‘That group can be way better’: Babcock calls out Kadri, Marleau, Komarov line

By Joey AlfieriSep 29, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
Expectations weren’t very high for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, but they surprised many by not only making the playoffs but also pushing the Capitals in the opening round of the postseason.

This year, the Leafs won’t catch many teams off guard, so they need to make sure they’re playing good hockey if they want to make it back to the playoffs.

This week, they collected a pair of wins over their bitter rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, but head coach Mike Babcock isn’t thrilled with the way all his forwards have been playing.

He’s had an issue with the way the line of Nazem Kadri, Patrick Marleau, and Leo Komarov have been playing lately.

“I thought early (in camp) they were going good,” said Babcock, per the Toronto Star. “But that line’s got to be better. That group can be way better, way quicker, a lot more diligent. They’ve got to upgrade. We need Kadri to be real good for us to be effective. That group has got to find some chemistry and get going.”

Having Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner doesn’t hurt, but Kadri, Marleau and Komarov will need to be key contributors if they want to take the next step.

Kadri had an incredible season in 2016-17, as he scored a career-high 32 goals and 61 points in 82 contests. Komarov, like Kadri, has the ability to chip in offensively while playing with a physical edge. Both players can get under the opposition’s skin, too.

Marleau was signed early on in free agency, as he surprised many by leaving the San Jose Sharks. The veteran can skate and chip in offensively (he had 27 goals with the Sharks last season), and he’ll also be expected to be one of the key leaders on the team.

The Maple Leafs have two games left in their preseason. They’ll finish things off with a home-and-home series against the Red Wings tonight and tomorrow.

Wild release Ryan Malone from PTO

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT
The Minnesota Wild made roster moves Friday, sending prospect defenseman Carson Soucy to the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild and releasing Ryan Malone from his PTO.

Now 37 years old, Malone hadn’t played an NHL regular season game since 2014-15, after off-ice issues in 2014 while a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Even his time with the New York Rangers in 2014-15 was limited to just six games.

Getting a tryout from the Wild was counted among the surprise developments of the summer offseason, with the announcement coming at the end of August.

Malone will now continue with an AHL tryout in Iowa.

If he’s able to sign an AHL contract, that would make him eligible to play for the U.S. Olympic team at the 2018 Games in South Korea. According to a Michael Russo report at the beginning of this month, the veteran forward has had discussions with Team USA officials.

Sens ink Craig Anderson to two-year, $9.5 million extension

By Joey AlfieriSep 29, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT
The Ottawa Senators have signed goalie Craig Anderson to a two-year, $9.5 million ($4.75 AAV) contract extension.

His new contract is structured so that he’ll make $5,5 million next season and $4 million the following year. Anderson also has a 10-team no trade clause.

Anderson was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He’s playing out this season on a contract that will pay him $4.2 million.

The 36-year-old was limited to 40 games last season because he was away from the team while his wife battled cancer. Incredibly enough, he still managed to post strong numbers (25-11-4 record, 2.28 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage.

Despite scoring a bunch of goals, Tarasenko is ‘not happy’ with his last three seasons

By Joey AlfieriSep 29, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Very few players have scored as many goals as Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko over the last three years.

The 25-year-old has found the back of the net 37, 40 and 39 times over the last three seasons, but he’s still not happy with the way things have gone for him.

“No, I’m not happy with my last three years,” Tarasenko said, per NHL.com. “Yes, they’re good stats, but not enough for me. Because if you don’t want to be the best, there’s no reason to play. So that’s what I will try to do. That’s why I worked different [this offseason]. There’s still one goal for us.”

The “goal for us” Tarasenko is referring to is the Stanley Cup title that the Blues haven’t won yet. They’ve had some decent runs (they went to the Western Conference Final in 2015-16), but he still hasn’t been able to lead the team to a championship.

Unlike a lot of other quality snipers in the league, Tarasenko is also focused on improving his defensive game.

“It’s just getting more responsibilities with your own end,” Tarasenko said of his objectives for the season. “It’s not only being a good player or scoring a lot a goals. You need to be a leader on the ice and off the ice, too. So the goals are the same. I haven’t reached it yet, so I will try now.”

