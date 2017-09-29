AP

Welcome James van Riemsdyk to the trade rumor mill

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs made it to the playoffs last season, which has increased expectations around this young core group heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

That said, they could have interesting decisions ahead of them when it comes to some of their veteran forwards on expiring contracts. James van Riemsdyk would sit atop that list.

The contributions of Toronto’s youthful players — Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner headline that list — was a major storyline all throughout last season, as the Maple Leafs qualified for the playoffs.

It isn’t forgotten, however, that the 28-year-old van Riemsdyk scored 29 goals and a career-best 62 points last season. Though Darren Dreger of TSN pointed out that he feels van Riemsdyk can still be better, especially when it comes to consistently using his speed and size to drive the net.

Van Riemsdyk now enters the final year of a six-year, $25.5 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Per CapFriendly, that contract includes a modified no-trade clause.

From Darren Dreger of TSN:

“I’m not predicting that JVR is the likely candidate to get traded, when you look at the potential three unrestricted free agents in (Leo Komarov, Tyler Bozak) and JVR, but I think that there would be teams out there that would pay more for JVR based on exactly what we just said.

“Every coach is arrogant enough to think, and general managers fit into this as well — how many times have you seen the reclamation projects? Where a team will sign a player as a free agent and you’ll go, ‘Really? Like honestly? What do they see that we’re not seeing?’ Well, it’s exactly that. It’s the coach who thinks he can finally be the missing link to pull out something out of that player. There’s not a lot to have to do with JVR, but if you can push him up to that next level … man, you’ve got a horse. Because of that, maybe he is the obvious trade target as the season unwinds because people pay a premium for him.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time van Riemsdyk has been mentioned as a possible trade target. Even last season, there were rumors that he ultimately had to address.

He was doing the same thing before training camp earlier this month, too.

“That’s stuff you can’t worry about as a player,” van Riemsdyk told the Toronto Star. “It’s out of your control. I just want to go out there, play, and be a productive member of the team, and hopefully the rest of it figures itself out.”

Agent: Jaromir Jagr currently talking with three NHL teams

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT
Another interesting development in the Jaromir Jagr situation.

Among the options for the 45-year-old unrestricted free agent forward this season is playing in the Czech Republic, which could mean a chance to compete for his country in the 2018 Olympics.

However, with the beginning of the regular season just a few days away, it appears there is still interest from teams in the NHL.

From NHL.com:

He had said he would play Saturday for Rytiri Kladno, a second-tier team he owns. After practice Friday, he said he is waiting to see how discussions with NHL clubs turn out before he plays with the Czech club.

“I won’t play for Kladno because there are still some negotiations in the NHL. Those teams don’t want me to play here and I have to respect that,” Jagr said, according to iDNES.cz.

Of course, fans would love to see Jagr back in the NHL. Despite inching closer to 50 years of age, Jagr was still productive last season (16 goals, 46 points in 82 games) while playing during a time in which there is so much emphasis on youth and speed.

There were rumors this summer that the Calgary Flames may have had interest in him. More recently, the St. Louis Blues have “talked about” Jagr.

Stay tuned. . .

‘That group can be way better’: Babcock calls out Kadri, Marleau, Komarov line

By Joey AlfieriSep 29, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
Expectations weren’t very high for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, but they surprised many by not only making the playoffs but also pushing the Capitals in the opening round of the postseason.

This year, the Leafs won’t catch many teams off guard, so they need to make sure they’re playing good hockey if they want to make it back to the playoffs.

This week, they collected a pair of wins over their bitter rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, but head coach Mike Babcock isn’t thrilled with the way all his forwards have been playing.

He’s had an issue with the way the line of Nazem Kadri, Patrick Marleau, and Leo Komarov have been playing lately.

“I thought early (in camp) they were going good,” said Babcock, per the Toronto Star. “But that line’s got to be better. That group can be way better, way quicker, a lot more diligent. They’ve got to upgrade. We need Kadri to be real good for us to be effective. That group has got to find some chemistry and get going.”

Having Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner doesn’t hurt, but Kadri, Marleau and Komarov will need to be key contributors if they want to take the next step.

Kadri had an incredible season in 2016-17, as he scored a career-high 32 goals and 61 points in 82 contests. Komarov, like Kadri, has the ability to chip in offensively while playing with a physical edge. Both players can get under the opposition’s skin, too.

Marleau was signed early on in free agency, as he surprised many by leaving the San Jose Sharks. The veteran can skate and chip in offensively (he had 27 goals with the Sharks last season), and he’ll also be expected to be one of the key leaders on the team.

The Maple Leafs have two games left in their preseason. They’ll finish things off with a home-and-home series against the Red Wings tonight and tomorrow.

Wild release Ryan Malone from PTO

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT
The Minnesota Wild made roster moves Friday, sending prospect defenseman Carson Soucy to the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild and releasing Ryan Malone from his PTO.

Now 37 years old, Malone hadn’t played an NHL regular season game since 2014-15, after off-ice issues in 2014 while a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Even his time with the New York Rangers in 2014-15 was limited to just six games.

Getting a tryout from the Wild was counted among the surprise developments of the summer offseason, with the announcement coming at the end of August.

Malone will now continue with an AHL tryout in Iowa.

If he’s able to sign an AHL contract, that would make him eligible to play for the U.S. Olympic team at the 2018 Games in South Korea. According to a Michael Russo report at the beginning of this month, the veteran forward has had discussions with Team USA officials.

Sens ink Craig Anderson to two-year, $9.5 million extension

By Joey AlfieriSep 29, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT
The Ottawa Senators have signed goalie Craig Anderson to a two-year, $9.5 million ($4.75 AAV) contract extension.

His new contract is structured so that he’ll make $5,5 million next season and $4 million the following year. Anderson also has a 10-team no trade clause.

Anderson was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He’s playing out this season on a contract that will pay him $4.2 million.

The 36-year-old was limited to 40 games last season because he was away from the team while his wife battled cancer. Incredibly enough, he still managed to post strong numbers (25-11-4 record, 2.28 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage.