Report: RFA Josh Anderson wants out of Columbus

By Joey AlfieriSep 28, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT
With less than a week to go before the start of the 2017-18 regular season, Josh Anderson and the Columbus Blue Jackets have yet to come to terms on a contract extension.

Well, it sounds like the restricted free agent is sick of waiting for the right deal to be offered by Columbus. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Anderson has asked the Blue Jackets for a trade.

Here’s an excerpt from Friedman’s story:

Anderson, an improving player who took a big step last season, was expected to be an important piece in the team’s plans for 2017-18. The Blue Jackets worked hard to avoid exposing him in the NHL Expansion Draft and it’s believed they rejected Colorado’s requests to include him in any Matt Duchene.

But negotiations have been difficult. Anderson is a restricted free agent. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline reported the team and player were “as little as $150,000 per year (apart) on a three-year contract — but both sides are standing firm on principle.”

The 23-year-old had 17 goals and 12 assists in 78 games during his first full year in the NHL. He also plays the game with a physical edge, which won’t hurt his value on the trade market.

Whether or not the Blue Jackets want to deal him away is another story. The team holds all the cards in the negotiation, as the player’s rights are pretty minimal at this point. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen could easily decide to hold on to Anderson until he’s ready to sign whatever Columbus is offering.

Blues have ‘talked about’ signing Jaromir Jagr amid wave of injuries

By James O'BrienSep 28, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT
Even with terrible news such as Robby Fabbri being ruled out for the entire 2017-18 season by the St. Louis Blues, there can, conceivably, be a silver lining.

Or maybe it’s more like a gray-haired lining?

Blues GM Doug Armstrong admitted that the team has at least discussed the possibility of signing inexplicable* free agent Jaromir Jagr, though he provided himself plenty of wiggle room not to.

Interesting.

Blues fans can chime in here, but on paper, it seems like St. Louis might be able to find veteran/slower linemates who might make sense with Jagr.

Generally speaking, the Blues were a bruising team that still tried to significantly out-chance opponents under Ken Hitchcock. In a small sample size under Mike Yeo, they didn’t necessarily evoke the Pittsburgh Penguins’ attacking style in 2016-17, either.

The question is: would Yeo believe that Jagr could fit in to what he wants to do in 2017-18? With all of those injuries, there are at least seems to be some daylight for Jagr to assume the sort of role he likely craves: decent time on the power play, possibly some quality linemates. If nothing else, a Paul Stastny – Jagr combo would probably be dynamite for puck possession.

Actually, there’s one other question: money.

Cap Friendly pegs the Blues’ current cap space at $2.2 million. The final year of Fabbri’s rookie deal means he was carrying a cap hit just under $900K while Zach Sanford comes in at $875K. If Alex Steen and Jay Bouwmeester go on IR even for a limited time, that would open up a ton of money, temporarily.

In other words, they could probably squeeze Jagr in, though it could be a little tight. Most of us can agree that Jagr is probably worth the headache, and the Blues might just agree strongly enough to give the legend a contract.

* – OK, there are some hangups that make his free agent status possible to explain, but the consensus is that Jagr still deserves a chance.

NHLPA will support peaceful protests from players

By Joey AlfieriSep 28, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Last weekend, NFL players and teams decided to take part in peaceful protests during the playing of the American national anthem before their respective games.

Some players decided not to come out for the anthem, while others decided to take a knee or sit while it was playing.

In the last few days, Sharks forward Joel Ward and Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds have said that they’d consider a similar type of peaceful protest, while Predators defenseman P.K. Subban made it clear that he isn’t interested in doing that.

Regardless of which side of the fence players sit on, the NHLPA made it clear that they support any type of peaceful protest coming from their players.

The head of the players association, Donald Fehr, sent a memo to all players on Wednesday night. Here’s a portion of that memo via John Hoven:

“As you know, we now see a marked increase in the number of professional athletes kneeling, sitting, locking arms or otherwise taking a different approach to acknowledging the playing of the U.S. national anthem. It certainly appears this will continue in the near future, as will the public conversations surrounding the issue.

“We believe each player may choose to speak out or engage in peaceful protest on matter that are important to him. A player is entitled to his own views on political and social issues, and the right of each player to express such views deserves deserves respect. Should a player decide to make such a peaceful protest, he would of course have the full support of the NHLPA in regard to his right to do so.” 

How many rookies will be on Flyers’ opening night roster?

By Joey AlfieriSep 28, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT
The Philadelphia Flyers are coming into this season with arguably the best prospect pool of any team in the NHL.

They’ve done a terrific job of drafting and signing young talent over the last couple of years, and this preseason has just confirmed that.

There are a number of rookies vying for spots on their opening night roster, but how many of them will the Flyers actually keep?

It sounds like as many as six rookies could break camp with the team, which is remarkable.

Defensemen Travis Sanheim, Samuel Morin, Robert Hagg, and forwards Nolan Patrick, Oskar Lindblom, and Taylor Leier all have an opportunity to stick with the big club in 2017-18.