It’s scary to think that he’s not satisfied with his game right now.

Trotz to Capitals: ‘It’s step up time’

Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) Facing some salary-cap math that wasn’t pretty, the Washington Capitals took a beating in the offseason with the loss of several significant contributors players.

Now they go about the unenviable task of trying to fill the void left – including the 68 goals scored last season – by Marcus Johansson, Justin Williams, Daniel Winnik, Nate Schmidt, Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk.

“It’s step up time,” coach Barry Trotz said. “It’s by committee. Next man up.”

For the Capitals to remain Stanley Cup contenders, the burden is on star forwards Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie and goaltender Braden Holtby to step up even more. Coming off back-to-back Presidents’ Trophy seasons for leading the NHL in regular-season points and losing in the second round each time to the eventual champion Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington is a very different team with an infusion of youth that veterans hope will help rather than hurt.

The Capitals could have eight players age 25 and younger in their opening night lineup, including defenseman Madison Bowey and Australian forward Nathan Walker potentially making their NHL debuts. Center Lars Eller sees those young players and others, like top prospect Jakub Vrana, and feels excitement about what could be.

“Experience is hard to replace, but they’re going to bring something else,” Eller said. “And the truth is, I think on a Stanley Cup-winning team you got to have all kinds of guys bringing something different to the table. … I still think we have a very good mix of experience and youth and these guys are going to be really, really hungry to prove themselves and to take the next step.”

For the Capitals to take the next step after three first- and six second-round exits over the past decade, Ovechkin and the top players will have to assume a bigger chunk of the responsibility. General manager Brian MacLellan hopes for big things from Kuznetsov and fourth-year winger Andre Burakovsky.

“They want more from me and I understand that,” said Kuznetsov, who signed a $62.4 million, eight-year deal that makes him Washington’s second-highest paid player behind Ovechkin. “I want people to ask more from me. If they give me a bigger role, I will try to do my best.”

Some things to watch with the Capitals this season:

ADJUSTING OVECHKIN: Going into his 13th NHL season at age 32, Ovechkin is hoping to make good on an offseason request to get a bit quicker. MacLellan wanted him to train more for speed than power after the lowest goal output in a non-lockout season since 2010-11. “You always ask players to evolve,” Trotz said. “What can you add to your game that you haven’t added? In his case, the game is getting quick and he has to stay relevant from the quickness aspect.”

HOLTBY WITHOUT KORN: Holtby won the Vezina Trophy in 2015-16 and was a finalist again last season under the tutelage of goaltending coach Mitch Korn, who moved on to director of goaltending with Scott Murray taking over day-to-day duties. Along with backup Philipp Grubauer, Holtby leads arguably the best goaltending tandem in hockey and doesn’t expect anything to change with his elite play. “You’re not revamping styles or anything like that,” said Holtby, who had a combined 2.17 goals-against average and .923 save percentage over the past three seasons. “You’re grooming things, looking for trends, looking at little ways to get better.”

TROTZ CONTRACT WATCH: Trotz is in the last year of his contract, an interesting situation to say the least for a veteran coach with such a strong resume. But like many of his players, Trotz hasn’t made it past the second round of the playoffs, and MacLellan said after last season he wanted to see “evidence” of improvements before talking extension. Trotz said his contract status has “0.0 effect” on him, adding he’s not worried about it at all.

ROCKY ROAD: Eight of the Capitals’ first 12 games are on the road, and six overall come against playoff teams from last season. There won’t be any easing into the year, but if Washington can stay afloat through a rough first month and not dig too much of a hole in the stacked Metropolitan, it could be on the way to a third consecutive division title.

WHO’S ON D: Matt Niskanen, Dmitry Orlov and pending free agent John Carlson are clearly the top three defensemen. After that, the blue line will be filled out by the likes of Bowey, Christian Djoos, Taylor Chorney, Brooks Orpik and Aaron Ness, whose play will determine a lot of the Capitals’ success this season.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey