Connor McDavid’s deal ushers in age of NHL’s millennial millionaires

Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
Connor McDavid is doing his best to not make a big deal out of his big deal.

Edmonton’s 20-year-old captain and reigning NHL MVP insists nothing about him has changed in the months since signing an eight-year, $100 million contract.

“My buddies are all the same,” McDavid told The Associated Press. “Nothing’s all that different, to be honest.”

Individually, maybe not, for someone who will become the league’s top-paid player on a per-year basis once the contract kicks in next season.

From a league-wide standpoint, McDavid’s mega-deal is the latest and most eye-popping example of what’s becoming a sea change in how teams are prioritizing their payroll structure at a time the NHL’s salary cap has barely budged. The cap has gone from $69 million in 2014-15 to $75 million this season.

Hockey is becoming a young man’s game: Teams are now spending more on retaining their younger stars with an eye on the long-term future, rather than on adding older players in free agency.

“I would think this is going to be a trend,” Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford told The AP. “There’s 31 teams and it’s hard to find premier players, so when teams get them, they’re going to lock them up.”

As for whether the trend’s favorable, Rutherford chuckled and said: “It depends on how you look at it. If you’re the team that’s got the good players, you’re going to keep them.”

The Oilers did so this summer by also signing 21-year-old forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year, $68 million deal. Next up is Buffalo’s Jack Eichel , selected second in the 2015 draft, one spot behind McDavid. An NHL-maximum eight-year contract is on the table for Eichel, though the two sides have yet to agree on price.

And the focus will eventually shift to members of the 2016 draft class such as Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine. By comparison, the Florida Panthers might have gotten a break in signing 2014 No. 1 pick, defenseman Aaron Ekblad, to an eight-year, $60 million contract a year ago.

“There’s obviously a new market out there in terms of money for young kids,” Eichel said. “I don’t think age should be too much of a reason for somebody not to get a good deal. If they earned it, they earned it.”

What’s different is it’s happening to the under-23 crowd.

Previously, players coming out of their three-year rookie contracts would be signed to what were called “bridge deals” ranging from four to five years. That was the case with Sidney Crosby who, at 21, signed a five-year $43.5 million deal before cashing in once again at 26, when he signed his current 12-year, $104 million contract.

Now teams are blowing past age barriers by offering long-term security beyond when players are eligible to become free agents in exchange for cost certainty.

“A lot has changed since 2005,” Devils GM Ray Shero said, referring to the age of free agents dropping from 31 to between 25 and 27, depending on the situation. “The game right now is, pay the star player and retain them if possible. Those are the guys getting the eight-year deals.”

There have been exceptions, most notably the Montreal Canadiens signing 31-year-old goalie Carey Price to an eight-year, $84 million contract this summer. Last year, the Tampa Bay Lightning avoided losing captain Steven Stamkos to free agency by locking him up with an eight-year $68 million contract.

Fewer notable players, however, are making it to their first year of free-agent eligibility. And those who do aren’t landing the lucrative, long-term deals as before.

This summer, 31-year-old Alexander Radulov signed the most expensive contract, a five-year, $31.25 million deal with Dallas, followed by 28-year-old defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk‘s four-year, $26.6 million contract with the New York Rangers.

Those are modest deals in comparison to 2012, when the Minnesota Wild signed both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to 13-year, $98 million contracts, before the NHL restricted contracts to a maximum eight-year term.

“Every time you set a new bar, as revenues rise, as players move up, it creates additional opportunities for other players,” NHL Players’ Association chief Donald Fehr said, referring to McDavid. “The more you pay an individual player in a cap system, however, it does have repercussions on it.”

The commitment to youth is evident in how NHL teams have re-arranged their scouting staffs and dedicating more resources into establishing player development positions. That’s a considerable switch from the past, when most teams relied on small staff of scouts, and spent little on their minor-league affiliates, Sabres GM Jason Botterill said.

Ten years ago, the Sabres employed one pro scout, seven amateur scouts and a staff of five scouting assistants. This season, Botterill’s first in Buffalo, the Sabres have two assistant GMs, 13 amateur scouts, three pro scouts and even a college scout. And that doesn’t include Buffalo’s four player-development coaches.

“Teams realize the importance of what the development of these young players in your system can lead to for your organization,” Botterill said. “And it’s important to put resources toward that.”

 

Report: Kings release journeyman Chris Lee from PTO

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT
It would’ve made for an amazing story — Chris Lee, playing his first NHL game, at the age of 37 after successfully making the L.A. Kings on a professional tryout.

However, according to John Hoven of MayorsManor.com, the Kings have released Lee from his PTO. The news comes just days before his 37th birthday next week.

Lee has built up quite a career as a journeyman blue liner, with stops in the AHL, ECHL and KHL.

He spent the last four seasons with Magnitogorsk Metallurg, racking up 65 points in 60 games last season. He was also named to Canada’s squad at the 2017 World Championships.

