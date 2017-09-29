Getty

Oilers’ 2017 first-round pick Yamamoto making a push to begin season in Edmonton

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT
Kailer Yamamoto didn’t get selected until the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. A few months later and, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet, he could make the Edmonton Oilers out of training camp at the age of 19.

The Oilers would still have the option to send Yamamoto back to junior after nine games and avoid burning a year of his entry-level contract. Last season, the 5-foot-8 forward lit up the Western Hockey League, with 99 points in 65 games as a member of the Spokane Chiefs.

Judging by the story of his answer to a question during a pre-draft interview, Yamamoto is certainly confident in his abilities. He was able to back it up in junior with another massive year, and now he’s making an impact on the Oilers through training camp.

From Sportsnet:

Yamamoto will open the regular season with the Oilers against the Calgary Flames here on Wednesday. It’s just that no one wants to say it out loud quite yet.

“If we had to make a decision right now, he would start the season (in the NHL),” Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli told Sportsnet on Friday, while taping an interview to run closer to Opening Night. “We’ve still got some time left, but he’s certainly earned the spot he is in right now.”

The Oilers have one more preseason game remaining on their schedule. That goes Saturday against the Canucks. They will then host the rival Calgary Flames on Oct. 4 to open the regular season.

A number of players that are smaller in stature have been able to make an impact in the NHL, causing problems for opponents with their speed or their deft skill. Look no further than Johnny Gaudreau in Calgary. Or Viktor Arvidsson in Nashville. Or Tyler Johnson in Tampa Bay.

“He’s gotten better with better players. He’s gotten better, progressively, against better players,” said Chiarelli, per the Edmonton Journal. “You have to be careful with players of that size and stature at that age, but he’s very durable. He doesn’t get hit. He rolls off of checks. He’s one of those guys, he’s just very elusive.”

Hischier ‘played his way’ into top-six role with Devils

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT
First overall pick Nico Hischier has continued to impress through the preseason.

His offensive totals certainly stand out. Four goals in four games, including this “tenacious” goal in his debut. He has seven points during the preseason, as well.

It’s not the regular season, but it should provide the Devils and their fans with some optimism heading into next week and for the years ahead, especially given how difficult it’s been for New Jersey to score goals over the past few years.

Additions like Taylor Hall last summer and Marcus Johansson this summer should also help. At No. 1 overall in June, the Devils added another key piece to their future with the selection of Hischier. At age 18, his play this month has stood out to the coaching staff, so much so that, according to reports, he appears to be in line for a top-six role.

“I think he’s played his way and earned his way into that role,” said Devils coach John Hynes, per NorthJersey.com. “We didn’t start him there but he played his way into that. I think he’s done a nice job.”

Not only has Hischier been productive throughout the exhibition schedule, he’s been able to prove himself on special teams, too, while approaching almost 19 minutes of ice time in his second preseason clash last week against Montreal.

“You can just see it. Even at the start of training camp, you could see from practice to practice, he’s just feeling more comfortable and tonight was another great night for us,” Hall said of Hischier following Wednesday’s game, per NJ.com. “Just like our team, he’s got to carry some confidence into the regular season. That was a pretty close to an NHL lineup tonight, and he played very well. That’s huge for our team.”

Agent: Jaromir Jagr currently talking with three NHL teams

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT
Another interesting development in the Jaromir Jagr situation.

Among the options for the 45-year-old unrestricted free agent forward this season is playing in the Czech Republic, which could mean a chance to compete for his country in the 2018 Olympics.

However, with the beginning of the regular season just a few days away, it appears there is still interest from teams in the NHL.

From NHL.com:

He had said he would play Saturday for Rytiri Kladno, a second-tier team he owns. After practice Friday, he said he is waiting to see how discussions with NHL clubs turn out before he plays with the Czech club.

“I won’t play for Kladno because there are still some negotiations in the NHL. Those teams don’t want me to play here and I have to respect that,” Jagr said, according to iDNES.cz.

