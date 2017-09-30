Getty

Canadiens place Peter Holland on waivers

By Adam GretzSep 30, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT
After signing a two-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens over the summer, Peter Holland finds himself on the waiver wire just before the start of the regular season, a sign that he will not be on the team’s opening night roster as its fourth-line center.

The first year of Holland’s contract is a two-way deal, so this was always a possibility, but he will have to clear waivers before he can report to Laval of the American Hockey League.

It is a little surprising, though, given that Holland was having a strong preseason for the Canadiens.

He spent the 2016-17 season split between the Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring five goals and recorded 12 total points in 48 games.

The question now is whether or not he will make it through waivers or if somebody else will claim him. Holland might be an intriguing option for a team like the Pittsburgh Penguins that is still looking for some center depth after losing Nick Bonino and Matt Cullen over the summer in free agency. They have not really replaced either player at this point.

Along with Holland, the Canadiens also placed forward Daniel Carr on waivers.

Trotz urges Capitals to ‘quit with the self pity’ after playoff disappointment

By Cam TuckerSep 30, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT
A new season. A clean slate.

On that note, Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz has delivered something of an urgent message to his team, sensing that what happened in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs — going in as the Presidents’ Trophy winners and favored to finally capture a championship, only to lose again in the second round to rival Pittsburgh — is still having a negative affect several months later and with the start of a brand new season just days away.

Wins and losses don’t matter in the preseason, but the Capitals have scored only eight goals in six games, and that isn’t sitting well with the coach.

“If you talk to players, it’s been a little bit harder to get the energy this year based on how it ended and the summer,” Trotz told reporters on Saturday, per Sportsnet.

“We got stuck in last year’s energy or lack of at the end. It took a piece of us and now we’ve got to dust ourselves off here and go ‘Hey, you know what? It’s for real. Let’s get going. We’re professional. Let’s quit with the self pity and all that. Whatever’s holding us back, let’s go play because we can play.’”

The Capitals have been dominant during the regular season, with 101 points being their lowest total since Trotz took over behind the bench ahead of the 2014-15 season. Yet they have failed to advance out of the second round of the postseason in each of the last three years. Their most recent disappointment ushered in significant change to the roster, which was to be expected because of the number of pending unrestricted free agents they had in their lineup.

With the offseason changes, it’s possible Washington’s lineup gets younger this season — to that, it’s “step up time,” says Trotz — but the Capitals still have plenty of veteran talent on their team, and they should still be a difficult opponent in the Metropolitan Division.

“It’s been hard for us to come back right now and play hockey again,” said Ovechkin, per CSN Mid-Atlantic. “Right now, it’s time to … forget about it and move forward. Obviously it’s hard but you have to do that if you want to get success in your life.”

Olympics could be hot topic in next round of NHL CBA talks

Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
Going to the Olympics was a life-changing experience for T.J. Oshie, a shootout star for the United States against Russia in Sochi.

Oshie and dozens, if not hundreds, of NHL stars are disappointed they won’t get a chance to do it again at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. He would like to ensure Olympic participation in the future – but not at any cost.

“To what end, like what we would have to give up?” Oshie said. “Now you’re taking about an entire league of players and families potentially losing out on whatever it would be. … What we’d be giving up would affect everybody. It’s a tough talk.”

Because Olympic participation wasn’t written into the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2013, the decision rested with NHL owners, who decided against going to Pyeongchang after the league participated in the previous five Games. With the first chance for players or owners to opt out of the CBA now two years away, the Olympics, escrow payments and the draft age look like they are bound to be among the hot topics.

NHL Players’ Association executive director Donald Fehr said owners choosing to skip the 2018 Olympics “is a thorn, is a sore” for players and is “not going to be forgotten.”

“I think it is clearly something the players are going to want to think long and hard about when they get to the point of formulating their positions,” Fehr said. “I would not be at all surprised if they wanted to make this an issue around which they felt very strongly in terms of the overall agreement because you have to remember that while it’s true that roughly a fifth of the players play in any particular set of Games, everyone would like the opportunity to go.”

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin said not going to the Olympics “kind of makes you angry.” Seguin added: “We’re going to have to figure something out for future players and for our future in general as a game.”

The future of the game likely will involve increased international events that help grow revenue and spread hockey’s influence around the world. The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks recently played in Shanghai and Beijing , site of the 2022 Olympics, with the NHL attempting to make inroads in China.

The NHL and NHLPA staged the return of the World Cup of Hockey last year in Toronto, and the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators will play two games in Sweden in November.

Fehr said the NHL has “for some time now indicated a lot more interest in China” than in Korea. But Commissioner Gary Bettman said in several meetings with Chinese businesses and government entities “not one of them asked about the Olympics because what we’re doing isn’t about two weeks.”

The NHL is interested in China, and it wouldn’t hurt the players’ Olympic chances if Salt Lake City or Calgary lands the 2026 Winter Games, but the topic of ensuring participation is not an easy one for upcoming negotiations.

“For us to say that there’s a change of heart, there’s obviously going to have to be a change in circumstance, including how the (International Olympic Committee) and the (International Ice Hockey Federation) view our participation,” said Bettman, who noted that neither side is currently focused on reopening CBA talks.