In May, news broke that Lee was leaving the KHL for a shot at playing in the NHL.

Virtanen proving he’s up to the challenge of cracking Canucks roster

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT
Will Jake Virtanen begin the year in the American Hockey League? Or has the 2014 sixth-overall pick done enough this preseason to crack the Canucks’ opening night roster?

The 21-year-old forward has 65 games worth of NHL experience since he was selected, but with the number of forwards in camp this month, making the team promised to be a battle for Virtanen, who didn’t necessarily post overwhelming numbers down in Utica last season when he was sent down.

With one preseason game remaining on the Canucks’ schedule, Virtanen has so far been up to the challenge. On Thursday, he notched his third goal in exhibition play. The sequence started with Virtanen picking off a Flames pass inside the Vancouver blue line and leading the transition to the attack.

“I’m not going to worry about that,” Virtanen said of the team’s upcoming roster decisions, following Thursday’s game versus the Flames. “I love when I can get in games. Whatever opportunity you can get, you want to make the most of it.”

Canucks general manager Jim Benning has preached patience with Virtanen’s development. He possesses tantalizing qualities like size on the wing, speed for a bigger player, and a good shot.

The key for Vancouver is getting the most out of him as consistently as possible, and Benning believed that his prospect forward took positive steps forward last year under the watchful eye of Travis Green, now the head coach in Vancouver.

The argument for sending Virtanen back to Utica would be to get him plenty of ice time, play him big minutes and in all situations, which would help his development. He wouldn’t see the same role in Vancouver.

But after enduring some difficulties through two seasons in Vancouver and Utica, his play these past few weeks has kickstarted a conversation that he should start the season in the NHL with the Canucks.

Oilers’ 2017 first-round pick Yamamoto making a push to begin season in Edmonton

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT
Kailer Yamamoto didn’t get selected until the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. A few months later and, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet, he could make the Edmonton Oilers out of training camp at the age of 19.

The Oilers would still have the option to send Yamamoto back to junior after nine games and avoid burning a year of his entry-level contract. Last season, the 5-foot-8 forward lit up the Western Hockey League, with 99 points in 65 games as a member of the Spokane Chiefs.

Judging by the story of his answer to a question during a pre-draft interview, Yamamoto is certainly confident in his abilities. He was able to back it up in junior with another massive year, and now he’s making an impact on the Oilers through training camp.

From Sportsnet:

Yamamoto will open the regular season with the Oilers against the Calgary Flames here on Wednesday. It’s just that no one wants to say it out loud quite yet.

“If we had to make a decision right now, he would start the season (in the NHL),” Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli told Sportsnet on Friday, while taping an interview to run closer to Opening Night. “We’ve still got some time left, but he’s certainly earned the spot he is in right now.”

The Oilers have one more preseason game remaining on their schedule. That goes Saturday against the Canucks. They will then host the rival Calgary Flames on Oct. 4 to open the regular season.

A number of players that are smaller in stature have been able to make an impact in the NHL, causing problems for opponents with their speed or their deft skill. Look no further than Johnny Gaudreau in Calgary. Or Viktor Arvidsson in Nashville. Or Tyler Johnson in Tampa Bay.

“He’s gotten better with better players. He’s gotten better, progressively, against better players,” said Chiarelli, per the Edmonton Journal. “You have to be careful with players of that size and stature at that age, but he’s very durable. He doesn’t get hit. He rolls off of checks. He’s one of those guys, he’s just very elusive.”

Hischier ‘played his way’ into top-six role with Devils

By Cam TuckerSep 29, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT
First overall pick Nico Hischier has continued to impress through the preseason.

His offensive totals certainly stand out. Four goals in four games, including this “tenacious” goal in his debut. He has seven points during the preseason, as well.

It’s not the regular season, but it should provide the Devils and their fans with some optimism heading into next week and for the years ahead, especially given how difficult it’s been for New Jersey to score goals over the past few years.

Additions like Taylor Hall last summer and Marcus Johansson this summer should also help. At No. 1 overall in June, the Devils added another key piece to their future with the selection of Hischier. At age 18, his play this month has stood out to the coaching staff, so much so that, according to reports, he appears to be in line for a top-six role.

“I think he’s played his way and earned his way into that role,” said Devils coach John Hynes, per NorthJersey.com. “We didn’t start him there but he played his way into that. I think he’s done a nice job.”

Not only has Hischier been productive throughout the exhibition schedule, he’s been able to prove himself on special teams, too, while approaching almost 19 minutes of ice time in his second preseason clash last week against Montreal.

“You can just see it. Even at the start of training camp, you could see from practice to practice, he’s just feeling more comfortable and tonight was another great night for us,” Hall said of Hischier following Wednesday’s game, per NJ.com. “Just like our team, he’s got to carry some confidence into the regular season. That was a pretty close to an NHL lineup tonight, and he played very well. That’s huge for our team.”