Mississauga Steelheads in the Ontario Hockey League. He certainly has a belief in his natural abilities, saying earlier in the summer that he has the upside of Phil Kessel, who has been among the more dangerous scorers in the league over the past several years.

Still, the Panthers are done their preseason schedule and the training camp roster is now down to 26 players. In July, general manager Dale Tallon said the organization would give Tippett every opportunity to make the NHL club out of training camp, and it appears the prospect forward is on the verge of making that happen.

Tippett is only 18 years old, and sending him back to junior without passing that 10-game threshold and using up a year of his entry-level contract is also an option for the Panthers.

“Based on our coaches and how his camp has gone, he’ll probably be in our starting lineup,” Tallon told the National Post about Tippett on Friday. “What I like about him is he wants the puck and he wants it in critical situations. I think his game is very well suited to the pros.”

The Panthers open the 2017-18 season on the road against the Lightning on Friday, before returning home to face the Bolts the following night.

Video: Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley gives shout out to Eddie Olczyk at Wrigley Field

By Cam TuckerSep 30, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT
Very cool moment at Wrigley Field on Friday.

Chicago Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Cubs game, while wearing a Cubs jersey with the last name ‘Olczyk’ on the back. That is a salute to his broadcast partner Eddie Olczyk, who is currently undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

Later on, during the seventh inning stretch, Foley gave a shout out to Olczyk, asking fans to join in, as well.

The Blackhawks announced in August that Olczyk, the lead hockey analyst for NBC Sports, had surgery to remove a tumor after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Olczyk recently attended a Blackhawks practice ahead of a preseason game, and players and coaches expressed their support for him as he continues treatment.

“To see him show up for the first preseason game at home is going to pump some guys up,” Patrick Sharp told WGN-TV. “He knows he’s got a ton of support behind him in his battle.”

Alex DeBrincat continues push to crack Blackhawks roster

Getty
By Cam TuckerSep 30, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT
Alex DeBrincat was mentioned as one of the prospects looking to make the leap to the NHL for this upcoming season.

With one preseason game remaining on Chicago’s schedule, he’ll soon await word to see if that becomes a reality — at least to begin the new campaign.

DeBrincat put up tremendous numbers in junior, scoring more than 50 goals and 100 points in each of his three seasons in Erie, while playing one year with Edmonton’s phenom forward Connor McDavid. Selected in the second round, 39th overall, by Chicago in 2016, he’s been productive for the Blackhawks during the preseason and, with final roster decisions to be made, his play has garnered the attention of the coaching staff led by Joel Quenneville.

“I just think he has the ability to make plays. The finish is what we like, as well. Just seems like every time he’s around the puck, something good happens,” Quenneville told reporters.

“We certainly like his camp and we know that he can play with anybody, and that’s a good trait.”

On Thursday against the Red Wings, DeBrincat had a goal and two points to go along with three shots on net. Through the preseason, he has played four games, with two goals and three points, while averaging almost four shots on goal per game.

He’s still 19 years old and listed at 5-foot-7 tall, without any professional experience. Chicago also may not have the space up front, with 14 forwards currently on the roster, and Blackhawks fans have been previously cautioned that DeBrincat may not make the jump to the NHL to begin the season.

“It’s kind of not for me to say,” DeBrincat said, when asked by Blackhawks TV reporter Eric Lear if he was ready for the NHL. “I’m giving it my all out here and I’m trying to show them I’m ready but it’s kind of up to them. They have a plan for me and I think we just want to stick to that.”

The Blackhawks conclude the preseason Saturday against the Boston Bruins. They will open the season Thursday against the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Trotz urges Capitals to ‘quit with the self pity’ after playoff disappointment

Getty
By Cam TuckerSep 30, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT
4 Comments

A new season. A clean slate.

On that note, Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz has delivered something of an urgent message to his team, sensing that what happened in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs — going in as the Presidents’ Trophy winners and favored to finally capture a championship, only to lose again in the second round to rival Pittsburgh — is still having a negative affect several months later and with the start of a brand new season just days away.

Wins and losses don’t matter in the preseason, but the Capitals have scored only eight goals in six games, and that isn’t sitting well with the coach.

“If you talk to players, it’s been a little bit harder to get the energy this year based on how it ended and the summer,” Trotz told reporters on Saturday, per Sportsnet.

“We got stuck in last year’s energy or lack of at the end. It took a piece of us and now we’ve got to dust ourselves off here and go ‘Hey, you know what? It’s for real. Let’s get going. We’re professional. Let’s quit with the self pity and all that. Whatever’s holding us back, let’s go play because we can play.’”

The Capitals have been dominant during the regular season, with 101 points being their lowest total since Trotz took over behind the bench ahead of the 2014-15 season. Yet they have failed to advance out of the second round of the postseason in each of the last three years. Their most recent disappointment ushered in significant change to the roster, which was to be expected because of the number of pending unrestricted free agents they had in their lineup.

With the offseason changes, it’s possible Washington’s lineup gets younger this season — to that, it’s “step up time,” says Trotz — but the Capitals still have plenty of veteran talent on their team, and they should still be a difficult opponent in the Metropolitan Division.

“It’s been hard for us to come back right now and play hockey again,” said Ovechkin, per CSN Mid-Atlantic. “Right now, it’s time to … forget about it and move forward. Obviously it’s hard but you have to do that if you want to get success in your life.”

Olympics could be hot topic in next round of NHL CBA talks

Getty
Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
2 Comments

Going to the Olympics was a life-changing experience for T.J. Oshie, a shootout star for the United States against Russia in Sochi.

Oshie and dozens, if not hundreds, of NHL stars are disappointed they won’t get a chance to do it again at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. He would like to ensure Olympic participation in the future – but not at any cost.

“To what end, like what we would have to give up?” Oshie said. “Now you’re taking about an entire league of players and families potentially losing out on whatever it would be. … What we’d be giving up would affect everybody. It’s a tough talk.”

Because Olympic participation wasn’t written into the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2013, the decision rested with NHL owners, who decided against going to Pyeongchang after the league participated in the previous five Games. With the first chance for players or owners to opt out of the CBA now two years away, the Olympics, escrow payments and the draft age look like they are bound to be among the hot topics.

NHL Players’ Association executive director Donald Fehr said owners choosing to skip the 2018 Olympics “is a thorn, is a sore” for players and is “not going to be forgotten.”

“I think it is clearly something the players are going to want to think long and hard about when they get to the point of formulating their positions,” Fehr said. “I would not be at all surprised if they wanted to make this an issue around which they felt very strongly in terms of the overall agreement because you have to remember that while it’s true that roughly a fifth of the players play in any particular set of Games, everyone would like the opportunity to go.”

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin said not going to the Olympics “kind of makes you angry.” Seguin added: “We’re going to have to figure something out for future players and for our future in general as a game.”

The future of the game likely will involve increased international events that help grow revenue and spread hockey’s influence around the world. The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks recently played in Shanghai and Beijing , site of the 2022 Olympics, with the NHL attempting to make inroads in China.

The NHL and NHLPA staged the return of the World Cup of Hockey last year in Toronto, and the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators will play two games in Sweden in November.

Fehr said the NHL has “for some time now indicated a lot more interest in China” than in Korea. But Commissioner Gary Bettman said in several meetings with Chinese businesses and government entities “not one of them asked about the Olympics because what we’re doing isn’t about two weeks.”

The NHL is interested in China, and it wouldn’t hurt the players’ Olympic chances if Salt Lake City or Calgary lands the 2026 Winter Games, but the topic of ensuring participation is not an easy one for upcoming negotiations.

“For us to say that there’s a change of heart, there’s obviously going to have to be a change in circumstance, including how the (International Olympic Committee) and the (International Ice Hockey Federation) view our participation,” said Bettman, who noted that neither side is currently focused on reopening CBA talks.

“I have no idea what the Players’ Association will raise in that regard. But we were clear in the last round of bargaining that we needed the ability not to go to the Olympics because we understood how disruptive they are to the season.”

After 147 NHL players participated in Sochi, much of the reaction inside locker rooms to the NHL’s decision on Korea wasn’t positive. At the very least, a handful of players said they’d like to know in advance about the Olympics so it doesn’t come down to the wire like it did last time.

“I think it’s important that we address it so that it’s a done issue, whether it be that we’re not going or we’re going,” Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf said. “I don’t think we want to leave it open to interpretation every year that it goes on.”

One thing that hasn’t been open to interpretation since 2013 is players having some of their pay held in escrow to compensate for the 50/50 split of revenue with owners. Last season, players had 15.5 percent of their pay withheld and many have expressed displeasure with the system.

Fehr said changes could be made to the escrow system, but added that it has always been his view that salary caps “cause all kinds of problems.” The NHL and NHLPA instituted the salary cap coming out of the 2004-05 lockout that wiped out a season, and Bettman is proud of the competitive balance it has created.

“That’s why we fought so hard and we were committed to getting a system that would enable all of our teams to be competitive,” Bettman said.

Another topic that is likely to spark conversation is raising the draft age from 18 to 19. Former player and current NHLPA special assistant to the executive director Mathieu Schneider said it can be a positive but knows there are challenges to changing it like the NBA did several years ago.

Fehr, who was executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1985-2009 and has headed the NHLPA for the past seven years, said preparations for the next round of bargaining will ramp up after the executive board meeting next summer. With plenty of conversations left to have, he thinks it’s too early to tell what will be the central issues when push comes to shove.

“You can make guesses, you can sometimes make educated guesses and every so often you’re going to be right,” Fehr said. “But it’s a chancy prospect.”

 