Sanheim, Morin and Patrick were all selected in the first round of their respective drafts, while Robert Hagg (second round), Lindblom (fifth round), Leier (fourth round) were all selected with later picks.

Of the six players mentioned above, only Leier would have to clear waivers if he was sent to the minors.

After he scored a pair of goals during one of last week’s split-squad games, Leier received praise from head coach Dave Hakstol.

“That’s what you love about Taylor. You know what you’re going to get from him,” Hakstol said, per CSN Philly. “He’s the guy who knows and understands the detail of the game. He’s a pretty consistent performer in the role that you give him.”

As for Lindblom, he’s found a way to impress some of his teammates.

“He’s a smart player who knows where he has to be to put the puck in the net,” Voracek said earlier this month, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He was one of the best forwards in the Swedish League last year. I would say that’s pretty impressive at his age.”

It’ll be interesting to see how many youngsters they end up keeping around when it’s all said and done. Of course, most of these players can easily be sent to the minors even if they do break camp with the team.

Dressing three rookie defensemen probably isn’t a recipe for success in 2017-18, but the long-term benefits could be gigantic for the organization.

Rangers’ defense makeover revolves around Shattenkirk – McDonagh, youth

Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) After a second-round playoff exit last spring, the New York Rangers knew they needed to make some changes.

A core group that reached three conference finals in four years, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014, had fallen short of advancing beyond two rounds in consecutive postseasons – losing to eventual champion Pittsburgh in the first round 2016 and then to Ottawa last season.

Some veterans were jettisoned and the defense was shored up with the signing of top free agent Kevin Shattenkirk and the influx of some younger players.

The offensive-minded Shattenkirk, signed to a four-year, $26.6 million deal, has had at least 30 assists and 40 points in six of his first seven seasons – with the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign the exception – and should help a power play that ranked 10th in the NHL last season at 20.2 percent.

“That puck-moving ability, 5-on-5 is definitely something we expect from him,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “He has been one of the best power play guys in the league for quite some time.”

Veteran Dan Girardi, 33, was bought out and 32-year-old Kevin Klein retired. Tony DeAngelo, 21, was acquired as part of the trade that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona. Brendon Smith, acquired at the trade deadline, was re-signed, and Vigneault said he expected Brady Skjei to build on his stellar rookie season in which he had five goals and 34 assists.

After playing in various pairings in the preseason, Shattenkirk is expected to join captain Ryan McDonagh as the team’s top defensive duo. The newcomer doesn’t believe it’ll take long for everyone to get on the same page.

“I think the only way we’re going to get better is by playing with each other,” he said, “and that’s how you start figuring out your chemistry with the guys.”

Some other things to know as the Rangers head into the new season:

YOUTH AT CENTER

Stepan’s departure means Mika Zibanejad is moving up to center the top line, with Kevin Hayes likely on the second. Rookies Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil – have impressed in the preseason, and free-agent addition David Desharnais could also be in the mix. Vigneault has liked what he’s seen from the two selected in the first round in this year’s draft – Andersson at No. 7 and Chytil at No. 21 – saying “they’ve played well” and that the team will “tough decisions” as they pare down to their opening-day roster.

Asked if he had any hesitation about the possibility having the youngsters – Chytil is 18 years old and Andersson will turn 19 next month – centering two lines, the coach said: “Talent has no age. These guys have talent.”.

J.T. Miller got a look at center in training camp and preseason games but the emergence of the rookies allows the 24-year-old to return to the wing.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Vigneault doesn’t have a specific number of games in mind for the 35-year-old Henrik Lundqvist, who is coming off a 31-20-4 season in which he had career worsts with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .910 save-percentage. Ondrej Pavelec has replaced Raanta as the backup but has struggled the last few seasons. He had a 3.55 GAA last season with a .888 save-percentage in eight NHL games. Vigneault believes Pavelec could be ready to turn things around.

“He has had a couple of off years,” the coach said. “(We) got to have a highly-motivated guy that wants to listen to the goalie coach, help a team win so he can prove that he can play in the NHL. I think we got him at the right time.”

LEADERSHIP

With Stepan and Girardi gone, Mats Zuccarello and Miller will be among those looked upon to fill the leadership void behind McDonagh.

“It’s the evolution,” Vigneault said. “It’s their turn to assume that leadership role, and I think quite a few of them have been waiting for this opportunity for quite some time.”

Miller said he’s ready for the challenge and take on the added responsibility.

“It’s what they’ve been grooming me for the last handful of years, to hopefully step up in a time like this, leadership-wise and as a player, too,” he said. “I think it’s time. I have more to give and another level and I think I’m ready to take on that.”

SCHEDULING

The NHL’s best road team last season at 27-12-2 will start the season with nine of their first 11 games on home ice. A year ago, they opened with 10 of 14 at Madison Square Garden on the way to a 13-4-0 start.

Freelance writer Scott Charles contributed to this report.