Of course, fans would love to see Jagr back in the NHL. Despite inching closer to 50 years of age, Jagr was still productive last season (16 goals, 46 points in 82 games) while playing during a time in which there is so much emphasis on youth and speed.

There were rumors this summer that the Calgary Flames may have had interest in him. More recently, the St. Louis Blues have “talked about” Jagr.

Stay tuned. . .

Welcome James van Riemsdyk to the trade rumor mill

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs made it to the playoffs last season, which has increased expectations around this young core group heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

That said, they could have interesting decisions ahead of them when it comes to some of their veteran forwards on expiring contracts. James van Riemsdyk would sit atop that list.

The contributions of Toronto’s youthful players — Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner headline that list — was a major storyline all throughout last season, as the Maple Leafs qualified for the playoffs.

It isn’t forgotten, however, that the 28-year-old van Riemsdyk scored 29 goals and a career-best 62 points last season. Though Darren Dreger of TSN pointed out that he feels van Riemsdyk can still be better, especially when it comes to consistently using his speed and size to drive the net.

Van Riemsdyk now enters the final year of a six-year, $25.5 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Per CapFriendly, that contract includes a modified no-trade clause.

From Darren Dreger of TSN:

“I’m not predicting that JVR is the likely candidate to get traded, when you look at the potential three unrestricted free agents in (Leo Komarov, Tyler Bozak) and JVR, but I think that there would be teams out there that would pay more for JVR based on exactly what we just said.

“Every coach is arrogant enough to think, and general managers fit into this as well — how many times have you seen the reclamation projects? Where a team will sign a player as a free agent and you’ll go, ‘Really? Like honestly? What do they see that we’re not seeing?’ Well, it’s exactly that. It’s the coach who thinks he can finally be the missing link to pull out something out of that player. There’s not a lot to have to do with JVR, but if you can push him up to that next level … man, you’ve got a horse. Because of that, maybe he is the obvious trade target as the season unwinds because people pay a premium for him.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time van Riemsdyk has been mentioned as a possible trade target. Even last season, there were rumors that he ultimately had to address.

He was doing the same thing before training camp earlier this month, too.

“That’s stuff you can’t worry about as a player,” van Riemsdyk told the Toronto Star. “It’s out of your control. I just want to go out there, play, and be a productive member of the team, and hopefully the rest of it figures itself out.”

‘That group can be way better’: Babcock calls out Kadri, Marleau, Komarov line

Getty
By Joey AlfieriSep 29, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
Expectations weren’t very high for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, but they surprised many by not only making the playoffs but also pushing the Capitals in the opening round of the postseason.

This year, the Leafs won’t catch many teams off guard, so they need to make sure they’re playing good hockey if they want to make it back to the playoffs.

This week, they collected a pair of wins over their bitter rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, but head coach Mike Babcock isn’t thrilled with the way all his forwards have been playing.

He’s had an issue with the way the line of Nazem Kadri, Patrick Marleau, and Leo Komarov have been playing lately.

“I thought early (in camp) they were going good,” said Babcock, per the Toronto Star. “But that line’s got to be better. That group can be way better, way quicker, a lot more diligent. They’ve got to upgrade. We need Kadri to be real good for us to be effective. That group has got to find some chemistry and get going.”

Having Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner doesn’t hurt, but Kadri, Marleau and Komarov will need to be key contributors if they want to take the next step.

Kadri had an incredible season in 2016-17, as he scored a career-high 32 goals and 61 points in 82 contests. Komarov, like Kadri, has the ability to chip in offensively while playing with a physical edge. Both players can get under the opposition’s skin, too.

Marleau was signed early on in free agency, as he surprised many by leaving the San Jose Sharks. The veteran can skate and chip in offensively (he had 27 goals with the Sharks last season), and he’ll also be expected to be one of the key leaders on the team.

The Maple Leafs have two games left in their preseason. They’ll finish things off with a home-and-home series against the Red Wings tonight and tomorrow.