“I have no idea what the Players’ Association will raise in that regard. But we were clear in the last round of bargaining that we needed the ability not to go to the Olympics because we understood how disruptive they are to the season.”

After 147 NHL players participated in Sochi, much of the reaction inside locker rooms to the NHL’s decision on Korea wasn’t positive. At the very least, a handful of players said they’d like to know in advance about the Olympics so it doesn’t come down to the wire like it did last time.

“I think it’s important that we address it so that it’s a done issue, whether it be that we’re not going or we’re going,” Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf said. “I don’t think we want to leave it open to interpretation every year that it goes on.”

One thing that hasn’t been open to interpretation since 2013 is players having some of their pay held in escrow to compensate for the 50/50 split of revenue with owners. Last season, players had 15.5 percent of their pay withheld and many have expressed displeasure with the system.

Fehr said changes could be made to the escrow system, but added that it has always been his view that salary caps “cause all kinds of problems.” The NHL and NHLPA instituted the salary cap coming out of the 2004-05 lockout that wiped out a season, and Bettman is proud of the competitive balance it has created.

“That’s why we fought so hard and we were committed to getting a system that would enable all of our teams to be competitive,” Bettman said.

Another topic that is likely to spark conversation is raising the draft age from 18 to 19. Former player and current NHLPA special assistant to the executive director Mathieu Schneider said it can be a positive but knows there are challenges to changing it like the NBA did several years ago.

Fehr, who was executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1985-2009 and has headed the NHLPA for the past seven years, said preparations for the next round of bargaining will ramp up after the executive board meeting next summer. With plenty of conversations left to have, he thinks it’s too early to tell what will be the central issues when push comes to shove.

“You can make guesses, you can sometimes make educated guesses and every so often you’re going to be right,” Fehr said. “But it’s a chancy prospect.”

 

Blues bringing in Upshall to meet with GM, coach

By Adam GretzSep 30, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
This past week reports surfaced that the St. Louis Blues were close to signing veteran forward Scottie Upshall following the season-ending injury to Robby Fabbri. At this point no contract has officially been signed, but that could be on the verge of changing.

The Blues announced on Saturday morning that Upshall will be arriving in St. Louis today to meet with general manager Doug Armstrong and coach Mike Yeo.

Upshall spent the past two seasons with the Blues before going unsigned this summer as a free agent. He ended up getting a tryout contract with the Vancouver Canucks, but things did not quite work out there for him as the team wanted to get a closer look at some younger players.

The most recent injury to Fabbri, however, seems to have opened the door for Upshall to return to the Blues.

In 73 games this past season Upshall scored 10 goals and added eight assists. Along with Upshall the Blues are also one of the teams that is reportedly still kicking the tires on Jaromir Jagr.

Whether it is Upshall or Jagr the Blues definitely have a big hole to fill in their lineup with Fabbri being out for the season and several other forwards dealing with injuries.

Sebastian Aho one of the reasons for optimism in Carolina this season

Getty
By Adam GretzSep 30, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT
1 Comment

Even though the organization hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2009 there is a lot of excitement around the Carolina Hurricanes heading into the 2017-18 season. A lot of the attention is directed toward their young defense that is the backbone of their current rebuild, but they also have a ton of talent up front and leading the way is 20-year-old forward Sebastian Aho.

Aho was one of the standout rookies that shined in the NHL during the 2017-18 season, and while he didn’t get as much attention as Auston Matthews or Patrik Laine, his performance was still one worth paying attention. His 24 goals were third among all rookies, and he did that while not scoring a goal until his 15th game of the season.

That goal total put him in some pretty strong company in recent NHL history.

Since the start of the 2005-06 season only 11 players under the age of 20 have scored at least 24 goals in their debut season. That list, other than Aho, includes Sidney Crosby, Matthews, Laine, Jeff Skinner, Nathan MacKinnon, Matt Duchene, Jack Eichel, John Tavares, Jordan Staal, and Jonathan Toews. Pretty good list to be a part of, and everything about Aho’s rookie season would seem to indicate it was not a fluke performance. He was a possession-driving forward (53 percent Corsi) and averaged more than two-and-a-half shots on goal per game, finishing as one of the league’s top rookies in terms of shot on goals.

That is the early career resume of a potential All-Star level player for a long, long time.

Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said this week, via Chip Alexander of the News & Observer, that he is going to give Aho one more season on the wing to help his development before moving him back to his natural position of center.

With Aho becoming one of the focal points of the roster the Hurricanes definitely have a lot of reasons for optimism heading into the season.

Their defense has helped them become one of the best shot suppression teams in the league in recent years, while they are hoping that Scott Darling can help solve the long-standing problem in net. Jeff Skinner is one of the league’s best goal-scorers and they now have an intriguing collection of younger forwards just ready to hit the prime of their careers with Aho and Teuvo Teravainen leading the way.

We’ve been hearing about the Hurricanes’ young talent for a couple of years now, and they have entered previous seasons as a popular sleeper pick to make some noise in the Eastern Conference, and this year’s version might be the team to finally fulfill some of that promise.